War of words over bypass funding in Fermanagh

FERMANAGH politicians have clashed in recent days over news the £6.6 million set aside for the Enniskillen bypass was to be reallocated this year.

While both Sinn Fein and Stormont have stressed the bypass money had been reallocated, not withdrawn, the move has still drawn fierce criticism.

Councillor Adam Gannon said “People in this area are rightly shocked that, almost two decades after this project was first approved, we are facing yet another setback.”’

MLA Diana Armstrong said she was ‘deeply disappointed, though not entirely surprised’ by the announcement.

“This funding cut risks further delaying essential improvements to connectivity and safety in the Fermanagh,” she said.

MLA Deborah Eskrine added, “Anyone living in the real world knows that delaying such a project means increased costs, which has a wider impact on budgets at a time public finances are already under huge pressure.”

During a Stormont hearing on Monday Infrastructure minister Liz Kimmins stressed there was‘no detriment or risk to the Enniskillen bypass (and) I am determined to see that delivered,’