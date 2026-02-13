Today’s death notices – Friday, February 13

The family of the late Phyllis McFarland would like to thank all those who sympathised with them on their recent bereavement. A special thank you to the staff of Gortacharn Residential and Nursing Home for the excellent care provided to Phyllis over many years. Thank you to the social workers and home carers who also provided care and support. We greatly appreciate the pastoral care provided by Rev S. Kennedy and for the beautiful funeral service conducted by him in Enniskillen Presbyterian Church. Thanks also to the organist and the ladies of the Church who served tea in the adjoining Church hall afterwards. Thanks also to those who donated to Dementia NI in memory of Phyllis. Thank you to Marcus Madill Funeral Directors for the professional and dignified manner in which they organised and conducted funeral arrangements. Thanks also to the grave digger for preparing Phyllis’s final resting place. Apologies if we have omitted anyone. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our sincere thanks and appreciation.

John Stanley Haire. Peacefully, 31st December 2025 in Watford, late of Corralongford, Fivemiletown. Devoted husband of Maureen and cherished brother of Audrey, Margaret, Anne and the late Leslie and Doris. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Stanley will be held in St Ronans Parish Church, Colebrooke (Kindly Granted) on Saturday 14th February at 2.00pm followed by interment of ashes in the adjoining churchyard. Friends welcome to meet the family from 1.30pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St Ronans Parish Church, Colebrooke. Cheques should be made payable to Mr Ian McCutcheon & Son, Funeral Directors, Clabby, Fivemiletown BT75 0RQ.

SMYTON (née Bleakley) – 10th February 2026 Suddenly at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen, and late of 79 Aughentaine Road, Fivemiletown. Joan Caroline, devoted wife of the late Noel; dearly loved sister of Audrey (Tom), Winnie (John), and the late Violet (Jack) and the late Daphne (Billy). A cherished aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call at her late home, 79 Aughentaine Road, Fivemiletown, on Thursday 12th February between 3.00pm and 8.00pm. House private at all other times, please. Funeral leaving her late home on Friday 13th February at 1.30pm for a Service of Thanksgiving in Aughentaine Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Joan requested that those attending her funeral wear something bright. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Aughentaine Presbyterian Church. Cheques should be made payable to Aughentaine Presbyterian Church and sent to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Joan will be lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.