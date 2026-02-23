Stories wanted as Fermanagh hall prepares for big event

PLANS are underway to celebrate the 100th anniversary of a much-loved community hall in Fermanagh.

Cavanacarragh Hall has been at the heart of the local community for generations and 2027 marks 100 years since the hall first opened.

As part of the celebrations, organisers want to hear the stories of people’s connections to the hall.

A spokesperson for Tempo Maguires GAA club, which regularly holds events in the hall, urged people to come forward with their stories.

“For a full century, the hall has stood at the heart of our community, a place where generations have gathered, celebrated, learned, performed, and made memories that still echo today,” said a spokesperson for the club.

“Tempo Maguires GAC has always had a close and natural bond with the hall and the people who keep it alive.

“From fundraisers to concerts, from youth events to parish celebrations, the hall has been a shared home for football, culture, and community spirit.

“In years gone by, Cavanacarragh Hall was home to the now sadly lapsed Mountdrum and Cavanacross football teams.

“There have always been very strong links between the Tempo and Cavanacarragh sides of the parish, and the hall has welcomed our players, families, neighbours, and friends through every decade, offering a warm space for connection and belonging.

“As they prepare to honour this remarkable centenary, Cavanacarragh Hall would love to hear from you.

“Do you have any photographs, stories, or memories of the hall from years gone by?

“Concert, dances, plays, quizzes, discos, parish nights, plays, youth events — anything at all that captures the life and laughter of the hall.

“Your memories will help our community celebrate not just a building, but the generations of people who filled it with music, friendship, and community pride.”

Anyone who has a story to tell or photographs they would like to share is asked to contact Seán Murphy at 07727927000.