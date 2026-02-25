Residents demand urgent repairs to crumbling Monea road

RESIDENTS in the Monea and Derrygonnelly area have said ‘enough is enough’ as the condition of local roads has deteriorated to what they describe as a devastating level.

While the poor state of Fermanagh’s rural roads has been widely documented, those living along the Drumbeggan Road say the surface has worsened significantly and now poses a serious danger.

Local councillor Anthony Feely, who regularly travels the route, has called for urgent action, describing the situation as a major health and safety concern.

“Around 38 residents living on the Drumbeggan Road have said enough is enough,” Cllr Feely told the ‘Herald.

“This road needs resurfacing as it is a serious health and safety issue. The road is crumbling away and when you meet a car you have to pull in, fearing the vehicle could tumble over the side of the road.”

The Garrison councillor said the issue highlights the wider need for investment in rural road infrastructure across the county.

“I could have picked any road in Fermanagh to talk about – they are all in a terrible state,” he added.

“The Lattone Road from Garrison to Belcoo is desperate. There are so many potholes that four cars damaged their wheels on it over the weekend alone. That is simply not good enough.”