Renewed call for 24/7 thrombectomy in the North

RENEWED calls have been made for the urgent introduction of a full-time thrombectomy service in the North amid concerns that limited operating hours are putting stroke patients at risk.

A thrombectomy is a specialist medical procedure used to remove a blood clot from a blood vessel. When a clot blocks blood flow to the brain, it can cause an ischaemic stroke, leading to severe disability or death.

The procedure physically removes the blockage, restoring circulation and significantly improving a patient’s chances of recovery if carried out quickly.

Currently, thrombectomy services in the North operate only between 8am and 5pm, despite a commitment in the 2022 Stroke Action Plan to deliver a 24/7 service by the end of 2024. With the calendar now in 2026, concerns are growing over the continued delay.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP Pat Cullen said timely access to specialist stroke treatment is critical.

“Every minute counts when a stroke is suspected. Rapid access to specialist treatment can mean the difference between making a recovery and living with lifelong disability,” she said.

“It is extremely worrying that we are now in 2026 and the service is still limited to operating between 8am and 5pm. No patient should miss out on a life-saving procedure because of when their stroke occurs.”

Describing thrombectomy as a “highly time-critical intervention”, Ms Cullen said it can limit brain injury, reduce hospital stays and lessen the demand for long-term social care.

“It saves lives while also protecting vital health resources,” she added.

She also acknowledged the efforts of stroke and rehabilitation teams across the North, as well as community organisations and the Stroke Association, for their continued support to patients and families.

Ms Cullen has called on the Health Minister to deliver the long-promised 24/7 thrombectomy service without further delay.