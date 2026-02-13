Cullen hosts Westminster panel on future of the Union

FERMANAGH and South Tyrone MP Pat Cullen hosted a panel event in Westminster last Wednesday discussing the topic of the fracturing of the Union from an Irish, Scottish, and Welsh perspective.

Ms Cullen alongside Scottish MP Seamus Logan, Plaid Cymru’s Baroness Carmen Smith and The Irish Border Poll’s Kevin Meagher and Kevin Rooney discussed ‘The Union isn’t working: How do we exit?’

Speaking from London, Ms Cullen said: “I was very glad to open tonight’s discussion in London on the topic of constitutional change across these islands.

“It is clear that whether you are in Belfast, Edinburgh or Cardiff; London is increasingly out of touch and out of step.

“The constitutional genie is truly out of the bottle. Let us remember, that ‘devolution’ was intended to stymie the calls for independence. But instead, it has only served to highlight Westminster’s clear detachment.

“Over the years many English Ministers have come to the north, very often for the first time in their lives, completely detached from the interests of our people and completely clueless about our politics.

“But ordinary people can see the merit of local decision-making, as opposed to distant diktats from Whitehall.

“The responsibility of leadership is to prepare. So, it’s up us to ensure that we have an informed debate and mature conservation in advance of any referendum. And that’s what events like tonight are about.

“Unionist voices will be important in this conversation. Their identity must be respected. My home place is their home place also and any new Ireland will be their nation too.”

Mrs Cullen concluded: “A united Ireland must be shared, inclusive, and welcoming. That is the task before us. The opportunity ahead of us is immense and we must push towards it with unassailable confidence and openness.”