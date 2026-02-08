Patients facing growing delays for diagnoses

THOUSANDS of local people face the wait of a lifetime each month in Fermanagh, and unfortunately it appears that wait is becoming even longer.

Between the beginning of July and the end of September last year, a total of 20,475 people in the Western Trust area were awaiting a diagnostic test, many for longer than they should be.

The latest figures show 42 per-cent of those patients, over 8,000 patients had to wait longer than the nine-week target from the date of referral, according to a recent Department of Health report.

Diagnostic tests are vital for detecting serious health problems, including cancer. Blood tests, imaging scans (CT, MRI, X-rays), and biopsies can identify abnormal cells or tumors early, often before symptoms appear.

Early diagnosis improves the chances of successful treatment and recovery.

These tests also help detect infections, heart disease, diabetes, and other conditions, making timely access crucial.

The figures highlight ongoing pressures on diagnostic services and growing concerns about delays in care, particularly for conditions where early detection is critical.