NFC Kesh dig deep in extra-time to advance

MULHERN CUP ROUND ONE

NFC Kesh 4

Lisnaskea Rovers 3

RYAN Campbell and Kesh had to go the extra mile to beat Division Three side Lisnaskea Rovers in the Mulhern Cup on Saturday.

It took 120 minutes to decide this first-round tie after Skea battled back from 2-0 down to force extra time.

But two goals from player-manager Ryan Campbell – his first goals and first 90 minutes in almost 12 months due to injury – were decisive.

“It was a typical cup tie and I’m just glad we responded in extra-time after throwing away a 2-0 lead,” said Campbell.

“We just dipped off a bit, dropped the intensity or tempo and let them get back into it but we upped the ante again.

“If it had gone to penalties, it’s a lottery then, so thankfully we got there.”

Hot favourites Kesh almost took the lead after just four minutes but Campbell drew a fine save down low to his right from Skea keeper Daniel Farrell in what would turn out to be a theme for this game.

Farrell was beaten soon after by a Campbell diving header, but it was ruled offside by referee David Moore.

Josh Flack was a huge presence on the right wing for Kesh and his clever play created the opening goal 20 minutes in. He managed to put in a great cross but Farrell again made a good save.

The ball wasn’t cleared properly by Skea and Campbell shot at goal only to be denied by another block. However, Jordan McClure knocked the ball back across goal for Marty Hughes to head in.

Kesh needed keeper TJ McMulkin to protect that lead on the half hour mark as he saved well from Callum McGorman.

The returning Campbell was again denied by Farrell early in the second half after an excellent through ball from Caolan Ward.

The second goal came on 56 minutes when McClure broke down the left and delivered a low cross at the second attempt for Campbell, who took a great touch and then finished low under Farrell.

It could have been three and another for Campbell after he spun his man on the edge of the box but again Farrell made the save for Skea.

Lisnaskea were handed a route back into the game in the 80th minute when McGorman won a penalty and Adam McDonald buried it.

Minutes later the Division Three side were level as defender Gaby Jones scored his first goal in over a year, poking in after a clever short free-kick from McDonald.

Kesh hit the front again in extra-time. Jake Irvine chipped a superb ball to the back post where Wilson headed it into Campbell’s path to make it 3-2.

Minutes later, Josh Flack reacted quickest after a high cross dropped at his feet to tap in for 4-2.

As they had done all game, Rovers pushed hard and Liam McEnri set up a grandstand finish with a towering header from a corner.

Kesh survived one last scare as Jason Flanagan’s shot in the area was blocked and they held on to set up a second round date with Newtownstewart.

“On another day that chance goes in and it’s a different story at the end,” said Rovers manager Alan Domer.

“It wasn’t meant to be but massive credit to our lads. They fought unbelievably hard, showed real heart and left absolutely everything out on the pitch.”