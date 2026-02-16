Ballinamallard to the ‘four’ at Wilgar Park

Dundela 1 Ballinamallard United 4

BALLINAMALLARD United scored four times in the second half to run out comfortable winners over Dundela at Wilgar Park as the Mallards picked up their first three points in four games.

Goals by Daniel Barker, James McGrath, Michael Clifford and Ryan Morris secured an eighth win of the season for the Mallards, who as a consequence, have moved back up to eighth in the Championship.

Following an early morning pitch inspection this fixture got the green light and initially it was something of a slow burner.

The first real chance of the game fell to James McGrath but his free from 20 yards was easily parried away by the Dundela goalkeeper.

Dundela began to grow into the game and they also came close to netting when Andrew Hoey fired towards the Mallards goal, only his effort rose high over the crossbar.

After a scoreless first half, the game sprang into life when Barker broke the deadlock on 53 minutes.

McGrath threaded a nice pass through to Barker and he made no mistake to curl the ball into the Dundela net with aplomb to open the scoring for Mark Stafford’s side.

The Duns equalised through Oisin Barr, just six minutes later though, when Charlie Dornan played the ball to Hoey, who passed it on to Barr, to finish low past the helpless Ray in the Ballinamallard goal.

For the final half hour at Wilgar Park, the Mallards hit their straps.

McGrath nudged the Ducks back in front almost immediately, before substitute Clifford added a third eight minutes later.

The goal from McGrath was sublime, with his effort from 25 yards rattling into the Dundela net for the eighth goal of the Championship season for the man from Mayo.

Clifford netted soon after with Ray launching the ball long towards the Mallards sub, who made no mistake when he found himself one on one with the Dundela netminder.

Any notion Dundela had of mounting a late comeback were extinguished when Morris netted a fourth for the visitors 16 minutes from time.

Ballinamallard now look forward to welcoming Annagh United to Ferney Park on Saturday.