New owner of Devenish Island ‘open to ideas’

THE new owner of part of the ancient Devenish Island has said he is open to ideas about how the island could be used in the future.

Businessman and senior member of the Orange Order David Mahon has purchased part of the island on Lower Lough Erne. The purchase also includes two off-site farms, but does not include the historic monastery ruins that attract thousands of visitors each year.

Speaking to the ‘Herald, Mr Mahon confirmed he had no immediate plans for the land.

“Over the weekend I bought Devenish Island in Enniskillen along with two farms that aren’t on the island,” he said.

“At the moment there are no plans for what to do with the island, but I’ve been listening to investors and members of the public for ideas about what could be done.”

He stressed that there would be no immediate changes.

“For the foreseeable future there is fundamentally no change to Devenish Island, and it will remain open,” he said.

Mr Mahon, who is originally from Donegal and now resides in Fermanagh, is the serving County Grand Master of the Orange Order in Donegal and is the father of DUP councillor David Mahon.

The sale included lands on Devenish Island together with approximately 53 acres of agricultural land at Dead Man’s Lane, off the Irvinestown Road near Enniskillen.

Last year, the property was offered for sale as one or two lots, with a combined guide price of £850,000.

The monastic site on Devenish Island remains in public ownership. Approximately 13.8 acres of land on the island are leased by the Department for Communities on a 10-year lease from March 2025, at an annual rent of £2,700.

The remaining lands on the island extend to around 107 acres and are primarily used for agricultural grazing. The monastic site was founded in the Sixth Century by St Molaise. Surviving Viking raids and medieval fires, it became a major Augustinian priory with up to 1,500 monks. Key structures include a 12th-century round tower, St Molaise’s House, and St Mary’s Priory.