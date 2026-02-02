Devenish Island bought by David Mahon

Devenish Island on Lower Lough Erne has been sold, with the purchaser revealed as David Mahon, a prominent local businessman and a senior member of the Orange Order.

Mr. Mahon is a well-known figure serving as the current County Grandmaster for Donegal and his son, also named David Mahon, is a Democratic Unionist Party councillor representing the Erne North ward on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Mr. Mahon’s business interests include Castle Archdale Caravan Park and the Linen Green shopping complex in Moygashel.

His companies also own several large scale commercial properties, including the recently-purchased De Courcy Centre in Carrickfergus; Kings Square Shopping Mall in east Belfast and Murrayfield Shopping Centre in Larne.

Other commercial interests include property development, just last year he purchased the Crumlin Road Courthouse in Belfast and he is the current owner of the former Railway Hotel in Enniskillen.