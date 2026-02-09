New GAA club league structure in Fermanagh agreed

THE new league structure for the upcoming GAA season in Fermanagh has been agreed, following a meeting of County Board delegates tonight (Monday).

There will be three senior league divisions with Division One made up of eight teams, while there will be six teams in Division Two and Three.

It was also agreed that the Erne Cup would remain in place for the 2026 season, with eight teams competing in Division One, while 10 teams will take part in Division Two of the competition.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as part of the new proposal which was agreed at the meeting at Fermanagh House, an all-county league structure will be adopted, on a five division format.