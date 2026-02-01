Sligo finish strong to overpower Fermanagh

Allianz NFL Division Three Round Two

Sligo 1-19

Fermanagh 0-15

A STRONG finish from Sligo saw them take the win from the local derby league game in Markievicz Park on Sunday afternoon, as Fermanagh’s wait for points goes on.

Fermanagh made a number of changes to their team before throw-in, with Jack Kelly, Oisin Smyth, Declan McCusker and Cian O’Brien all named to start the game at Markievicz Park in Sligo.

Alan McLoughlin opened the scoring after three minutes with a free for Sligo, before Fermanagh finally got off the mark with nine minutes on the clock when Irvinestown’s Josh Largo Elis angled over from range.

Garvan Jones and James Donlon then traded scores for their sides, before Jones tagged on another free after a good run from Derrygonnelly man Shane McGullion who found a way through the Sligo defence.

Fermanagh then took control of the first quarter with Jones adding on two more points for the Erne men.

With 18 minutes played, Cian Lally pointed for Sligo to reduce the Erne advantage to two, 0-05 to 0-03, as both sides coughed up some possession and scoring chances, as the half progressed at Markievicz Park.

McLoughlin, a talented player for Sligo, then fired over from distance to leave it a one point game.

Despite dominating possession and creating their fair share of scoring chances, Fermanagh were unable to register in front of goal, kicking six wides inside 30 minutes, to the frustration of the Erne management.

With five minutes left to play, Declan Bonner made his first change of the game, with Derrygonnelly’s Gary McKenna entering the fray to replace Cian O’Brien, who was a late change before throw-in.

Niall Murphy kicked his first score of the game for Sligo to level the game, minutes before the break.

Murphy burst into life late in the half and referee Chris Maguire adjudged he had been fouled, awarding a penalty to Sligo, with the same player converting from the spot-kick to give them a 1-05 to 0-05 lead.

Sligo finished the half the stronger with Murphy tagging on another score to put them four points in front.

The Sligo advantage was then pushed out to five points when Murphy scored another for his side, bringing his tally to 1-03, to give the Connacht side a 1-07 to 0-05 lead at half-time at Markievicz Park.

The start to the second half was a slow burner with both sides lamenting two missed chances each.

Canice Mulligan got Sligo off the mark after the restart with a good score to extend their advantage to six.

Fermanagh manager Bonner then rang the changes in the third quarter with Kinawley’s Paul Breen replacing Stephen McGullion, while Ederney defender Shaun McCarron also entered the fray.

With 40 minutes on the clock, Jones kicked his fifth of the game for Fermanagh, before McCusker angled over from distance with a score for the Erne men and substitute McKenna kicked over his first point.

As Fermanagh pushed hard on the Sligo kickout, Erne Gaels man Aogan Kelm replaced McCusker.

But Sligo managed to extend their lead back out to four points through a good score from Nathan Mullen.

The Connacht side then slowed the game down, controlling possession for a few minutes, before working a good attack with Sligo sub Dillon Walsh fisting over to put them 1-10 to 0-08 in front.

Conor O’Hanlon from Irvinestown was Fermanagh’s fifth sub, replacing Brandon Horan who appeared to pick up a knee injury, as Largo Elis kicked a second score for the Erne men to reduce the deficit to four.

Both sides then had chances with Lally chipping over for Sligo to push their advantage out to five points.

With 10 minutes left to play, Jones split the posts with a good score for Fermanagh, his sixth point, before substitute O’Hanlon stroked over a nice point to reduce the Sligo deficit to three points.

The Erne men were then dealt a blow when sub Aogan Kelm had to be withdrawn due to injury.

Fermanagh pushed hard late in the game and Breen pointed to leave it a two point game, but Sligo quickly reestablished their advantage back to three when the impressive Lally tagged on another score.

With six minutes remaining, Josh Flynn drove over to put the Connacht men four in front again.

Jones and Largo Elis then hit back-to-back scores for Fermanagh to cut the Sligo advantage to one, but Murphy replied with a pointed free, moved forward 50 metres by the referee, to put them two in front.

Sligo then took control of the game late on, with Kyle Cawley, Mulligan, Lally and Walsh then added further scores for the Connacht side, with Largo Elis striking over a late consolation score for Fermanagh.

But the Erne men needed a goal and they weren’t able to muster up the opportunity, with Sligo running out convincing seven point winners at Markievicz Park.