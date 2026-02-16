Fermanagh wrestler McManus grapples to gold in England

WRESTLING

ENNISKILLEN talent Naoise McManus continued to prove she’s one of the top wrestlers in the county after she won gold at the English Junior Championship in Kettering.

A large contingent from the Erne Wrestling Club travelled over to England for more competitions, as the Fermanagh club continues to make its mark on the sport.

At the English Junior Championships in Kettering, McManus claimed a gold medal, while Jamie Edgar secured a bronze, both in the under-17 age category.

The Erne Wrestling Club was delighted with the success of the duo at the English Junior Championships.

“[Naoise] McManus continued her drive for European selection as part of Team GB and [Jamie] Edgar is really starting to make a break in these higher level competitions,” a spokesperson said.

“He had to battle his way back through repechage to take the bronze. These two training together has lifted both technically in preparation for matches.

Darragh Love and Tomás Gormley were also in action for the Erne Wrestling Club when they stepped up into action at the English Senior Championships.

“This was really important for these two in their European selection process for GB and Ireland respectively,” added a club spokesperson.

“Both [Darragh] Love and [Tomás] Gormley matched up against strong wrestlers with international experience and finished the day with bronze medals – a fantastic achievement for these athletes.”

Fresh off the back of winning gold in England, McManus was on the mat internationally, representing Great Britain in Wolfhurt, Austria at the United World Wrestling Flatz Open.

In another impressive UWW outing, the Erne Wrestling Club star secured a bronze medal in the under-17 57kg category.

The Fermanagh-based club feels that there’s a strong pool of talent within their ranks as they set their focus on some more upcoming competitions.

“Erne Wrestling Club is producing serious competitors with international experience, as well as people who want to enjoy better fitness in a fun environment,” they added.

The club will be hosting its annual St Patrick’s tournament on March 21 at the Devenish College in Enniskillen.