Fermanagh swimmers excel at Bangor meet

THREE local schools were represented at the Swim Ulster Schools Cup and Championships which took place at the Aurora Aquatic and Leisure Complex in Bangor on Friday.

From Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, Charles Armstrong (13) impressed with a new PB in the 100m Breaststroke and followed it with a strong, determined swim in the 100m Butterfly.

Holly Barkley had two very strong swims, achieving a six-second PB in her 100m Breaststroke and a three-second PB in her 100m Freestyle.

Advertisement

Ellie Dunlop competed in the 17-19 age group, winning silver in the 100m Breaststroke and finishing seventh with a PB in the 200m Individual Medley.

April Huang produced strong swims in both 100m Butterfly and 100m Freestyle.

Fourteen-year-old Lauren Loizides achieved a new PB in the 100m Backstroke and she swam well in the 100m Breaststroke event.

James McSorley maintained his entry time in the 100m Butterfly and secured a new PB in the 100m Freestyle. Twelve-year-old Jakub Mikiewicz Lumayad hit the wall in first place in the 100m Freestyle, while placing fifth in his age group in the 200m IM race.

His older brother Russell took three seconds off his PB in the 100m Butterfly. He also secured another new PB in the 100m Freestyle.

Ryan Mongan cut seven seconds off his PB in the 100m Breaststroke and put in another strong performance in the 200m Individual Medley.

Erin Salcedo enjoyed a successful performance in the 100m Freestyle taking 7.95 seconds off her PB.

Advertisement

Her younger sister Keira cut 27 seconds off her entry time in the 100m Freestyle. She swam another great PB in the 100m Breaststroke.

Haralds Uzulins and Finley Walker Leonard also produced strong swims in their races at the Bangor meet.

From Mount Lourdes Grammar School, Ella Neal achieved PBs in the 100m Backstroke and 100m Freestyle.

Sophie Hanna placed 18th out of 112 swimmers in the 100m back crawl. She went on to compete in a very exciting 200m IM.

Natalie Swidani claimed a new PB in the 100m Freestyle, taking one second off her entry time. She went on to produce another strong swim in the 200m Individual Medley.

From St Michael’s Colleg, Darragh Collins set PBs in the 100m Backstroke and 100m Freestyle, the latter earning him eighth place in his age group.

His highlight of the meet came in the Senior 200m Freestyle Relay, where he completed the second 50m leg in a new PB of 26.24 seconds.

His younger brother, Conor Collins, competed in the 100m Breaststroke and Freestyle events, securing a Top 15 finish in his age group and set a new PB in the Breaststroke.

Eoghan Donnelly (12) made his debut in a 50m pool, competing in the 100m Backstroke, the 100m Freestyle and swimming the third leg of the 200m Freestyle relay.

Eighteen-year-old Jamie Lannon competed in the Senior (17–19) age group, placed ninth in the 100m Freestyle and he won silver in the 100m Breaststroke.

Competing in the Intermediate (15–16) age group, Luke Lannon swam the 100m Backstroke and 100m Breaststroke, achieving a four-second personal best.

Anton Neal competed well in the 100m Freestyle and 100m Breaststroke with PBs in both, finishing off with a fun filled relay.

Meanwhile, Daithi Owens impressed in the 100m Breaststroke and Freestyle, while Conal Walker produced strong swims in both of his events, gaining new PBs in 100m breaststroke and 200m IM

The St Michael’s Relay Teams also competed well, with the Intermediate Boys Freestyle Relay finishing 12th overall and the Senior Boys Freestyle Relay placing fifth.