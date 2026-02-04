Enniskillen swimmers light up pool in Belfast

THIRTEEN swimmers from the Enniskillen Lakelanders Swimming Club excelled during round three of the Swim Ulster Future Challengers Series at Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre in Belfast.

Charlie Brewster enjoyed a standout debut, finishing second in his age group in both events. His performances were highlighted by a particularly strong first attempt at the demanding 100m IM.

Competing in the 200m IM for the first time, Mollie Kate Brewster finished strongly to secure first place in her age group by an impressive margin of over 12 seconds.

She backed this up with performances in the 50m Butterfly and 100m Backstroke, placing first and third in her age group respectively.

Poppy Brownlee impressed with two strong swims, achieving a new PB in the 100m Backstroke by taking nine seconds off her entry time. She also rose to the challenge of a new event, the 100m Butterfly.

Ella Rose Carron knocked six seconds off her PB in the 100m IM, while also performing well in the 50m Backstroke.

Meanwhile, Eoghan Donnelly recorded three PBs, cutting five seconds from both his 100m IM and 100m Backstroke times and a further four seconds from his 50m Butterfly.

Emily Irvine also achieved three PBs, placing fifth overall in the 100m IM, dropping over nine seconds from her 50m Butterfly and winning a bronze medal in the 100m Backstroke.

Fourteen-year-old Lauren Loizides took four seconds off her 100m Backstroke, one second off her 100m IM and three seconds off her 50m Butterfly.

Tiana Mbeulani recorded two solid swims, maintaining her times in both the 100m Individual Medley and Backstroke.

Erin McGrath also recorded two new PBs, including an impressive 10-second improvement in the 100m IM, along with a PB in the 50m Backstroke.

Twelve-year-old Elin O’Donohue stayed close to her entry time in the 100m Individual Medley and impressed in the 50m Butterfly by shaving nearly four seconds off her time.

Daithi Owens enjoyed a strong day at the gala, producing three good swims and celebrating a seven-second PB in the 100m IM.

Isabella Rasdale maintained her times in the 100m IM and 50m Butterfly, and performing well in her first 100m Backstroke, while Kaelan Rice achieved PBs the 100m IM and Backstroke.

Club Gala Secretary Aideen Speer was pleased with the peformance of the local swimmers.

“Our junior swimmers are showing incredible determination and commitment to their sport,” she said.

“Under the leadership and support of Head Coach Fionna Orr, Coach Chelsey Weir and the wider coaching team, we are race-ready and really looking forward to the rest of the season.”