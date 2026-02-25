Fermanagh libraries host discussions about death

LIBRARIES across Fermanagh are supporting people to have difficult but important conversations about death, dying and bereavement.

The Death Positive Libraries initiative is a partnership between Compassionate Communities NI and Libraries NI.

It aims to reduce the stigma around discussing advanced illness, caregiving, death and loss.

In Fermanagh, dedicated Death Positive collections are available at Enniskillen, Irvinestown and Lisnaskea libraries.

First launched in the North in 2021, the initiative has expanded steadily across the region.

Each participating library provides a carefully curated selection of books covering death, dying, grief and planning ahead. Resources are available for all age groups, including children, and include easy-read formats.

The books can be borrowed or read privately within the library, offering a quiet and supportive space for reflection.

Libraries NI District Officer Marie-Elaine Tierney said the response has been encouraging.

“Since the first Death Positive Library was launched, we’ve seen the value of providing thoughtful, accessible resources on what can be a difficult subject,” she said.

“Libraries serve as vital community hubs, offering welcoming and inclusive spaces where individuals can access trusted information on a wide range of important matters.”

The initiative also links to the Art of Life Project, a cross-border partnership involving Cavan County Council, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Compassionate Communities NI and the Irish Hospice Foundation.

Creative workshops have taken place in some library locations as part of the programme, using arts-based activities to encourage discussion and reflection.

Sharon Williams of Compassionate Communities NI said the arts can help people process complex emotions and plan ahead for times of declining health or emergency.

“The books in the Death Positive Library collection provide both practical information and stories that help people understand the emotions that often arise during a health crisis,” she said.