Clogher Valley close in on All-Ireland playoffs place

Energia All-Ireland League Division 2B

Navan 14

Clogher Valley 24

Advertisement

CLOGHER Valley maintained their impressive form in the Energia All-Ireland League Division 2B with a 14 point victory over Navan on Saturday, as they bid to make the end of season playoffs.

The Valley kicked off and thanks to great work by David Stinson and Tommi Coulter, they retained possession to launch a series of sorties.

Five minutes in and after a strong maul, the visitors thought they had scored, but the official adjudged they had been held up.

David Maxwell kept Navan pinned back with some clever use of the boot with the home side struggling to contain the visitor’s lively start.

The Valley finally scored 10 minutes in when Callum Smyton skipped through the Navan defence before offloading to David Stinson who touched down.

Navan hit back almost immediately though when they pulled the Valley defence right and left and eventually created a gap to score close to the posts, which was goaled to even up the scores.

They kept pressing for a period before a Maxwell penalty pushed them back into their own half. Another good line-out then allowed Matthew Bothwell to force them further back with a box kick.

Advertisement

Skipper Eugene McKenna chased and caught the kick and offloaded to David Stinson who raced away, but was caught just short.

Again it was Bothwell with a delicate chip over the top for the chasing Taine Haire to touch down, but he was taken out illegally. The Navan player picked up a yellow card following the tackle.

Philip Wilson was the instigator and scorer of the next try. He set up a strong field position in a searing break that almost made it to the line.

After several strong carries, David Maxwell found the right winger with a long pass and he squeezed in at the corner for a deserved try, to give Clogher a 19-7 lead at half-time.

The second period was similar to the first with both sides moving the ball with precision and accuracy.

When Navan tried to force the play, the Valley defence was strong with open side Aaron Dunwoody making an endless succession of important tackles.

It was nip and tuck for a while before the visitors secured a good foothold in the Navan red zone.

After the seventh offence, Bothwell tapped and went. Ryan Stewart made ground before linking back with the scrum half who crossed for the bonus point try, with David Maxwell.

Navan did finish strong, completing their scoring with a converted try late in the game, but the Valley held on for another good win in the league.

The Valley host Enniscorthy on Saturday at 2.30pm. The bucket collection lifted at the game will be going to Cancer Fund For Children, with spectators encouraged to wear something yellow to the match.

Elsewhere, the Valley 2nd XV lost in Ballyclare, while the 3rd XV continued their winning ways with victory in Donegal. The Clogher ladies also beat Queens 24-22 at the Cran.