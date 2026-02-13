Check out this week’s Fermanagh GAA notes

Aghadrumsee

Winning numbers were 19, 24, 25, 26. Lucky dip winners for £20 was Sinead Kearns and £10 winners were John Mohan, Seamus Jones, Bernie Clifford and Martin Kearns.

Lucky dips will be in Dernawilt for collection. Jackpot is now to £2950. Our Lotto draw takes place on Monday nights in Corranny Bar. All tickets need to be in before 8.30pm.

Congratulations to James Flanagan who has made the Fermanagh U20 panel for 2026. Well done to all the lads who attended the trails.

Our senior men are currently taking part in the Ulster Club League.

Butlersbridge of Cavan is next up this Sunday 15.

Tickets & Tables will soon be on sale for our Gala Ball on March 21.

We suggest everyone gets organised if they wish to sit together before buying tickets as a table plan will be in place.

With development work progressing at the GAC grounds can we ask that everyone stays off the path way around the pitch.

Our pitches have also had essential matinence by our grounds committee and are closed at the moment.

Thank you everyone for taking part in our Healthy Club Steps Challenge which finishes up this Wednesday.

Another great initiative taking place is Pilates classes by our Senior player Aoife Flanagan for all abilities.

Get in touch with Aoife if you are interested.

Belcoo

The club extends its deepest sympathies to the wide family circle of Brendan Sweeney & Mena Keaney who both passed away in the last week. May they rest in peace.

Club Membership is now Due for 2026.

Register via Foireann.

We thank all those who took part in the Irish Life GAA Steps Challenge as we surpassed the 4,000km and are entered into the draw.

O’Neill’s Club Shop has been updated with some of the Christmas Items online for purchase all year round along with other Club Merchandise items.

Lotto Lucky Dips for 2nd February went to Maeve McGrath, Sarah McCann, Marie McGovern and Helen Murphy.

The Fermanagh Omagh District Council are doing Lunchtime Walks in the Cottage Meadow for all, every Tuesday 12.30pm to 1.30pm, this is a free event.

Belnaleck

At Happy Hearts we were delighted to welcome our old friend Seamus Doris back for a fantastic games morning filled with fun, laughter, and a little healthy competition as everyone enjoyed playing Boccia.

It was wonderful to see such great participation and team spirit on display, with smiles and laughter all around and plenty of encouragement for one another.

Well done to Oisin Morris who has been selected to be Vice Captain of the Fermanagh u17s!

Congratulations to Kate Kelly, Kacey Gallagher and their Fermanagh teammates who celebrated their 2025 U14 Ulster title over the weekend.

Brookeborough

Numbers were 5, 7, 10, 22. Consolation prizes – £25 Philip Clifford, £15 Julie Howden, £10 Owen & Patricia Lavery, £25 Online Louise Robinson. Lotto Jackpot next week £2200. We have now set up a direct debit option to play our lotto.

Please see our Facebook page or contact a committee member for more details.

Bingo returns on Sunday night at 8.30pm. Jackpot is £500 on 44 calls.

Why not play and be in with a chance to win numerous cash prizes.

Everyone is welcome, so come along and bring a friend.

This weeks hall team is John Rooney and next weeks is Tom Donnelly.

If you are interested in joining our gym please see the link on our Facebook page on how to register or if any problems contact Aaron on 07469920225. Gym Opening hours 5.30 am to 11pm. Gift vouchers available.

We’ve got a new Personal Trainer on board — and he’s ready to help you crush your goals! Group classes (for all abilities), 1:1 PT sessions, Tailored training & support, for gym members only. Booking via the Clubright app.

Yoga with Catherine continues Wednesday nights 7.15-8.15pm in the hall. £7 per class. Please bring a mat.

Everyone welcome.

Derrygonnelly

The Harps Lotto jackpot, now £4000, was not won on Sunday night.

The numbers drawn were 2, 6, 8 and 30. £20 each went to Holly Foy, Derrygonnelly, Gabriel Keown, Garrison, and The Derrygonnelly Hillbillies, Knockmore.

We are back in Doogies on Sunday night, with Fergus Kelly, Louise Dundas and Mary Cox on Lotto duty.

Thank you very much to everyone who works for and supports the club lotto.

Please note that the club’s February club committee meeting will be held this Thursday night at 8.30pm in the clubrooms.

Derrylin

Numbers drawn 10, 22, 26 and 30. No jackpot winner consolation prizes as follows, £20 to Alicia-Ella McManus Innishmore. £10s to Charlene Mccarron Derrylin, Cora Leavey Enniskillen and Monica Maguire Online. This Friday’s jackpot is £8,900, it is the highest our lotto jackpot has ever got to, which means it will be potentially won soon, so please play online to win.

On Sunday we held our annual club presentation award night. Thanks to Mattie Donnelly from Trillick for coming down to be guest speaker and to hand out our awards.

Thanks to the parish for the use of St Ninnidh’s Hall and to Ann MArie and Bronagh for the refreshments.

Well done to our award winners: Club person of The Year: Eimhear Reilly Senior POTY: Cathair Leonard, Trainer OTY: Padraic Owens, Reserve POTY: Brian Lunney, Minor POTY: Ethan Brown, Trainer OTY: Evan Prior, Most Improved: Cian Gartland, U16 POTY: Evan Prior, Trainer OTY: Shay Prior, Most Improved: Oran McKiernan, U14 POTY: Darragh Boyle, Trainer OTY: Conor Hallet, Most Improved: Patrick Lunney, U12 POTY: Robbie McCormack, Trainer OTY: Sean Maguire, Most Improved: Adam McCusker.

Club membership is available please contact Joanne Maguire or Claire Curry if having any problems on Foireann.

Devenish

Well done to Joan MvKeaveney who won the £1,000 on the final house at Friday’s Bingo. Monster Bingo will be held this Friday 1h at 8.30pm in the Gillaroo Court, with up to £3,000 up for grabs!

To mark Valentine’s day, there will be a £50 bonus for anyone to check on 14.

For those of you who would like to support the bingo but can’t be present, remember online players don’t have to be present to win, all winning books will be identified.

Online books will be on sale to 10pm on Thursday via our ClubZap app, with full details on Facebook. Doors will open at 8pm.

The lotto jackpot wasn’t won last week and rolled over to £2,200. Numbers drawn were 6, 9, 14 and 24. £20 winners: Anne Dolan and Declan Monaghan. £10 winners: Brendan Shallow and Ann Monaghan.

The Club Devenish January winners were; £250 – Tristan Treacy, £150 – Brian McGrath and £100 – Tony Leonard.

We are delighted to invite all members, supporters and friends to the Devenish GAA Dinner Dance taking place on Friday, February 20 in the Dulrush Lodge.

The club offers our sincerest condolences to the families of the late Anna Dolan, Pat McGrade, Frank Burns, Imelda McLoone, Gerry Kelly, Margaret McCormack and Paddy Mullarkey.

For all club news and more, we encourage all members to download the ClubZap app.

Enniskillen Gaels

The club wish to offer sincere condolences to the Dooris family on the recent passing of Pat. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

2026 membership is now due and can be paid online at Foireann.

Brewster Park hosts Fermanagh v Clare on Sunday in Round 3 of the national league. Throw-in is at 1pm and the clubhouse will be open from 12pm.

The walking group continues as part of ‘Ireland Lights Up’ and to coincide with the 2026 steps challenge.

Meeting at 7pm on Wednesday at the Castle Museum car park and Sunday Mornings at 10am in St. Michael’s pavilion. All welcome, please register your interest with Aoibhin Kelly on 07858661778 or just come along.

A new block of Chair / Mat yoga begins on Monday 16 in Southwest College.

The block runs for 4 weeks between 7pm-8pm. £5 per session. Please contact Aoibhin Kelly on the number above. This is open to members and non-members.

Indoor football training is back for for the P1 age group, boys & girls starting on Friday 20th February in St. Fancheas Sports Hall. There is a £2 cover charge per session to cover hire costs.

Indoor hurling for P3 to P7 boys & girls starts on Monday 16th February from 6pm-7pm at Erne Integrated college. All equipment is provided and new players are welcome.

Numbers drawn were 2,7,16,18. £20 winners were Rose Lavelle, carmel Maguire and Collete McGandy. The Jackpot for this week will be £3500 next draw is Friday night at 10pm.

Erne Gaels

Numbers were 12, 18, 26, 30.Next Week’s Jackpot is £4900. Lucky Dip Winners were Tommy Mulrone, Martin Donagher and Jo Doherty.

The club dinner dance will take place on 7 March in Dulrush to celebrate our 2025 Senior Championship successes in both football and hurling. Ladies’ and individual awards will also be presented on the night.

The club passes there extended sympathies to Kate Slevin, Druminalar, on the sad passing of her beloved mother.

Best wishes to Odhran Johnston on his appointment as Captain of the Fermanagh Hurling Team — every success in the season ahead.

Please take care when out walking, and remember to call in on neighbours, especially the elderly and those living alone.

Tickets: National Draw tickets and Dinner Dance tickets are available from Aisling or Peter. Please share the link, or contact me directly on my number.

Irvinestown

Numbers were 1, 12, 13, 22. There was no jackpot winner, the consolation winners were Benny Murphy and Declan McGarrigle. Jackpot still sits at £10,000.

Last Wednesday, Shane McDermott, Emma Cassidy and John Henderson represented the club in accepting and delivering a talk around the £100,000 Strategic Capital Grant that has been awarded to the club.

The money will be used to upgrade our surfaces and create a safe event space as well as creating a community walkway.

The club held its first night in a series of Health and Well-Being evenings supported by the PHA/Clear Project.

The event was organised by our Health & Wellbeing co-ordinators Una McNulty, Sheila Monaghan & Carol McAloon.

It was a very informative evening, and we would like to thank Conor McCafferty for the discussion. There will be further talks held for our young people in the community. Details will be posted on social media.

A special word of thanks to Christopher McMulkin, who kindly donated his winnings from the Quid Games to the charity Zest NI which has made these events possible.

The Fermanagh U12 league will be competitive for this year. Each club will need to have a referee for this league.

If anyone is interested please contact Maria Doonan for further details

Kinawley

Numbers drawn were 2, 9, 18 and 24. Lucky dip winners, Seamus Connolly, Arney; John Owens, Caldragh; Philip & Claire McGovern; Sean Leonard (Dubh). Next week’s Jackpot is £3,000, which will take place on Sunday.

Thank you to everyone who has purchased lotto tickets. Please continue to support our Lotto as it is the financial lifeline of our club.

We are changing our lotto platform, so any current members who auto-renew on Klubfunder should cancel and restart their subscription on Clubspot.

Cut-off time for purchasing online tickets is 9pm on the Sunday of the draw.

The draw takes place each Sunday in Roche’s Bar. In charge next Sunday is Donncha O’Cathain, Gabriel McHugh, Sean Leonard & Aine McHugh. Lotto envelopes are available in Roche’s Bar, Curry’s Shop, McM Supplies, Silver Swallow, Corner Bar Enniskillen, Connolly’s Bar Arney, McCorry’s & O’Reilly’s Service Station Swanlinbar.

February Monthly draw will take place Sunday 22nd. Please contact any committee member to join this initiative, which is critical to our ongoing club development.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the My Life Every Step Counts challenge, helping us reach the 4,000km target.

Well done!

Our Youth Presentation Night will be celebrated on Saturday 21 February at 6.30pm in Kinawley Community Hall. Boys & Girls who played from youth ages P1 up to Minors are all invited to attend.

Lisnaskea

The club has the privilege of being one of 20 clubs selected for the Gaelic4Teens programme. This is a programme aimed at the coaching of 13-17year old girls.

The stated aim is to increase participation help improve the coaching and structures in this age group. Keep an eye on socials for more details.

P1 Coaching is in the Parish hall 6-7pm Every Thursday. £3per family

Club membership is now open for the 2026 season and can be paid online through Foireann.

Tráth na gCeist is on Wednesday 25 February at 8pm, Stage competitions on Sunday 1 March at 3pm.

U15/16 Hurling coaching will begin at CPC on Thursday 29th 8:30pm to 9:30pm.

The club are again taking part in the GAA national draw with some amazing prizes, Tickets are available on the club spot app

The Irish life steps challenge is back! Download the Irish life app and register for Lisnaskea Emmetts GAC,

We’ve already reached our 4,000km target but we can all push on even more!!

Great work all!

Dog fouling on the railway walk has become a serious health risk, could all users of the walk self police the issue. If you see an irresponsible dog owner please call them out. Clean up after your dog!

The Park Run is taking place every Saturday morning starting at the bottom of the club Car park. It’s a great event, why not join in! Roasted is open for refreshments afterwards as well.

Our new website has been launched and can be found on www.lisnaskeaemmetts.com It will be updated regularly and will outline all club fixtures and results.

Lotto Numbers drawn were 4, 11, 20 and 30.

Our Red Lotto represents tremendous value at £84 a year or £7 a month. Available now on the Clubspot app.https://member.clubspot.app/club/lisnaskea-emmetts-gaa/fundraisers

The Lotto funds all of our day to day activities and we’d love to get more red Lotto members. Please contact any club executive member to join.

To make sure you never miss a draw set up a direct debit to enter our lotto draw each week by contacting any committee member.

Anyone that would like the weekly news emailed to them please get in touch at communications.lisnaskeaemmetts.fermanagh@gaa.ie

Roslea

Numbers drawn were 12, 16, 17 and 23. James Boyle won the Seller’s Prize and the lucky dip winners were Anne Quigley St Patrick’s Park, NEJPLL c/o Packie McCabe, Anna McPhillips Roslea, Shannon Burke Keady and Shane McCaffrey Smithboro. Next week’s draw is for £3,500! Lotto tickets can now be bought on our Roslea Shamrocks Club App!

Membership for 2026 is now due! Club Registrar Noel Boyle will be in the Complex on Friday 27 February from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Join us on Saturday 7 March at 7pm to celebrate our Senior Ladies’ 2025 League victory.

Tickets available on our Club App.

St Patrick’s

The jackpot this week was £2,550. The in-house draw pot was £15. There was no jackpot winner this week. Next week’s jackpot will be £2,600.

There was no winner of the £15 in-house prize this week. Next week’s prize is £30.

This week’s drawn counties were: Antrim, Cavan, Galway, and Limerick.

Lucky dip winners this week were: Ann Curran, Conor O’Reilly, and Roisin McMahon.

The club sends their condolences to the Reilly family from Newtownbutler on the passing of Susan.

Monday night, handball continues in the millennium hall between 7:30-9 pm. New faces are always welcome.

Anyone wishing to make a booking for First Holy Communion or Confirmation, please contact the Clubhouse as soon as possible as places are very limited.

Members are advised that club membership is now due. Fees may be paid through Foireann, the club app, or in person at the clubhouse.

Teemore

Winning numbers were 2, 10, 11, 18. No jackpot winner. £50 – Declan McDonald , £20 – Susan McCusker, £10 – Frank Curry. Next weeks jackpot – £7,350

Congratulations to the boys from St.Mary’s PS, winners of the Allianz Ireland Fermanagh Cumann na mBunscol 5aside competition last Wednesday.

Tempo

A huge congratulations to Fermanagh LGFA Co U14 who recently celebrated their Ulster title win against Armagh in 2025.

Special guest at the awards evening was our own returning international athlete Blaithin Bogue.

We extend our warmest congratulations to our players Deirbhile McNabb (Captain), Luna Murphy, Rua Breen, Matilda McCusker and part of the management team were Conor Meehan, Teresa McNabb & Shannan McQuade. Well done to all on their county honours.

Numbers were 10, 15, 16, 20, there was no jackpot winner, and this week’s lucky dip prize goes to Brendan Fee.

Next week’s jackpot is £10,800.00. Many thanks to our lotto officers who give their time freely to manage our lotto.