Bonner recognises need for more cutting edge

FERMANAGH manager Declan Bonner says his side are addressing their lack of cutting edge ahead of Sunday’s Division Three date with Clare at Brewster Park.

The Erne men and Clare are in a precarious position, with the two sides at the bottom of the Division Three table, having both suffered successive defeats in their opening two league matches.

Fermanagh’s downfall has been their lack of cutting edge up front and it’s an area Bonner knows his side must improve on, if they are to get a result this weekend.

“Our efficiency in front of goal has let us down over the two games and we have been working on it,” the Fermanagh manager said.

“Our efficiency rate is well down and it’s not at the level that is required so hopefully we can address that.

“I’ll be expecting a serious improvement in that end of it, but I can’t fault the attitude and effort of the lads, it has been top class.

“Now it’s that wee bit of composure in front of the posts and get those scores.”

It has been a difficult league campaign for the Fermanagh men, with a number of their key players including Seán McNally, Joe McDade and Ronan McCaffrey sidelined through injury for the game in Sligo.

Fermanagh are also still without star forwards Ultán Kelm and Sean Cassidy who are stepping up their recovery from lengthy injuries.

But a number of young players including the likes of Josh Largo Elis, Fionan O’Brien and Cian O’Brien have all impressed in Fermanagh’s Dr McKenna Cup and league games.

Bonner recognises that while results have not been favourable for the Erne men, the players have been putting in a strong effort over the past few months.

“The lads have been training and working well and hopefully we’ll have one or two more bodies back and that will add more experience to the group,” added the Erne manager.

A few days out from their crunch clash against Clare, Bonner knows that the Erne men will be up against it when they take on the Munster side.

“It’s going to be a really tough test and one we have to be ready for,” he said.

“I’ve faced Clare down through the years and they’ll always pose a threat. They are always a big, strong, physical side.

“They have been unfortunate in their two games, with Down and Westmeath both getting some late scores.

“We’re expecting a really, really tough game in Brewster.”

