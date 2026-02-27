Bonner and Fermanagh ready for ‘difficult’ Down test

FERMANAGH manager Declan Bonner says the Erne men must “look at ourselves and see what we can do” as the threat of relegation to Division Four of the National Football League looms large.

Fermanagh travel to Páirc Esler, Newry, on Saturday evening knowing only a win will preserve their Division Three status — a daunting task with Down sitting top of the table.

Bonner is fully aware of what’s at stake and has urged his players to leave everything on the pitch when they face Conor Laverty’s side.

“We are in this position because we have not performed, and we have nobody to blame but ourselves for being where we are,” said the Fermanagh boss after Saturday’s defeat to Westmeath.

“We all have to look at ourselves and see what we can do to get a win. We need to win the last three games now and that is a tall order.”

Aided by a strong breeze, Fermanagh produced a solid first-half display in Mullingar and led by seven points at the interval.

However, Westmeath turned the tables after the break, outscoring the Erne men by 1-18 to 0-02 in the second half to inflict a fourth successive league defeat.

While Bonner acknowledged the effort being shown, he admitted his side must improve quickly as they enter the business end of the campaign.

“It is disappointing for the whole group. They are working very hard, but we are not getting the results and now we are fighting relegation – make no mistake about it,” he added.

“A lot of what we did in the second half wasn’t good enough – decision-making, execution, and we gave the ball away cheaply.

“If we lose five games in a row then we deserve to go down. It’s as simple as that. It’s going to be very difficult for us and we’ll just have to dig it out.”