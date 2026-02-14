Almost £5000 raised in memory of Gregory Cassidy

ALMOST £5,000 has been raised in memory of Enniskillen father-of-four Gregory Cassidy, as the community prepares for a memorial walk to mark his first anniversary.

The county was left deeply saddened in August following the death of Mr Cassidy, aged 56-year-old, who passed away following a battle with illness.

On Saturday, April 4, Mr Cassidy’s colleagues from Mannok and his many friends from across Fermanagh will take part in a memorial walk up Cuilcagh Mountain.

Advertisement

All proceeds raised from the walk will go towards local charity Cancer Connect, with an impressive £4,737 raised already, at the time of going to press.

Mr Cassidy worked with Mannok since 1993, in the role of Maintenance Supervisor in their cement division. His colleagues feel it’s important to honour his legacy through the memorial walk.

“A true professional, Gregory took great pride in everything he did, always striving to complete every task to the best of his ability,” a statement from Mannok read.

“His friendly manner, thoughtfulness and determination made him a valued colleague and a trusted friend to many.

He had a natural ability to connect with people, whether through his witty sense of humour or his patient and supportive approach with new staff and especially apprentices.

“Gregory had a particular kindness towards our colleagues from the Philippines, taking them under his wing on their arrive and helping them feel at home within the team.”

Places on the walk can be reserved on Eventbrite, while donations can be made on the JustGiving page.