£4,000 raised in memory of former Fermanagh chef

THE Oldcroft family have thanked the community for their ‘amazing kindness and generosity’ after £4000 was raised for a leading charity, in memory of the much-loved Christopher Oldcroft.

In August 2024, the county was stunned when the respected Mr Oldcroft, who was the head chef of The Moorings Restaurant in Bellanaleck, died unexpectedly, aged 35 years old.

His family, in his memory, ran a grand hamper draw at the Cáfe At The Castle in Enniskillen, which raised a total of £4,000 for the Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) Action charity.

The Oldcroft family recently confirmed they had served notice of their intention to cease trading at the Enniskillen Castle café.

They’ve now thanked the community for their massive support and backing.

“Thanks to your amazing kindness and generosity you helped us to raise £4,000 for the charity,” a statement from the family read.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the people who supported us in the cafe.

“The customers who came in every day, or a few times a week, the groups of wonderful ladies and gentlemen who graced the cafe on a Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.”

The family also expressed their thanks to the Council staff and their former employees, before remembering the late Mr Oldcroft in a passionate tribute.

“My last thank you is for my son, Christopher. We began our hospitality journey together in February 2017,” they added.

“We had our highs and lows, ups and downs but it was fun and we had a great run. It’s incredible the number of people who came into our lives and made it all possible and so special.

“The whole adventure was always about him. I am just so grateful that he took me on the journey with him.

“So as our hospitality journey comes to an end, on behalf of all my family I sincerely thank you for all your love, kindness and support.”