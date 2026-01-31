Fermanagh’s Arlene Foster to face MPs on trade

FORMER First Minister Arlene Foster will give evidence to MPs next week as part of an inquiry into economic growth and trade in Northern Ireland.

Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee will appear before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Wednesday, February 4, at 9.45am in Committee Room 8 at the Palace of Westminster, with the session broadcast live on Parliamentlive.tv.

The Fermanagh woman will be giving evidence in her role as chair of Intertrade UK, the advisory body established by the UK Government to promote and support trade across the UK. The session forms part of the Committee’s inquiry into economic growth in Northern Ireland and the role of new and emerging sectors in driving future prosperity.

MPs will examine how Intertrade UK is supporting businesses and traders, including its priorities, structure and delivery since holding its first meeting in February last year. There are expected to be questions around the challenges and opportunities faced by firms trading both North-South and East-West, as well as the impact of the Windsor Framework.

The Committee will also hear evidence from Colin McCabrey, Director of Trade at InterTradeIreland, which supports businesses on both sides of the border. Discussion is expected to focus on cross-border economic cooperation, the opportunities created by Northern Ireland’s unique location on the island of Ireland, and how UK Government policy can support trade and economic growth.

The inquiry is examining what more can be done to ensure all parts of Northern Ireland benefit from economic growth, with the Committee having already taken evidence from local authorities and organisations involved in promoting economic development.