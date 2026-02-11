11-hour fundraiser to support Fermanagh Fleadh

SOME of Fermanagh’s top Irish traditional musicians are set for an 11-hour music marathon to raise money for the Fermanagh Fleadh.

Excitement is building in Newtownbutler ahead of the return of the Fermanagh Fleadh which will take place from May 31 to June 7, but ‘ever increasing costs’ continues to have an impact on the annual event.

Leading Irish traditional musicians from across the county are now set for an all-day music session at The Old Oak Bar on Saturday, April 11, to help with the financial costs.

Advertisement

“To help with the ever increasing costs of running the county Fleadh, a fundraiser will take place all day,” a spokesperson confirmed.

“The majority of the seven CCE branches in Fermanagh will be there to play their tunes, plus many more well known and loved trad musicians from the county.”

The event will kick-off at 11am with Newtownbutler CCÉ, the branch who are organising the Fermanagh Fleadh, first up at the Enniskillen pub.

They will then be joined by All-Ireland Fleadh winning accordion player Shauneen Maguire at 12 noon, who will perform alongside some local musicians.

Boho musician Gary Curley, who has established himself as one of the top trad talents on the island, will also lead an hour long session at The Old Oak Bar.

The Fermanagh man has held a number of album launches of ‘Chunky Business’, which he recently produced alongside Stephen McKee from Draperstown in Derry.

Chris Maguire, Belleek CCÉ and Catherine Dunne will then perform in the afternoon session at the Fleadh fundraiser.

Advertisement

A large crowd is expected to turn out for the 5pm slot when Dinie Leonard and his family will showcase their talents.

Dinie, an accomplished fiddle player, is credited with being one of the leading figures in the promotion of Irish traditional music in the county, as well as teaching and supporting a number of young performers.

In the evening, the McCabe Family, Kinawley’s Louie Bannon and the Manley Family will all support the event.

At 9pm, the Cathcart and Dolan Families will take centre stage at The Old Oak Bar, before Aisling and Donal O’Reilly conclude the fundraiser from 10pm to 11pm.

“On the hour every hour there will be a new group of musicians. The event is free of charge, but its success depends on voluntary donations on the day from the general public,” added a spokesperson.

“All are invited to pop in and stay for an hour or the whole day, whether you are a musician, singer or listener, what better way to spend a Saturday.”