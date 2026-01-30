Fermanagh farmers flock to charity dairy showcase

THERE was a strong Fermanagh turnout at Redhouse Holsteins recently for a World Wide Sires Progeny Showcase, hosted by the Irwin family at their farm in Benburb.

Despite the cold weather, the open farm event attracted a strong turnout from across the county and beyond, highlighting the continued interest in breeding innovation within the local dairy sector.

The showcase focused on the milking daughters of five leading bulls – Taos, Cirrus, Conway, Renegade and Pazzle – whose genetics have played a key role in shaping the Redhouse herd.

Advertisement

Attendees were able to view the daughters in milk and assess traits such as production, strength and longevity, offering a practical insight into the results of long-term breeding decisions.

David Irwin outlined how the herd has progressed through its involvement in the World Wide Sires NxGen breeding programme. He explained how the scheme has helped accelerate genetic gain by focusing on balanced cows that perform well under commercial farm conditions.

The approach resonated with many local farmers, particularly those aiming to improve efficiency while maintaining animal health and welfare.

International guest speaker Jeff Ziegler, Vice President of Dairy Cattle Breeding at Select Sires, also addressed the crowd. He spoke about the Herd Health Profit Dollars (HHP$) index, which places emphasis on fertility, health, production and functional type rather than single-trait selection.

Alongside genetics, the event had a strong community focus, raising funds for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland through a charity auction and raffle. This vital service was widely recognised as essential for rural areas such as Fermanagh.

Advertisement

The Irwin family acknowledged the support of local volunteers, trade stands and donors who contributed to the day’s success.

The event was widely regarded as a valuable opportunity for learning, networking and supporting an important rural cause.