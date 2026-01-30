Fermanagh Grassland Club hears global farming views

MEMBERS of the Fermanagh Grassland Club heard an insightful account of farming in major food-producing countries at their January meeting, delivered by Stephen Houston, a dairy farmer from Glarryford, Co Antrim.

Stephen outlined his career path and international farming experience before returning home to develop the family farm into a progressive dairy enterprise.

Stephen Houston farms in partnership with his father and uncle, managing a 200-acre family farm with an additional 100 acres rented, running 230 crossbred dairy cows with 160 followers and employing full-time and casual staff.

After completing studies at Greenmount and Harper Adams, he received a Nuffield Scholarship, travelling internationally, including to New Zealand, to study milk markets.

Stephen gained further experience managing a 9,000-acre cropping farm in Bulgaria and establishing a dairy enterprise in southern Chile.

On returning home, he transitioned the herd to crossbred cows, reducing weights, increasing milk solids by 44 per cent and improving overall farm profitability.

Stephen also spoke about labour efficiency, grassland management, increased clover use, and encouraged members to embrace new ideas.

The next meeting of the club will be its annual dinner and awards night at the Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen, on Tuesday, February 10.