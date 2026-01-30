+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Members of Fermanagh Grassland Club, listening to guest speaker, Steven Houston, a dairy farmer from Glaryford, Co. Antrim.

Fermanagh Grassland Club hears global farming views

Posted: 11:00 am January 30, 2026

MEMBERS of the Fermanagh Grassland Club heard an insightful account of farming in major food-producing countries at their January meeting, delivered by Stephen Houston, a dairy farmer from Glarryford, Co Antrim.

Stephen outlined his career path and international farming experience before returning home to develop the family farm into a progressive dairy enterprise.

Stephen Houston farms in partnership with his father and uncle, managing a 200-acre family farm with an additional 100 acres rented, running 230 crossbred dairy cows with 160 followers and employing full-time and casual staff.

After completing studies at Greenmount and Harper Adams, he received a Nuffield Scholarship, travelling internationally, including to New Zealand, to study milk markets.

Philip Clarke, treasurer of Fermanagh Grassland Club, chatting with Jennifer Houston, wife of Steven Houston, the guest speaker at the monthly meeting of Fermanagh Grassland Club.

Stephen gained further experience managing a 9,000-acre cropping farm in Bulgaria and establishing a dairy enterprise in southern Chile.

On returning home, he transitioned the herd to crossbred cows, reducing weights, increasing milk solids by 44 per cent and improving overall farm profitability.

Stephen also spoke about labour efficiency, grassland management, increased clover use, and encouraged members to embrace new ideas.

The next meeting of the club will be its annual dinner and awards night at the Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen, on Tuesday, February 10.

Steven Houston (centre) a dairy farmer from Glaryford, Co. Antrim and guest speaker at Fermanagh Grassland Club, with club members (from left) Gary Giles, Monea; Trevor Dunn, Brookeborough; Robin Clements, Trillick and Wayne Ferguson, Springfield.

Members of Fermanagh Grassland Club (from left) Anthony Greene, Derrygonnelly; Joe and Michael McCaughey, Trillick and Derek Saunderson, Churchill.

Steven Houston (second left) a dairy farmer from Glaryford, Co. Antrim and guest speaker at Fermanagh Grassland Club, in conversation with club members (from left) Val McManus, George Darling and Packie McCorry, all from Derrylin.

Steven Houston (right) a dairy farmer from Glaryford, Co. Antrim and guest speaker at Fermanagh Grassland Club, with (from left) William Johnston, secretary and Connor Donaldson, chairman.

Steven Houston (second right) a dairy farmer from Glaryford, Co. Antrim and guest speaker at Fermanagh Grassland Club, with club members (from left) Alex and James Murphy, Ballyreagh and Connor Donaldson, club chairman.

 

