Fermanagh businesses given reprieve by rates u-turn

THERE will be relief across the Fermanagh hospitality sector this afternoon, after the Finance Minister has announced a pause in the new business rates evaluation system, which had been causing serious local concern.

As reported in this week’s Fermanagh Herald, businesses had warned the looming rates hikes as a result of the new Reval 2026 system could have triggered a wave of closures across Fermanagh, with some firms facing bills up to four times higher than before.

The new system assessed the rates business should pay based on turnover, rather than profit as previous, causing particular concern to businesses such as pubs and hotel. Having taken businesses by surprise, many across the Fermanagh had been speaking out about their fears of the impact.

Advertisement

Today (Thursday), Minister John O’Dowd said, “I want our local businesses to thrive; they are the backbone of our communities.

“I have listened carefully and I am very aware of the concerns raised by businesses—particularly hotels, pubs and other hospitality businesses.

“I remain in listening mode, I will now consider the next steps. My focus remains on supporting our public services, our local businesses and growing our economy.”