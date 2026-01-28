Fears for Fermanagh businesses due to rates hikes

LOCAL businesses have warned that looming rates hikes could trigger a wave of closures across Fermanagh, with some firms facing bills up to four times higher than before.

Enniskillen BID is now arranging an urgent meeting with Land and Property Services (LPS) over its new rates revaluation scheme, Reval 2026, amid fears the changes will hit town centre businesses – particularly hospitality – especially hard.

BID manager Noelle McAloon said the new system had come as ‘a complete shock’ and described it as ‘a very worrying development to start the year’.

“Vacancy rates have already been rising over the past three years, and with rates like these we can expect even more businesses to close and premises to lie empty,” she said.

Business owners have told the ‘Herald they fear the increases could push some firms beyond breaking point.

Jollian (Jools) Mathema of The Old Oak in Enniskillen said the bar was already struggling financially and that the latest hike could prove to be the tipping point.

Devon Casey, who runs a beauty salon in the town, said rising rates had already forced her to downsize and let staff go.

“I can envisage that by April some town centre businesses will be closed,” she said. “And how does that look for tourism – a town full of empty shops?”