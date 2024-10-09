The stage is set for the 2024 Fermanagh Herald Business Awards in partnership with Severfield and in association with Belleek and Pilgrims Food Masters.

Over the past number of weeks we have profiled the 25 businesses nominated in each of this years awards categories. The winners of these awards will be announced at the Gala Awards night on Friday 11th October which is now SOLD OUT.

In addition, we have three more awards up for grabs which will be a surprise for those receiving them on the night.

LANDMARK AWARD SPONSORED BY PILGRIMS FOOD MASTERS

Introduced in 2023 the Landmark Award recognises the collective achievement of a local business/businesses. To reach a milestone moment in business requires a collective effort. This award doesn’t just recognise the contribution of one individual but a collective group who have achieved business success over a number of years.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT FOR BUSINESS COMMITTMENET SPONSORED BY BELLEEK

Previous recipients of this award include Joe Mahon, Hazel Johnston, Jim Campbell and George Deane.

First awarded in 2013 this award recognises the total commitment of an individual to not only their business but improving business life in Fermanagh. They’ll have dedicated a number of years to their own business and ensured their end customer has an enhanced experience of their sector.

FERMANAGH HERALD BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY SEVERFIELD

First awarded in 2014 to Ernest Kidney the Fermanagh Herald Business Person of the Year will have made significant strides in growing their business in the past 12 months.

Previous recipients include Darragh Collins, Nicky Cassidy, Una Lilley and Terry McCartney.

The winner will have shown excellent business acumen, growth, leadership and a keen business sense.