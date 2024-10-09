The stage is set for the 2024 Fermanagh Herald Business Awards in partnership with Severfield and in association with Belleek and Pilgrims Food Masters.

Over the past number of weeks we have profiled the 25 businesses nominated in each of this years awards categories. The winners of these awards will be announced at the Gala Awards night on Friday 11th October which is now SOLD OUT.

In addition, we have three more awards up for grabs which will be a surprise for those receiving them on the night.

LANDMARK AWARD SPONSORED BY PILGRIMS FOOD MASTERS

Introduced in 2023 the Landmark Award recognises the collective achievement of a local business/businesses. To reach a milestone moment in business requires a collective effort. This award doesn’t just recognise the contribution of one individual but a collective group who have achieved business success over a number of years.

Landmark Achievement Award – Graham Enniskillen presented by Noelle McAloon, Enniskillen BID and Sean McIntosh, Fermanagh Herald

Landmark Achievement Award – Rooney’s Eurospar
Presented by Noelle McAloon, BID and Dominic McClements. Marty, Timmy and James Rooney pictured on stage collecting the Award.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT FOR BUSINESS COMMITTMENET SPONSORED BY BELLEEK

Previous recipients of this award include Joe Mahon, Hazel Johnston, Jim Campbell and George Deane.

First awarded in 2013 this award recognises the total commitment of an individual to not only their business but improving business life in Fermanagh. They’ll have dedicated a number of years to their own business and ensured their end customer has an enhanced experience of their sector.

Joe Mahon receives his Lifetime Achievement Award from Martin Sharkey, Finance Director, Belleek Living and Roisin Henderson, Fermanagh Herald.

FERMANAGH HERALD BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY SEVERFIELD

First awarded in 2014 to Ernest Kidney the Fermanagh Herald Business Person of the Year will have made significant strides in growing their business in the past 12 months.

Previous recipients include Darragh Collins, Nicky Cassidy, Una Lilley and Terry McCartney.

The winner will have shown excellent business acumen, growth, leadership and a keen business sense.

2023 Business Person of the Year Award Presented by Heather Williamson, Severfield and Ray Sanderson, Editor, Fermanagh Herald to Darragh Collins.

Related posts:

VOTE FHBA: Retailer of the Year Award VOTE FHBA: Contribution to the Community Vote FHBA: Business Excellence Award