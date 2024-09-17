VOTE: Best Daytime Eatery Award

The following businesses are shortlisted in the Best Daytime Eatery Award category sponsored by South West College Workhouse. Voting is now open in this category and will close at 10am on Monday 23rd October 2024.

The Toastery



The Toastery in Enniskillen is a daytime eatery, specialising in toasties and coffee.

It has proved to be a popular place for groups of friends to gather for a catch-up, with staff from other local businesses also regularly popping in.

They are very proud of the diversity of the large customer group they attract.

The Croft Farm Shop



Located near Garvery, the Croft Farm Shop opened in July 2021 with the original idea of being a farm shop. Initially offering tea, coffee and bakes, they

have since developed their menu and now offer lunches.

There are occasional seasonal late-night openings at Halloween and Christmas, while the business has grown year-on-year.

Big Foot Spuds



Big Foot Spuds opened 10 months ago and is based on Nugent’s Entry in Enniskillen.

The business specialises in jacket potatoes as well as offering Tex Mex food such as mac ‘n cheese, nachos and burritos.

Their approach is to provide a fast restaurant service so people can grab their food and go without wasting any time.

The Street Kitchen



Owner Marty McAdam has been cooking for 25 years and the business has been open for three years. At the time the eatery was launched, Marty believed no one in Enniskillen was really offering ‘brunch’ as their main offering.

Their vision is to offer something different to local customers such as French toast, eggs benedict and pancakes

