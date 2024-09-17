The following businesses are shortlisted in the Family Business of the Year Award category sponsored by Modern Tyres. Voting is now open in this category and will close at 10am on Monday 23rd October 2024.

KB Valet Centre



Celebrating eight years in business in November, the company’s initial carwash was located at Trory filling station. However, owner Keith Black saw more potential in his current Mill Street location in Enniskillen and moved the business.

Keith plans to add more sheds and is also pricing a canopy for the wash bay to offset any bad weather interruptions.

AG Paving & Building Products

AG is 64 years in business this year, and they have three factories at their Fivemiletown site.

This site mainly concentrates on quarrying and manufacturing. They produce their own aggregates and concrete products, which helps to create a low carbon footprint.

The company has 230 employees, with just over 100 employees at their Fivemiletown site.

Stewarts Family Butchers

Based on Church Street, Enniskillen, Stewart’s Family Butchers is a craft butchery in the truest sense of the word. Shane Stewart and his brother

Emmett are third-generation butchers and their skills have been handed down over the years. They make their own pies and sausage rolls, while cooking all their own hams, turkeys and roast beef.

Battle Camp Activity Centre

The course was built by owner Nick Egerton during lockdown out of fully recycled materials.

It caters for ages six years and up, and offers Air Soft and NERF as well as Zombie Targets among other activities.

Nick’s entire family help out, with his father and mother regularly tidying up the course and facilities.

