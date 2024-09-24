There are the businesses shortlisted in the Contribution to the Community Award category sponsored by Mannok.

Florence Court Kitchen Garden

Based at Florence Court House, the Kitchen Garden project stems from the restoration project which reinstated the two glass houses at Florence Court Kitchen Garden in 2023. The aim is to connect with the local community through nature, help educate them and create a hub of volunteers. There are 35 volunteers who tend the gardens and do seasonal work at the moment.

Riverside Cafe



Located in Derrygonnelly, Riverside Café is owned by Jason and Clare Palmer and is part of the Derrygonnelly Health and Wellbeing business owned by the couple.

The café was renovated after a number of years and opened its doors in November 2023 in the Tir Navar complex.

It’s a relaxing space for people of all ages to come together and is used by the community to hold events and get togethers even after business hours.

Charlie’s Bar



For the past 80 years, the business has made an effort to contribute to the local community, something that is very important to owners, the Burns Family.

Una Burns is the third generation of the family to run the business, which was started by her grandfather Charlie.

The business has 30-35 staff and offers live music and events.

