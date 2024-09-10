The tourism industry is central to the local economy in Fermanagh. The following businesses are shortlisted in the Excellence in Tourism category sponsored by Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges. Voting is now open in this category and will close at 10am on Monday 16th October 2024.

Cassidy Hospitality Group (Crowes Nest)

The Crowe’s Nest is one of the oldest bars in Enniskillen and part of the Cassidy Hospitality Group.

It’s renowned for its hearty pub grub and great entertainment. Popular bar manager Fergal Shannon also heads up the annual Project St Patrick event in the county town.

Working in collaboration with local events and businesses is a big focus for the business.

The Rural Sip



The Rural Sip was born from parent company Voyage Motorhomes’ decision to buy a mini bus and a desire to make more out of that purchase.

The tour takes people out of Enniskillen and offers them the opportunity to explore the delights of Fermanagh’s rural pubs.

It’s a unique experience that involves visiting several producers in one day.

Erne Tours



Erne Tours operate two boats on Lough Erne – the MV Kestrel which is their larger tour boat (47 seats) and the Kingfisher which takes up to 10 people.

A Sunset Cruise is also available. Live music is on the boat, with prosecco on arrival and canapes.

It is a two-hour cruise and goes around Enniskillen showing Fermanagh at its best.

Ts & Cs: Please note one vote per IP address. Votes do not determine the overall winner of the award and are a means to raise awareness of your favourite businesses’ nomination. The winner of this category will be announced at the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards on Friday 11th October 2024.