There are the businesses shortlisted in the Business Excellence Award category sponsored by Fermanagh & Omagh District Council.

Voting is now open in this category and will close on Monday 30th September 2024 at 10am.

Cassidy Hospitality Group

Owned by the Enniskillen-based Cassidy family the group has become the biggest hospitality firm in Fermanagh in recent years.

Currently, they have 148 staff members and this number will grow as the business expands.

The company strapline is: ‘Our success equals the quality of our service.’ It’s this ethos that helps to sustain their high standards.

The Toastery



The Toastery is a daytime eatery in Enniskillen specialising predominantly in toasties.

They pride themselves on using local produce including Joe the Baker’s sourdough bread, Corleggy cheese from Cavan and specialty coffee sourced from Baileys in Belfast.

It is a popular local spot for groups of friends of all ages to meet for a catch-up and their high levels of customer service have helped them gain a loyal following.

CynestX Incubator

CynestX is a new concept that has been in operation for 18 months.

The consultancy business is based in Enniskillen and helps companies who are starting or scaling up their ecommerce business.

The founders have all worked in ecommerce locally and recognise there is a lack of funding, mentorship and thought to best support start-ups individually here in the West.

The winner of this category will be announced at the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards on Friday 11th October 2024.