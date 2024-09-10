To start up a business takes guts, skill and endless amounts of determination. The below businesses have all been shortlisted in the Best Start Up Business Award category sponsored by Greentown.

Voting is now open in this category and will close on Monday 16th September 2024 at 10am.

The Dough & Arrow

A mobile pizzeria that specialises in wood-fired pizzas, The Dough & Arrow travels throughout Fermanagh catering for different parties, weddings and private events.

Glen McWilliams and his brother Andrew started up the business after seeking a lifestyle change.

They are out four nights a week at the moment and are building up a strong following locally.

Toddler Sense/Austin & Annies



Toddler Sense is aimed at children from 13 months to five years old, and offers kids adventure and structured play.

Austin & Annies is the other part of the business and specialises in birthday parties and parties for over-5s including pamper parties.

The popular business has evolved from using church halls to having their own premises in Enniskillen.

Voyage Motorhomes

After spotting a gap in the market,the company started with two motorhomes in January 2023 and expanded to three motorhomes over the winter period.

Based in Ballinamallard, they have gone from strength to strength and want to add a vehicle a year to their fleet.

It’s their impressive customer service that gives them the edge over their competitors.

CynextX Incubator



CynestX is a new concept, which works with local ecommerce businesses that are starting or scaling up.

Emma Weaver (CEO), Charlie O’Connor (co-founder and chairperson) and Colleen O’Donoghue (finance) use their experiences in running businesses to support businesses.

For one business to offer this level of coaching, mentorship and support for start-ups in ecommerce is unheard of.

Graham Family Butchers



Robert Graham has sought to own more than just a traditional butcher shop.

Based in Ballinamallard, in the past 18 months Robert has noticed people become more aware of the source of their meat and question where it is coming from.

This has created a farm to fork mindset, which as helped further develop their retail products.

Island Flowers by Sarah



Island Flowers is a studio florist based on Head Street in Enniskillen and shop owner Sarah McQuaid is a professionally trained florist.

Sarah uses higher-end flowers and offers a more luxury and unusual floral arrangement overall. She is passionate about the entire creative process, from planning a floral design and selecting colours, to sourcing the beautiful flowers.

Create your own user feedback survey

Ts & Cs: Please note one vote per IP address. Votes do not determine the overall winner of the award and are a means to raise awareness of your favourite businesses’ nomination. The winner of this category will be announced at the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards on Friday 11th October 2024.