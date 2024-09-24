There are the businesses shortlisted in the Retailer of the Year category sponsored by Bank of Ireland.

Voting is now open in this category and will close on Monday 30th September 2024 at 10am.

Graham Family Butchers

Robert Graham, who started the Ballinamallard business in April 2023, comes from a dairy farming background. In 2020, Robert won the UK Young Butcher of the Year, which has helped him successfully promote his butcher’s shop. He has also won the Northern Ireland Sausage competition and best rib eye burger at the NI Artisan Food Awards. His butchers offers more than just meat with a strong retail offering in store too.

Jeweldeane

Jeweldeane opened in Irvinestown in 1985 and moved to their current premises in 2015.

The family run business sells major brands in jewellery and gifting as well as a large selection of stationery and gift cards.

They plan to continue to grow their ecommerce presence and expand their social media following in the future.

McBrides Spar – Queen Street

Otherwise known as the ‘24 hour shop’, the business enjoys a diverse customer base, from passing trade to students going to South West College to the elderly.

They also make home deliveries to customers – something that began during the Covid-19 pandemic and has continued.

The shop underwent a major refurbishment two years ago and is the only shop in Enniskillen to trade around the clock.

Create your own user feedback survey

Ts & Cs: Please note one vote per IP address. Votes do not determine the overall winner of the award and are a means to raise awareness of your favourite businesses’ nomination. The winner of this category will be announced at the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards on Friday 11th October 2024.