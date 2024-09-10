The following businesses are shortlisted in the Sustainability Strategy of the Year category sponsored by Encirc. Voting is now open in this category and will close at 10am on Monday 16th October 2024.

Ecoerne Limited

Based in Derrygonnelly, Ecoerne is a purpose-built training facility at owner Denzil Cluff’s home. In 2023, they identified there was a growing demand for the electrification of heating.

They then developed a training course for plumbers and engineers to give them an understanding of the fundamentals of heat pumps, how to install them, and the different aspects involved in that.

AG Paving & Building Products

Sixty four years in business this year, AG is a concrete products manufacturer with five sites.

The Fivemiletown site is mainly quarrying and manufacturing. They produce their own aggregates and concrete products, so have a low

carbon footprint.

Their target is to reduce their carbon footprint by 30 per cent and decrease the cement content of their products.

Battle Camp Activity Centre

Battle Camp Activity Centre is a purpose-built air soft course.

The course was built by owner Nick Edgerton during lockdown out of fully recycled materials.

He has developed the venture over the past few years and added new elements. Air Soft enthusiasts travel from all over Ireland to Nick’s course, while the entire course is built from recycled/repurposed materials.

