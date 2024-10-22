Be inspired and thrive together

Now eleven years into our journey of representing the local business community via the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards. The Fermanagh Herald team are proud to announce our first business networking event, specifically for female entrepreneurs.

Thriving Together will bring leading minds from media, branding, wellness and product ceration and design together in conversation with Cate Conway on Thursday 14th November in the Westville Hotel, Enniskillen.

No matter where you are on your business journey this event is open to those just starting out as well as seasoned pros. We can all inspire eachother and thrive together.

Date: Thursday 14th November 2024

Location: Westville Hotel, Enniskillen

Event Itinery

Breakfast & Networking: 10am-11am

Panel Discussion: 11am – 12noon

Questions: 12noon – 1pm

Tickets: £35 includes breakfast, tea & coffee

Find out more about our panelists here

Reserve your space/spaces below

Name*: Street*: Town*: County*: Postcode*: Contact Number*: Email Address*: Number of tickets:(Limit of 5 per booking)* —Please choose an option— 1 2 3 4 5 Please note: Tickets are reserved but not guaranteed until payment has been received. Payment must be received within 24 hours of booking. Please call Sonia/Karen on 028 66 322 066 to pay securely. Terms & Conditions

N.B: By completing this form, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Please tick here if you agree to the Fermanagh Herald contacting you with business related offers, events and news. Please indicate how they may contact you Telephone Email Post