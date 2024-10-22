Be inspired and thrive together

Now eleven years into our journey of representing the local business community via the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards. The Fermanagh Herald team are proud to announce our first business networking event, specifically for female entrepreneurs.
Thriving Together will bring leading minds from media, branding, wellness and product ceration and design together in conversation with Cate Conway on Thursday 14th November in the Westville Hotel, Enniskillen.
No matter where you are on your business journey this event is open to those just starting out as well as seasoned pros. We can all inspire eachother and thrive together.
Date: Thursday 14th November 2024
Location: Westville Hotel, Enniskillen
Event Itinery
Breakfast & Networking: 10am-11am
Panel Discussion: 11am – 12noon
Questions: 12noon – 1pm
Tickets: £35 includes breakfast, tea & coffee
Find out more about our panelists here
Reserve your space/spaces below