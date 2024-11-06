Thriving Together Panel

Our panel discussion let by MC Cate Conway will feature leading voices from across a range of industries.

Find out who our speakers are below:

Emma Weaver is a thought leader in the industry of mental wealth, dedicating over two decades to empowering individuals and organisations worldwide to prioritise mental well-being. As the founder of Mental Wealth International, Emma’s visionary leadership drives initiatives that foster resilience and growth.

With a diverse background spanning entrepreneurship, public speaking, and event curation, Emma has become a respected keynote speaker and MC, captivating audiences across the globe. Her dynamic presence on the TEDx stage, where she has been invited twice, underscores her ability to challenge perceptions and spark crucial conversations about mental health and wellness.

Helen Beggs is a powerhouse in the publishing word. She began life as a journalist and progressed onto the role of editor for previous employer Main Stream Publications, before setting up 4SM in 2002 with former business partner Garfield Harrison. 4SM are publishers of industry magazines Export & Freight and Plant & Civil Engineer magazine. They also publish industry journals. In 2022 4SM was sold to NWNG, parent company of the Fermanagh Herald, and Helen now runs the company as Chief Operating Officer.

Over the past twenty years Helen’s name has become synonymous with delivering exceptional commercial events; the annual Export & Freight Golf Masters is a two day extravaganza held at Lough Erne Resort each year and attracts guests from throughout the UK & Ireland. She is also instrumental in delivering the annual Export & Freight and Plant & Civil Engineer Gala Awards nights.

Laura Murphy is the founder of Sliced Meals and Oatco Superfuel, two brands redefining convenience with nutritious options that superfuel busy lifestyles anytime, anywhere. With over 500 stockists and a loyal following, Laura’s mission is to make it easy for people to fuel their day with convenient, wholesome choices. The company continues to go from strength to strength under Laura’s leadership.

Noelle McAloon is the manager of Enniskillen Business Improvement District (BID) an organsiation that works for the businesses in Enniskillen town centre. The primary aim of BID is to improve trading conditions in Enniskillen, to improve the experience of people living, working, shopping and visiting Enniskillen. Noelle has been managing BID since 2017 recording significant successes since with the support of the BID Board of Directors. Noelle introduced the first town gift card in the north of Ireland, the Enniskillen Gift Card will reach the milestone of £1million sales in the coming weeks, making it one of the most successful gift card programmes in the UK & Ireland. Noelle instigated the mural project across Enniskillen. Recently Noelle managed the return of the Enniskillen public fireworks display where she sourced significant funding from a large private organisation in Fermanagh and delivered on an excellent community event that had huge positive economic impact on the county.

Come along and join us for a delicious breakfast, networking opportunities, conversation and the chance to be inspired and take away some learnings.