The eleventh annual Fermanagh Herald Business Awards are now just a matter of weeks away.

Since our launch in June the process has been in full swing with entries coming in thick and fast highlighting the very best of Fermanagh business.

Editor Ray Sanderson said; “we are pleased with how the 2024 awards have gone so far, the volume and quality of entries we received this year only serves to reinforce our commitment to promoting the best of local business. Considering the size of our county, there is no shortage of business acumen and talent keeping our local economy afloat. We have been pleased to highlight some very exciting businesses in print and online over the past number of weeks.”

New Face but familiar voice

Broadcaster Cate Conway will take on the role of MC at this year’s event and has promised a night to remember at the Killyhevlin on Friday 11th October.

Organiser Catherine Cassidy said ‘We have a new face taking up the hosting reigns this year. However, I’m sure she is a familiar voice for many radio listeners. Cate will being great energy and warmth to her hosting duties. An experienced broadcaster she is also a successful business woman and understands exactly what the shortlisted businesses have achieved and overcome to enjoy their business success to date.’

Partner sponsors

In addition to our category sponsors, we are delighted to welcome partner sponsors McGovern Estate Agents, Abbey Autoline and Enniskillen BID on board to add further local support to this year’s event.

Whilst McGovern Estate Agents & Abbey Autoline are looking after this year’s trophies and drinks reception respectively.

Experience Enniskillen have added to our winners celebrations sponsoring a gift card for each winning business.

Seamus McGovern, McGovern Estate Agents with Roberta O'Neill Dara O'Reilly of Mannok pictured with Roberta O'Neill Connor Byrne of category sponsor Modern Tyres pictured with NWNG Managing Editor Nigel McDonagh Karol Mulligan, Bank of Ireland is pictured with Alannah McBride, NWNG Donna Kerr from Start Up sponsor Greentown is pictured with event organiser Catherine Cassidy Mark Conway, Encirc is pictured with Fermanagh Herald editor Ray Sanderson Fermanagh Herald's Roberta O'Neill & Catherine Cassidy The majority of the 2024 Business Awards sponsors attended a launch event in Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges recently. Severfield are principle sponsor of the 2024 Fermanagh Herald Business Awards. Graeme Buchanan of Severfield is pictured with Fermanagh Herald editor Ray Sanderson. Belleek are once again an associate sponsor of the 2024 Fermanagh Herald Business Awards. Pictured are Belleek's Financial Director, Martin Sharkey alongside NWNG Managing Director, Dominic McClements. Pilgrim's Food Masters are back as an associate sponsor of the 2024 Fermanagh Herald Business Awards. Ian Hall of Pilgrim's Food Masters is pictured alongside NWNG Senior Marketing Executive, Catherine Cassidy David Morrison of Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges is pictured with Alannah McBride Noelle McAloon, Experience Enniskillen with Ray Sanderson editor of the Fermanagh Herald. Having sponsored the drinks for the past two years Abbey Autoline are also drinks reception sponsor for the 2024 awards. Daniel & Conor are pictured with Robeta O'Neill at our 2023 launch.

A night to remember

Tickets are limited if you would like to attend please call Sonia/Karen to secure your tickets: 028 66 322066.

We conclude our category profilling this week looking at those nominated in the Contribution to the Community, Retailer of the Year and Business Excellence categories.

