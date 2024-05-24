+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportMcCartney crowned Irish Open Champion
Ellie McCartney won gold in the 200m IM at the Irish Open Championships in Dublin. Pic: Swim Ireland

McCartney crowned Irish Open Champion

Posted: 11:02 am May 24, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Enniskillen swimmer Ellie McCartney took gold in the 200m Individual Medley at the Irish Open Championships in Dublin late yesterday afternoon. 

In the final event of day two at the championships, McCartney took a commanding win to be crowned National Champion in 2:16.04 ahead of UCD’s Jena Macdougald (2:20.71) and Portmarnock’s Megan Jones (2:22.85).

On Tuesday, McCartney achieved the consideration time for the European Championships in Belgrade next month which would be her first long course seniors. Confirmation of her place at the Europeans is expected next week. 

Advertisement

19-year-old McCartney, who studies Sports Science at University of Limerick, races again this evening (Friday) in the 100m Freestyle final and tomorrow she races in the 200m Breaststroke heat and semi-final, with the final scheduled for Sunday. 

 

 

Related posts:

May Day Rally revs up for 50th Birthday Fermanagh rower Cassidy wins gold with Great Britain Fermanagh rower Ross Corrigan ready for Word Cup II

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:02 am May 24, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA