McCartney crowned Irish Open Champion

Ellie McCartney won gold in the 200m IM at the Irish Open Championships in Dublin. Pic: Swim Ireland

Enniskillen swimmer Ellie McCartney took gold in the 200m Individual Medley at the Irish Open Championships in Dublin late yesterday afternoon.

In the final event of day two at the championships, McCartney took a commanding win to be crowned National Champion in 2:16.04 ahead of UCD’s Jena Macdougald (2:20.71) and Portmarnock’s Megan Jones (2:22.85).

On Tuesday, McCartney achieved the consideration time for the European Championships in Belgrade next month which would be her first long course seniors. Confirmation of her place at the Europeans is expected next week.

19-year-old McCartney, who studies Sports Science at University of Limerick, races again this evening (Friday) in the 100m Freestyle final and tomorrow she races in the 200m Breaststroke heat and semi-final, with the final scheduled for Sunday.