Shock and sadness at sudden death of Maria Britton

Shock and sadness at sudden death of Maria Britton

Posted: 6:41 pm June 13, 2024

THE Enniskillen community has been left deeply saddened following the sudden death of the much-loved Maria Britton, who passed away yesterday (Wednesday).

Formerly of Kilmacormick Drive, Ms Britton was a valued member of the local community, where she worked at Toytown in Enniskillen.

Ms Britton was the wife of the late Richard Britton from Enniskillen, the legendary motorcycle road racing champion, who tragically died in an accident in Ballybunnion in September 2005.

The much-loved Enniskillen woman was a constant during her husband’s distinguished career, which saw the ‘People’s Champion’ become one of Ireland’s leading motorsport stars.

She is survived by her son Loris, her brothers Marius (Sarah) and Brian (Dee) and her sister Sinead Maguire (Barry).

She is predeceased by her husband Richard.

Her Requiem Mass will take place at St Michael’s Church Enniskillen on Saturday morning at 11am, with interment in Cross Cemetery.

 

