Enniskillen 10k full round up – with times and placings

OVER 1,000 runners took part in one of the most scenic races in the country today, with the Enniskillen 10k returning for the first time in five years.

The ‘Castle to Castle’ event set off from the iconic Enniskillen Castle, made its towards the National Trust property Castle Coole, before returning to the finish line at Derrychara Playing Fields.

Check out the competitors in our video below as they get set this morning. Scroll on for the full reults of the event, sponsored by Modern Tyres.

Well done to the Enniskillen Running Club and all who took part!

(Please note, the results table is best viewed on a desktop or larger-screened device.)

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club ChipTime GunTime 1. 966 Doherty, Jon-Jo M MO Finn Valley AC 32:00 32:00 2. 1 McCaughey, Conan M MO 32:05 32:06 3. 380 Roebuck, Jonathan M MO Inverclyde AC 34:14 34:17 4. 4 Naan, James M MO Enniskillen RC 35:09 35:09 5. 1060 Mc Girr, Fergus M M45 Enniskillen Running Club 35:14 35:15 6. 407 Callaghan, Paul M MO Knockmany RC 35:33 35:35 7. 475 Reihill, Charlie M M U18 St Michaels 36:09 36:10 8. 815 Fitzpatrick, John M M45 36:22 36:23 9. 248 Adams, Phil M MO Omagh Harriers 36:37 36:38 10. 489 Prentice, Stephen M MO 36:55 36:56 11. 402 Burns, Niall M MO 37:16 37:17 12. 951 Kane, Oliver M MO 37:37 37:39 13. 531 McBride, Adrian M MO Enniskillen Running Club 37:41 37:42 14. 822 Ahern, David M M45 37:47 37:49 15. 717 Martin, Jason M MO 37:54 37:57 16. 838 Pimentel, Delfim M M55 38:34 38:35 17. 830 Hearn, Gary M MO Flying machines running club 38:44 38:46 18. 110 McGread, Brian M MO Omagh Triathlon Club 39:06 39:09 19. 788 Sweeney, Declan M MO 39:08 39:13 20. 825 Choinard, Antoine M MO 39:12 39:15 21. 914 Sprice, Cillian M MO St Michaels Enniskillen 39:25 39:28 22. 1023 Isherwood, Scott M MO 39:33 39:39 23. 915 Sprice, Patrick M MO St Michaels Enniskillen 39:51 39:53 24. 925 McSherry, Ciaran M M45 39:54 39:58 25. 898 Breen, Jordan M MO 39:59 40:00 26. 270 Campbell, Nick M MO Enniskillen Running Club 39:57 40:03 27. 37 McIntyre, Nadine F FO Enniskillen 40:03 40:05 28. 972 Donnelly, Barry M M45 Inishowen AC 40:06 40:12 29. 852 Corrigan, Rory M MO 40:09 40:14 30. 199 Ohara, Maggie F FO Finn Valley AC 40:14 40:16 31. 384 Feeney, Norbert M MO Enniskillen 40:26 40:29 32. 1152 Seaman, Lloyd M MO 40:49 40:50 33. 942 Irvine, Gary M M45 Enniskillen 40:52 40:54 34. 465 465, N.N. 41:00 41:10 35. 1101 Browne, Malcolm M M55 41:18 41:22 36. 999 Connor, Frankie M MO 41:26 41:31 37. 351 Donnelly, Paula F FO 41:36 41:40 38. 856 Bermingham, Eamonn M MO Blood, Sweat and Beers 41:39 41:44 39. 833 Haffey, Wayne M M45 Flying Machines 41:50 41:52 40. 1138 Lindsay, Aaron M MO N/A 41:42 41:52 41. 9 Tarvids, Dainis M M45 Enniskillen running club 41:41 41:53 42. 1104 Higgins, Eimear F FO 41:53 41:55 43. 1103 McGrath, Paul M MO 41:54 41:55 44. 49 Parr, Gareth M MO 41:58 42:02 45. 896 Evans, Donna F F55 Clones AC 42:03 42:06 46. 731 Murphy, James M M45 Enniskillen Running club 42:09 42:13 47. 933 Lunny, Niall M MO 1Zero1 42:19 42:24 48. 1030 O’Callaghan, Gemma F FO Enniskillen 42:37 42:40 49. 1005 Connolly, Charlotte F F45 Monaghan Town Runners 42:42 42:45 50. 1009 Mc Laughlin, Danny M M45 MILFORD AC DONEGAL 42:44 42:46 51. 710 Kelly, Daryl M MO 42:36 42:50 52. 485 Ferguson, Rory M MO 42:43 42:52 53. 14 Edwards, Andrew M M45 Enniskillen 42:49 42:57 54. 479 Byrne, Reece M M45 MODERN TYRES 42:52 43:05 55. 481 Byrne, Joel M M45 MODERN TYRES 42:56 43:11 56. 905 Gilgan, Stephen M M45 Sligo Ac 43:12 43:15 57. 1021 Harper, Gavin M MO Rock Runners 43:26 43:39 58. 139 Hutchinson, David M MO 43:23 43:41 59. 1094 McEvoy, Peter M M45 Enniskillen Running Club 43:32 43:45 60. 1149 Clancy, Sean M M55 43:45 43:54 61. 1057 Ahern, Mark M M U18 43:49 43:58 62. 904 O Rourke, Ronan M MO Carrick on shannon 43:59 44:03 63. 136 Garvey, Paul M MO Enniskillen 43:22 44:07 64. 153 Murphy, Jarlath M MO Omagh Tri Club 42:59 44:07 65. 913 Sprice, Conor M M45 Lakeland Cycle Club 44:08 44:10 66. 1056 Slater, Dave M M45 44:13 44:14 67. 106 Gilliland, Deborah F FO Annadale Striders 44:12 44:21 68. 1146 Leonard, Conor M MO 44:18 44:26 69. 1117 Ledwith, Karl M MO 44:18 44:26 70. 1050 Malanaphy, Daniel M MO 44:19 44:27 71. 1029 McGovern, Ciaran M MO 43:34 44:35 72. 1144 Leonard, Eoin M MO 44:23 44:37 73. 1058 Murphy, Max M M U18 44:36 44:39 74. 997 Boyd, Stuart M MO 43:57 44:39 75. 869 Duffy, Corey M MO Fit4Life Finn Valley 44:41 44:45 76. 561 McGarrigle, Deirdre F F45 Tír Chonaill AC 44:38 44:46 77. 1007 Funston, Dale M MO 43:33 44:50 78. 215 Carron, Donal M MO 44:18 44:50 79. 916 McAdam, Bernie F F45 Clones AC 44:46 44:56 80. 498 Johnston, Jamie M MO 44:50 44:58 81. 975 Kennedy, Michael M MO Ballymoyer Emmetts 44:55 44:58 82. 512 Kehoe, Karl M MO 44:43 44:59 83. 610 McShea, Paul M M55 1 zero 1 44:54 45:05 84. 474 Kenwell, David M MO 45:04 45:13 85. 219 Curran, Michael M M45 45:06 45:15 86. 876 Lilleker, David M M45 Knocks 43:55 45:28 87. 733 Timoney, Jamie M MO Naomh Bríd 44:47 45:30 88. 715 Cassidy, Peter M MO Monea 45:03 45:32 89. 897 Breen, Adam M MO 45:33 45:34 90. 1143 Murphy, Aideen F FO 45:22 45:36 91. 308 Sweeney, Shaun M MO 247 Letterkenny 44:34 45:38 92. 855 Bermingham, Finbarr M MO 45:30 45:40 93. 6 Andrews, James M M45 45:11 45:41 94. 216 Wilson, Gary M MO 45:39 45:42 95. 995 Maguire, Nuala F FO Knocks Running Club 44:30 45:44 96. 491 McDermott, Neil M MO 44:37 45:53 97. 325 Mc Guire, Michael M M45 N/A 45:49 45:54 98. 1052 Leonard, Andy M M55 Monaghan joggernutts 45:26 45:55 99. 986 Gallagher, Hugh M MO 46:04 46:19 100. 353 ó Fiaich, Seán M M55 46:08 46:22 101. 873 Mc Gee, Julie F F45 Finn valley 46:19 46:23 102. 984 Corcoran, Nigel M MO Run for enda 45:36 46:25 103. 1014 Sinclair, Paddy M M U18 45:33 46:26 104. 576 Jones, Gary M M45 46:18 46:27 105. 743 Corrigan, Ciaran M M55 Kinawley 46:26 46:29 106. 625 McGurn, John M MO Derrygonnelly 45:57 46:29 107. 804 Ternan, Edwina F FO Orangegrove AC 46:23 46:33 108. 764 Avery, Joseph M MO 46:30 46:33 109. 854 Henry, Christopher M MO 46:16 46:40 110. 329 Ferguson, Colin M M45 n/a 46:22 46:41 111. 827 Twardy, Mattie M MO 46:12 46:45 112. 801 Ohara, Peter M M65 flying machines 46:44 46:46 113. 1012 Burns, Mark M MO 1Zero1 46:46 46:51 114. 843 Fee, Cathal M MO 46:39 46:52 115. 209 Potter, Arthur M M45 Craughwell AC 46:49 46:58 116. 872 Mc Gee, John M M45 Finn valley 46:53 46:58 117. 183 Domer, Stuart M MO Clogher valley runners 46:04 46:59 118. 22 Markey, Sean M M45 WashFitness Running 46:36 47:00 119. 520 Sloan, Robbie M MO 46:53 47:02 120. 1033 Smyton, Aaron M MO MODERN TYRES 46:49 47:03 121. 824 McCaffrry, Karen F F45 46:53 47:06 122. 12 Caswell, Paul M M45 HomeStart Lakeland 46:59 47:06 123. 1127 Weeks, Gail F F45 46:51 47:08 124. 165 Hall, Eileen F F45 Clones AC 46:59 47:09 125. 482 Byrne, Darragh M M45 MODERN TYRES 47:03 47:11 126. 654 O’Donnell, Garrett M M45 46:48 47:12 127. 572 Farry, Aidan M MO 46:11 47:17 128. 282 Klacanska, Petra F FO 46:22 47:28 129. 967 Finnan, Carmel F F55 Monaghan joggernutts 47:03 47:31 130. 1081 McKenna, Ciaran M M45 monaghan joggernutts 47:03 47:33 131. 214 Lavelle, Daniel M MO 46:25 47:34 132. 1080 Rooney, Conor M MO Finnabanes Flyers 47:34 47:39 133. 1085 Scallon, Tomas M MO 47:25 47:41 134. 778 Kennedy, Colin M MO 47:10 47:43 135. 864 Sweeney, Stephen M MO 46:37 47:43 136. 675 McManus, Paul M MO N/A 46:58 47:43 137. 1107 Hannaway, Paul M M45 47:40 47:45 138. 321 Soffe, Paul M M45 47:39 47:46 139. 1102 McGrath, Kevin M M45 47:18 47:50 140. 25 Cromie, Neville M M55 47:43 47:53 141. 312 Lumayad, Axiel M M45 Enniskillen running club 47:29 47:55 142. 881 Smiley, Peter M MO 47:36 47:56 143. 77 Hume, Rachel F FO Enniskillen 47:48 47:59 144. 998 McCafferty, Gerard M M55 Tir Chonaill 47:47 48:02 145. 226 McKee, James M M55 MODERN TYRES 47:23 48:02 146. 719 Speight, Laurence M M65 48:05 48:06 147. 261 McElroy, Fergal M M45 Rock runners 47:27 48:12 148. 255 McVitty, Matthew M MO 47:52 48:13 149. 230 Byrne, James M MO MODERN TYRES 48:06 48:13 150. 552 Mylott, Teresa F FO Carrick on Shannon AC 47:52 48:16 151. 202 McGovern, Conor M MO 47:34 48:19 152. 840 McDowell, Freddie M MO 46:57 48:20 153. 744 McCaffrey, Stephen M MO 48:14 48:22 154. 763 Malanaphy, Thomas M M55 47:39 48:23 155. 120 Trotman, James M MO na 47:10 48:23 156. 970 Fitzpatrick, Stephen M MO 47:23 48:24 157. 985 Corcoran, Keiran M MO Run for enda 47:35 48:24 158. 290 O Murray, Emma F FO 47:26 48:25 159. 80 Hamilton, Mark M MO 48:07 48:27 160. 814 Houston, Alan M M65 Loner 48:26 48:29 161. 782 Byrne Jr, Rory M MO MODERN TYRES 47:31 48:31 162. 1016 McAleer, Seamus M MO OSE 47:57 48:32 163. 996 Boyd, Keith M M55 47:51 48:35 164. 182 McGrath, Seamus M MO 47:50 48:37 165. 912 Patterson, Dean M MO 48:31 48:38 166. 1051 Farry, Neill M MO 47:54 48:38 167. 217 Quigley, Neil M MO N/A 48:19 48:39 168. 666 Rasdale, Brendan M M45 Derrygonnelly Harps 48:27 48:44 169. 663 Campbell, Conor M M45 47:43 48:48 170. 1148 Cullen, Joe M MO 47:50 48:51 171. 907 Courade, Clément M MO 48:43 48:54 172. 196 McCann, Aravon F F55 MRC 48:45 48:58 173. 521 Patton, Stephen M M45 47:11 48:59 174. 992 McAleer, Joseph M M45 48:36 49:03 175. 1128 Guette, Anna F FO 48:53 49:08 176. 1119 Boyle, John M M45 48:27 49:11 177. 813 Jardine, Rory M MO 48:09 49:14 178. 95 Love, Barry M MO 48:18 49:18 179. 1092 Cusack, Padtaig M M45 East Breffni Athletics 48:40 49:18 180. 860 Morton, Thom M MO N/a 48:03 49:24 181. 504 Brady, Charles M M45 48:54 49:26 182. 629 Blake, Rory M MO Fermanagh Musical Theatre 47:54 49:27 183. 1031 Porteous, Sean M MO 48:14 49:31 184. 932 932, N.N. 48:14 49:32 185. 483 Byrne, Ethan M M45 MODERN TYRES 49:19 49:33 186. 547 O Huallachain, Ronan M MO 48:11 49:36 187. 793 793, N.N. 49:38 49:41 188. 1013 Sinclair, Luke M MO 48:51 49:45 189. 880 Mulhern, Noel M M45 48:52 49:51 190. 1064 McFarland, Lauren F FO Longevity Enniskillen 48:46 49:55 191. 724 Melarkey, Ben M MO 48:11 49:56 192. 18 Wallace, Brian M M45 49:53 49:57 193. 757 McCartney, Ross M MO 49:54 50:01 194. 488 Prentice, Carla F FO 50:00 50:03 195. 508 Ward, Leslie F F55 48:45 50:07 196. 234 Ward, Alan M M55 48:46 50:07 197. 604 Brady, Gillian F FO Portadown Running Club 49:42 50:08 198. 262 Cox, Patrick M M55 Sparkhill Harriers 48:47 50:09 199. 235 Ohara, Fearghal M MO 49:44 50:10 200. 991 Welsh, Una F F45 49:55 50:10 201. 1004 Connolly, Colm M MO Monaghan town runners 48:47 50:12 202. 859 Foster, George M MO 48:54 50:15 203. 618 Reihill, Mary F F45 Enniskillen 50:11 50:19 204. 554 Dolan, Patrick M MO 49:50 50:23 205. 528 Parlon, Michael M MO 49:51 50:23 206. 938 Gordon, Lisa F FO 49:27 50:24 207. 988 Mills, Kyle M MO KC Runners 48:48 50:26 208. 131 Magee, Colleen F FO Derrygonnelly Running Club 48:54 50:27 209. 373 Drumm, Patrick M MO 50:02 50:32 210. 157 Leonard, Adrian M M55 Derrygonnelly 49:00 50:33 211. 868 Patton, Brendan M M55 FINN VALLEY FIT4LIFE 50:28 50:34 212. 1135 Elliott, Keira F FO 50:07 50:34 213. 495 Armstrong, Gary M M45 Kings Chase Harriers 50:28 50:36 214. 670 Corrigan, Ross M MO 50:30 50:37 215. 158 Mooney, Ciaran M MO Acorn ac 50:11 50:38 216. 347 McClurg, Matthew M MO 48:58 50:42 217. 300 Smyth, Conall M MO 49:27 50:43 218. 759 Murphy, Glenn M MO 49:25 50:45 219. 345 McClurg, James M MO 49:03 50:47 220. 377 Armstrong, John Ross M MO 50:43 50:49 221. 82 McIvor, Chris M M55 KC runners 49:10 50:49 222. 141 Tripp, Adam M M45 50:43 50:54 223. 877 Cooper, Hannah F FO 49:33 50:56 224. 412 412, N.N. 50:20 50:58 225. 302 Gibson, Niall M M45 49:21 50:59 226. 238 Dixon, Lucy F FO 49:56 51:00 227. 310 Dane, Kenny M MO Homestart 50:54 51:00 228. 480 Rod, Jamie M M45 MODERN TYRES 50:50 51:06 229. 263 Cox, Donal M M45 49:46 51:09 230. 425 O’doherty, Maria F FO Trotting donkeys running club 50:26 51:10 231. 766 Hoy, Rory M M55 50:14 51:10 232. 624 Owens, Padraig M MO 50:22 51:12 233. 277 Burns, Krystal F FO 51:03 51:12 234. 190 Smith, Kerry F FO 51:03 51:13 235. 1112 O’Reilly, Geraldine F F45 50:35 51:18 236. 692 Kent, Connor M MO 50:14 51:20 237. 722 Cox, Paul M M U18 St Michaels 49:59 51:20 238. 909 Kennedy, Russell M M45 Dromore AC 51:10 51:21 239. 496 Orr, Christopher M MO Derryclavin Running Club 51:04 51:23 240. 418 Bowbanks, Natalie F FO Portadown Running Club 49:52 51:24 241. 48 Parr, Corey F FO 51:09 51:24 242. 28 McBrien, Sean M M45 51:01 51:25 243. 210 Maguire, Emma F FO Derrygonnelly Running Group 49:52 51:25 244. 949 Montgomery, Stephen M M45 Enniskillen Running Club 51:13 51:25 245. 817 Kudalkar, Virendra M MO 50:07 51:30 246. 1003 Curran, Daniel M M U18 50:17 51:32 247. 1076 Tierney, James M M U18 50:17 51:32 248. 129 Wilson, Brian M MO HomeStart Lakeland 51:29 51:37 249. 777 Barton, Simon M MO 50:19 51:37 250. 391 Hillan, Charlotte F FO 51:00 51:40 251. 522 Wild, Matthew M M45 51:05 51:45 252. 969 Keatley, Trevor M M45 Melvin 50:05 51:46 253. 286 Whyte, Rodney M M45 HomeStart Lakeland 51:40 51:47 254. 706 Nolan, Dermot M M55 51:45 51:49 255. 882 Mc Phillips, Laura F F45 Clones AC 51:15 51:51 256. 879 Matthews, Emer F FO Newry City Runners 51:33 51:52 257. 383 McCabe, Elaine F F45 50:31 51:54 258. 556 Logan, Raymond M MO 51:40 51:55 259. 460 Callaghan, John M M55 51:08 52:03 260. 1036 Dawson, Deborah F F45 50:55 52:09 261. 537 Barrett, Elish F FO Dromore runners 51:14 52:09 262. 90 McAloon, Nuala F FO Garrison Run4Fun 51:27 52:10 263. 178 Doherty, Alan M M45 51:30 52:11 264. 401 Nevin, Matthew M MO 50:16 52:14 265. 159 Colville, Paul M MO NA 51:59 52:15 266. 1055 Bell, Gordon M M45 51:29 52:15 267. 427 Murnaghan, Eoin M MO Trotting donkeys running club 50:53 52:17 268. 466 Gilchrist, Ethan M MO 52:06 52:18 269. 38 Crawford, Rachel F F45 ERC 52:14 52:19 270. 135 Davidson, Alex M M45 n/a 52:09 52:19 271. 563 Johnston, Simon M MO N/A 50:50 52:20 272. 1082 McMurray, Frankie M M55 52:14 52:21 273. 805 Grew, Eileen F F55 Knocks running club 51:51 52:26 274. 682 McKeown, Lorraine F F45 Knockmany Running Club 50:55 52:31 275. 433 Douris, Geraldine F FO Carryduff Running Club 52:06 52:32 276. 177 Coyle, Declan M M45 Knocks Running Club 51:06 52:34 277. 97 Carters, Claire F FO 52:11 52:34 278. 965 Mulhern, Danielle F FO Finn Valley 52:32 52:37 279. 505 Black, Jonnie M MO 52:19 52:39 280. 1040 Murphy, Catherine F F45 Monaghan Phoenix 52:11 52:40 281. 370 Bogue, Ronan M MO 51:00 52:41 282. 134 Young, David M M45 Homestart Lakeland 52:36 52:43 283. 950 Little, Albert M M55 Enniskillen Running Club 52:31 52:44 284. 720 Krustins, Janis M MO 51:47 52:45 285. 387 Jones, Aine F FO 51:43 52:46 286. 943 Humphreys, Andrew M MO 52:08 52:46 287. 1061 Crawford-Rayner, Chris M M55 Maguiresbridge Running Club 52:29 52:47 288. 900 Granleese, Darren M M45 Maguiresbridge 52:31 52:48 289. 424 O’doherty, Eilish F F55 51:30 52:52 290. 272 Oneill, Stephen M MO Acorns ac 52:26 52:53 291. 730 Collins, Anthony M MO 51:16 53:01 292. 821 Jordan, Philip M M45 Saintfield Striders 51:53 53:01 293. 892 Martin, Damian M M55 1Zero1 52:00 53:02 294. 16 Armale, Indre F FO 52:04 53:05 295. 752 Rooney, Kenny M MO 51:56 53:11 296. 34 Rutledge, Mary F F55 Derrygonnelly Running Group 51:22 53:14 297. 107 Ferguson, Hannah F FO Derrygonnelly Running Club 51:22 53:14 298. 878 Armitage, Tommy M M45 51:40 53:14 299. 267 Bogues, David M MO 52:15 53:18 300. 874 Reilly, Paul M MO 52:24 53:20 301. 92 Murdock, Adele F F45 52:53 53:25 302. 542 Maguire, Andrew M MO 53:12 53:26 303. 850 Toal, Lucy F FO 52:23 53:26 304. 849 Toal, Patrick M M45 52:23 53:26 305. 718 Magee, Maria F F55 101 athletes 53:15 53:27 306. 168 Bohan, Miceal M M55 52:29 53:28 307. 284 McFarland, Jonathan M M45 52:01 53:29 308. 184 Foster, Wesley M M55 Clones 52:55 53:30 309. 251 Ovens, Allan M M55 N/A 52:57 53:30 310. 1068 Wylie, Darren M MO 53:12 53:33 311. 340 McClurg, Trevor M M55 Ballydrain Harriers 51:49 53:33 312. 845 Leonard, Ethan M M U18 52:50 53:35 313. 725 McCaffrey, Angela F F45 MRC 53:14 53:36 314. 23 Cochrane, Sharon F F45 N/A 52:00 53:36 315. 662 Cullen, Sean M M55 53:10 53:38 316. 685 Carron, Margo F F45 OMG A/C 52:24 53:38 317. 289 McCabe, Stacey F FO 53:22 53:40 318. 283 O’brien, Aoife F FO Garrison Run4Fun 53:28 53:41 319. 452 Johnston, Lee M MO 52:14 53:41 320. 211 Maguire, Aidan M M45 53:14 53:45 321. 568 McCusker, Dana F FO N/A 52:58 53:46 322. 1125 McCafferty, Sinéad F FO Rock Runners 53:04 53:47 323. 414 Martin, Joanne F FO Rock Runners 53:05 53:47 324. 983 Freeman, Lauren F FO 52:30 53:54 325. 982 Burrell, Sally F FO 52:31 53:54 326. 532 Ohagan, Rachael F FO 52:53 53:55 327. 1129 Kenwell, Alfie M M U18 53:47 53:57 328. 1141 Corrigan, Chris M MO 53:47 53:57 329. 1118 Godfrey, Elaine F FO 53:47 53:57 330. 151 Gibson, Bronwyn F FO 52:24 53:59 331. 419 Richmond, Norman M M45 Portadown Running Club 52:34 54:05 332. 787 Hopkins, Micky M MO 52:15 54:07 333. 1027 Hamilton, Jill F FO 53:08 54:07 334. 773 Dolan, Michael M MO Liams swimmers 52:58 54:12 335. 311 Lumayad, Karina F FO 53:49 54:14 336. 947 Hamilton, Caroline F F45 Rock Runners 53:33 54:15 337. 446 O’Connor, Sophie F FO 53:45 54:16 338. 376 Johnston, Stephen M MO 54:10 54:16 339. 334 Cox, Niall M MO 52:57 54:18 340. 588 Gault, Mandy F FO None 52:38 54:19 341. 239 King, Shannon F FO 53:56 54:22 342. 240 Allen, Thomas M MO 53:57 54:22 343. 1139 Fisher, Ciara F FO 54:00 54:22 344. 406 McMahon, Nathaniel M M U18 Ward Park Runners 52:46 54:22 345. 954 Brady, Gerry M MO Clones AC 53:49 54:26 346. 589 Trainor, Damian M MO 53:23 54:30 347. 1001 Dolan, Eugene M M55 Rockrunners Derrylin 53:50 54:30 348. 327 Gallagher, Enda M MO Na 53:28 54:31 349. 535 Hawthorne, Judith F F45 53:29 54:31 350. 244 Audley, Christopher M M45 53:24 54:36 351. 128 McFarland, Joanne F FO 53:13 54:40 352. 366 Condell, Richard M M45 53:48 54:40 353. 415 Lee, Siobhan F FO Rock Runners 53:57 54:40 354. 399 Carson, Rosa F FO Dub runners 53:33 54:41 355. 689 McCusker, Eunan M MO N/A 54:16 54:41 356. 420 Skelton, Mark M MO 53:23 54:42 357. 1062 Beacom, Philip M MO N/A 54:16 54:42 358. 536 Mc Manus, Nailin F FO 54:19 54:44 359. 147 Corrigan, Lori F FO 54:27 54:46 360. 623 McVitty, Chris M MO 54:03 54:51 361. 622 McVitty, Emma F FO 54:03 54:51 362. 423 O’doherty, Pat M M55 54:10 54:52 363. 187 Sheridan, John M M65 None (Parkrun) 54:08 54:54 364. 645 McGrath, Eimeàr F FO 54:29 54:58 365. 66 Sloan, Emma F FO Ormeau runners 53:30 54:58 366. 1124 Rowland, Felix M MO 54:09 54:59 367. 1123 Morrison, Sam M M U18 54:09 54:59 368. 539 Fitzsimons, Eamonn M MO LELP 53:45 55:00 369. 1078 Funston, Lindsay F FO 53:49 55:08 370. 176 Boyle, Karen F FO Clones AC 54:32 55:09 371. 595 Corrigan, Maria F FO Dub Running Club 53:55 55:09 372. 1067 Donnelly, Gary M M45 Fintona Cycling Club 54:26 55:11 373. 738 Byrne, Jordan F FO Silverhill Scramblers 53:51 55:13 374. 497 Murray, Kirsty F F45 N/A 54:42 55:13 375. 513 Carson, Clodagh F FO Dub Runners 54:04 55:19 376. 736 McDermott, Pol M MO London 53:54 55:21 377. 1088 McCauley, Fiona F FO 53:47 55:23 378. 1037 Gormley, Carmel F F45 54:13 55:27 379. 27 Taylor, Alan M M45 Derrygonnelly Running Group 53:30 55:27 380. 1131 Cooke, James M MO 54:00 55:30 381. 1043 McEnhill, Cathal M M55 Run For Enda 53:50 55:31 382. 1022 Kearns, Kevin M M45 Run for Enda 53:50 55:31 383. 762 Grew, Aidan M M45 CLONES AC 54:54 55:31 384. 385 Coyle, Claire F FO 54:26 55:36 385. 979 Johnston, Kyle M MO 54:27 55:38 386. 188 O’Kane, Sara F FO N/A 54:44 55:40 387. 812 Casey, David M MO 54:48 55:42 388. 265 Kirke, Trevor M M55 None 55:03 55:45 389. 621 McCaffrey, Paddy M MO 54:53 55:45 390. 1028 Sheerin, Robert M M45 55:39 55:54 391. 464 McElroy, Dolores F FO Rock Runners 54:42 55:57 392. 322 Jackman, Lucia F F45 MRC 55:37 56:00 393. 444 Walker, Conor M MO 55:43 56:01 394. 673 Maguire, Ciara F FO 55:16 56:06 395. 359 Morrison, Paul M M55 Maguiresbridge Running Club 55:36 56:07 396. 734 Conway, Emer F F45 Monaghan Joggernuts 55:40 56:08 397. 543 Corrigan, Rodney M MO Orangegrove AC 54:32 56:10 398. 649 Turkington, Peter M M65 55:26 56:11 399. 245 McCrossan, Ryan M MO N/A 54:51 56:13 400. 929 McClure, Declan M MO MODERN TYRES 55:02 56:14 401. 416 Smith, Daniel M MO 55:55 56:19 402. 704 Mc Garry, Joe M M45 55:33 56:21 403. 863 Dillon, Sean M MO 55:16 56:21 404. 65 Benson, Gary M MO Enniskillen Running Club 55:48 56:22 405. 227 McFarland, Noeleen F F45 MODERN TYRES 54:54 56:23 406. 1039 Mc Aree, Kate F F55 Glaslough harriers 55:57 56:24 407. 132 Armstrong, Robbie M MO N/A 55:49 56:24 408. 208 Rose, John M M45 None 56:24 56:24 409. 800 Dillon, Lisa F FO 55:19 56:24 410. 1086 Law, Elaine F FO None 54:49 56:25 411. 458 Connor, Paddy M MO 56:15 56:25 412. 397 Connolly, Hannah F FO 55:22 56:28 413. 220 Franklin, Chris M MO MODERN TYRES 55:49 56:31 414. 990 Balfour, Fiona F F45 56:16 56:32 415. 584 Sheridan, Ciara F FO 55:48 56:33 416. 434 Parkinson, Molly F FO 55:29 56:33 417. 519 Trainor, Rory M M45 55:15 56:34 418. 163 Oreilly, Emily F FO 55:28 56:36 419. 1079 Little, Robbie M MO N/A 55:19 56:37 420. 835 Freeburn, Margaret F F45 Enniskillen 56:06 56:37 421. 398 Carson, Niall M MO 55:31 56:38 422. 791 Noonan, Tatiana F F45 55:43 56:45 423. 902 Hall, Glenda F F45 56:14 56:48 424. 162 Ng, Kerryn M M45 56:34 56:52 425. 866 Malcomson, Lynne F FO Nil 56:21 57:00 426. 989 Carty, Mairead F FO Na 55:50 57:01 427. 1063 Merrett, Dean M M45 N/a 56:24 57:04 428. 699 Miskimmin, Paddy M M45 55:35 57:04 429. 413 Undheim, Marit F FO 55:23 57:04 430. 1122 Morrison, Annabel F F U18 55:50 57:06 431. 1121 Rowland, Isla F FO 55:51 57:06 432. 450 Harvey, Jackie F F55 Tir Chonaill AC 56:55 57:07 433. 644 Cooney, Colin M M55 56:39 57:07 434. 727 McCoy, Nicholas M MO Belfast Resbacks Aussie Rules Football Club 56:14 57:09 435. 697 Jones, Eugene M MO 56:16 57:10 436. 857 Creith, Michael M MO 56:16 57:10 437. 58 Duffy, Alanna F FO Derrygonnelly 55:19 57:11 438. 47 Elliott, Jennifer F F55 Churchill Ladies 55:38 57:15 439. 164 Taylor, Jenn F F45 55:58 57:21 440. 672 Griffin, Laura F FO 56:44 57:22 441. 285 McKenna, Michelle F FO 57:13 57:22 442. 585 Veitch, Jane F FO 56:25 57:24 443. 886 Scott, John M MO N/A 55:32 57:24 444. 657 Mc Farland, Rachel F F45 56:28 57:25 445. 435 Aruci, Julia F FO 56:21 57:26 446. 770 McCready, Stephen M M45 57:01 57:26 447. 826 Murphy, Gary M M45 Knocks Running Club 56:05 57:28 448. 364 McKinley, Janice F FO 56:10 57:29 449. 750 Neill, Stephen M MO 55:51 57:29 450. 116 Ferguson, Lauren F FO 56:00 57:30 451. 891 McCullough, Helen F F65 56:47 57:32 452. 641 Warnock, Aisling F FO 57:11 57:37 453. 409 Keown, Conal M M55 N/a 56:52 57:38 454. 410 Donaghy, Chris M M45 N/a 56:52 57:39 455. 299 Pryce, Florence F F45 Knocks Running Club 56:15 57:41 456. 834 Lindsay, Hannah F FO N/a 57:04 57:42 457. 580 Curry, Tanya F FO Rock runners 57:18 57:43 458. 392 Watson, Joyce F F45 57:18 57:46 459. 254 Magwood, Ryan M MO 57:24 57:46 460. 858 Murnaghan, Kevin M M55 56:23 57:47 461. 941 Fee, Eugene M M45 Enniskillen Running Club 57:41 57:47 462. 330 Fee, Adrian M MO 56:43 57:50 463. 461 Gallinagh, Sean M MO 56:40 57:52 464. 224 Byrne, Shane M M45 MODERN TYRES 57:10 57:53 465. 1054 Maguire, John M M55 None 57:00 57:55 466. 76 Hassard, Aaron M MO N/A 56:27 57:57 467. 437 Farah, Mo M M45 Homestart Lakeland 57:49 57:57 468. 197 Magee, Claire F F45 57:02 57:58 469. 323 McGandy, Conor M MO Olympian Triathlon Club 57:18 57:59 470. 867 McGandy, Geraldine F F55 Maguiresbridge Running Club 57:38 58:00 471. 250 Pennell, Rebecca F FO N/A 57:26 58:02 472. 304 Glass, Alison F FO 57:26 58:02 473. 776 Peters, Patricia F F55 57:32 58:02 474. 726 Carlin, Sean M M45 1 Zero 1 56:54 58:04 475. 339 Whitley, Lauren F FO Ballydrain Harriers 56:20 58:05 476. 487 Meehan, Ryan M MO 56:26 58:05 477. 1100 Murphy, Shane M MO 56:55 58:05 478. 348 Barr, Emily F FO Ballydrain Harriers 56:20 58:05 479. 789 Owens, Aileen F FO Tempo 56:34 58:05 480. 137 Garvey, Tamryn F FO Enniskillen 57:24 58:10 481. 175 Jones, Brian M MO 57:20 58:10 482. 394 Martin, Peter M M65 57:37 58:12 483. 1048 O’connell, Sonya F F55 57:00 58:14 484. 1020 Elliott, Geoff M M45 N/A 57:31 58:15 485. 515 Mullally, Rose F F45 Enniskillen 57:39 58:15 486. 637 Johnston, Lucy F F U18 None 57:32 58:16 487. 598 O’Neill, Paul M MO Derrygonnelly 56:52 58:19 488. 577 Jones, Imelda F FO Derrygonnelly Running Club 56:52 58:19 489. 930 Rice, Teresa F FO MODERN TYRES 57:09 58:20 490. 702 Saunderson, James M MO 57:42 58:22 491. 633 Sweeney, Oran M MO Fermanagh Musical Theatre 56:58 58:26 492. 411 Patton, Derek M M45 56:39 58:27 493. 462 Quinn, Edel F FO 58:15 58:31 494. 964 McLean, Fraser M MO 57:47 58:32 495. 1070 Armstrong, Sophie F FO 57:11 58:33 496. 1053 Rainey, Raquel F FO / 58:14 58:34 497. 548 Brogan, Anne F F45 MRC 58:12 58:34 498. 253 Timoney, Elisha F FO 56:59 58:34 499. 363 McShea, Carrie F FO 57:00 58:36 500. 403 Dooris, Aisling F F45 57:33 58:38 501. 11 McLaughlin, Nuala F FO 58:00 58:41 502. 362 Cox, Orla F F45 Enniskillen Running Club 58:07 58:44 503. 276 Adams, Pamela F F55 run for enda 57:29 58:45 504. 586 Hunniford, Susan F FO Portadown 58:20 58:46 505. 1137 Smyth, Dearbhla F FO 57:26 58:47 506. 1069 Bradley, Mairead F F45 57:27 58:52 507. 506 McCourt, Leanne F F45 57:39 58:53 508. 694 North, Candace F FO Rockrunners 58:12 58:53 509. 89 Johnston, Sarah F FO 57:45 58:57 510. 206 Beacom, Pamela F F45 Mill Runners 58:23 58:58 511. 1091 McKiernan, Siobhan F F45 Rock Runners 58:21 59:00 512. 180 Mc Elroy, Catherine F F45 Onocks 58:13 59:01 513. 564 Khumalo, Prince M MO 58:40 59:02 514. 953 Kelly, Bryan M M45 Carmen Runners 57:32 59:03 515. 249 Haveron, Stevie M MO 57:34 59:04 516. 1047 Mc Ardle, Marie F F55 Joggernutts 58:37 59:05 517. 430 Skelton, Barry M MO 57:47 59:05 518. 705 Obrien, Jason M MO 58:26 59:05 519. 655 O’Neil, Shane M M45 58:39 59:06 520. 440 Weir, Linda F F45 57:30 59:06 521. 256 McCusker, Sarah F FO N/A 57:27 59:07 522. 123 Ferguson, Norma F F45 Derrygonnelly running club 57:22 59:17 523. 1018 Cleary, Conor M MO 59:14 59:19 524. 146 Cassidy, Breege F FO 58:56 59:21 525. 490 Waterson, Victoria F FO N/A 58:34 59:24 526. 746 Briggs, Ellie F FO None 58:06 59:26 527. 608 McDaid, Sinead F FO Finn Valley AC 57:54 59:27 528. 336 Boyd, Cyril M M65 None 57:55 59:27 529. 499 McCusker, Neil M M45 58:10 59:30 530. 343 Cassidy, Liam M M55 Mill Runners 57:36 59:31 531. 99 McGrath, Martina F FO 57:48 59:34 532. 526 Shannon, Ita F F45 Rock Runners 58:53 59:34 533. 646 McCann, Aislinn F FO 57:52 59:36 534. 755 755, N.N. 58:45 59:37 535. 883 McGourty, Tony M M65 OMG 57:55 59:37 536. 395 Kirke, Rachel F FO 58:55 59:38 537. 870 McElchar, Lisa F FO Fit4Life Finn Valley 59:27 59:39 538. 527 Campion, Louise F FO 59:11 59:44 539. 553 O Gara, Adreanna F FO 59:12 59:44 540. 426 O’doherty, Ellen F FO Trotting donkeys running club 58:31 59:44 541. 156 Mc Cauley, Michelle F F45 Derrygonnelly Running Group 57:58 59:45 542. 113 Cox, Niamh F F45 58:20 59:45 543. 79 Shaw, Caroline F F55 59:20 59:45 544. 326 Cox, Arlene F FO 58:35 59:46 545. 315 Munar, Ben M M55 59:20 59:46 546. 453 Rippey, Tim M M55 58:23 59:47 547. 470 Shaw, Emma F FO 59:10 59:48 548. 314 Munar, Jo F F45 59:26 59:51 549. 819 Murphy, Caroline F FO 58:38 59:51 550. 1114 Burns, Bridin F FO 58:43 59:57 551. 1034 Molly, Francie M M55 MODERN TYRES 59:34 59:59 552. 1089 McCauley, Michael M MO 58:26 1:00:00 553. 13 McMahon, Gerard M M45 58:23 1:00:01 554. 7 McCallum, Alison F F45 58:24 1:00:01 555. 973 McGovern, Holly May F FO 58:20 1:00:01 556. 459 Connoe, Yvonne M MO 59:52 1:00:03 557. 160 Roche, Trudi F F45 59:19 1:00:06 558. 332 Merrett, Frances F FO Garrison Run 4 Fun 59:28 1:00:07 559. 144 Keenan, Rachel F FO 59:17 1:00:13 560. 944 Wadsworth, Michelle F FO N/A 59:54 1:00:14 561. 669 Breen, Kieran M MO 59:42 1:00:19 562. 85 McCaughey, Carmel F F45 59:31 1:00:26 563. 352 Murphy, Michelle F F45 59:03 1:00:28 564. 1006 Irwin, Emma F FO 59:12 1:00:31 565. 484 Conlon, Eoin M MO 58:54 1:00:31 566. 771 Owens, Siobhan F FO 59:04 1:00:35 567. 831 McManus, Conor M MO N/A 59:39 1:00:35 568. 260 McElroy, Dolores F FO Rock runners 59:47 1:00:35 569. 550 Prior, Sinead F F45 Rockrunners 59:55 1:00:36 570. 1065 Noble, Ciara F F45 1:00:11 1:00:36 571. 749 Reihill, Aine F FO Maguiresbrigde 1:00:17 1:00:38 572. 968 McCaffrey, Andrea F FO Rock Runners 59:59 1:00:40 573. 2 Curry, Laura F FO 1:00:17 1:00:40 574. 493 Keown, Kieran M MO 1:00:03 1:00:46 575. 569 Allen, Naomi F FO Enniskillen 59:58 1:00:47 576. 212 Jones, Paul M MO Na 59:53 1:00:50 577. 920 Logan, Vicky F FO 1:00:30 1:00:56 578. 693 Morton, Luke M MO Monday Movers 59:13 1:01:06 579. 502 Turner, Gail F F55 59:38 1:01:18 580. 952 McCreery, Avril F FO Maguiresbridge running club 1:00:59 1:01:21 581. 899 Granleese, Christopher M MO Maguiresbridge 1:01:05 1:01:22 582. 1066 McToal, Ciara F FO 1:00:58 1:01:23 583. 769 Horkin, Siobhan F F55 59:49 1:01:25 584. 884 Donnelly, Bernard M M75 OMG 59:52 1:01:34 585. 779 Beggan, Ciara F FO 1:01:00 1:01:34 586. 207 White, Roy M M65 Ballymena runners 1:01:20 1:01:35 587. 360 Byers, Stephanie F FO 1:01:13 1:01:38 588. 295 Gibson, Colette F FO 59:59 1:01:39 589. 1095 Malanaphy, Orlaigh F FO 1:01:29 1:01:41 590. 1045 Armstrong, Diane F FO None 1:00:25 1:01:41 591. 908 Brady, Gemma F FO 59:36 1:01:41 592. 72 McQuaid, Frances F F55 59:46 1:01:43 593. 111 Burns, Leanne F FO 1:00:26 1:01:44 594. 978 McCullough, Philip M M65 1:01:00 1:01:47 595. 671 Reilly, John M M55 N/A 1:00:49 1:01:48 596. 118 Prunty, Colm M MO None 1:00:37 1:01:48 597. 742 James, Camilla F F45 Derrygonnelly Running Group 1:00:02 1:01:48 598. 939 Prunty, Adrian M MO N/A 1:00:38 1:01:48 599. 574 Simpson, Brian M M55 1ZERO1 1:00:26 1:01:50 600. 273 Wray, Seamus M M55 Enniskillen Parkrun 1:00:58 1:01:53 601. 709 Gallagher, Paula F FO 1:00:10 1:01:53 602. 803 Higgins, Sian F FO 1:00:53 1:01:53 603. 847 Mc Girr, Leona F FO 1:00:26 1:01:53 604. 842 Kelly, Rory M MO None 1:00:44 1:01:56 605. 291 O Murray, Colin M MO 1:00:57 1:01:59 606. 695 Hall, Bernie F F55 Enniskillen Running Club 1:01:05 1:01:59 607. 1151 Ferris, Colm M MO 1:01:25 1:02:02 608. 566 Doyle, Claire F FO 1:01:33 1:02:03 609. 565 Stewart, Danielle F FO 1:01:33 1:02:03 610. 940 Gilmour, Helen F F65 Enniskillen Running Club 1:01:19 1:02:07 611. 1136 Elliott, Christina F FO 1:01:44 1:02:09 612. 510 McFrederick, William M MO N/A 1:00:17 1:02:09 613. 1038 McElvaney, Bernie F F55 Monaghan Joggernutts 1:01:40 1:02:10 614. 1150 Nespor, Jozef M MO 1:01:41 1:02:10 615. 1077 Doherty, Paddy M MO Melvin WJR 1:01:08 1:02:12 616. 578 Campbell, Julia F F45 1:01:04 1:02:13 617. 579 Campbell, Liam M M55 1:01:04 1:02:13 618. 319 Prentice, Andrew M M45 None 1:00:59 1:02:16 619. 690 Mullan, Sean M MO 1:00:36 1:02:20 620. 756 Domer, Alan M MO Knocks Running Club 1:00:35 1:02:20 621. 753 McDonald, Martha F FO Knocks 1:00:36 1:02:20 622. 691 Farrell, Roderick M M55 1:00:35 1:02:20 623. 42 Caldwell, Gareth M MO N/A 1:02:07 1:02:21 624. 829 Burns, Aj M M U18 1:01:07 1:02:21 625. 906 Bannon, Christina F FO None 1:01:23 1:02:21 626. 628 McGovern, Emma F FO 1:02:11 1:02:23 627. 382 Thornto, Joanne F FO 1:01:21 1:02:24 628. 745 Johnston, Emma F FO TW 1:01:47 1:02:25 629. 955 McCrory, Cathy F FO Run for Enda 1:00:53 1:02:25 630. 809 Coleman, Justin M M45 1:01:10 1:02:26 631. 232 Graham, Ruth F F45 1:00:55 1:02:28 632. 324 Patterson-Mcmahon, Margaret F F55 N/a 1:01:38 1:02:34 633. 457 Oreilly, Paul M M65 1:01:21 1:02:34 634. 934 Malone, Cliodhna F FO 1:02:12 1:02:38 635. 1019 Warnock, Elizabeth F FO 1:01:15 1:02:42 636. 81 Slavinskaite, Janina F FO Enniskillen running club 1:02:17 1:02:42 637. 246 Shannon, Patricia F F55 1:02:23 1:02:44 638. 478 Byrne, Korena F F45 MODERN TYRES 1:01:46 1:02:44 639. 241 Parkinson, Abigail F FO 1:01:47 1:02:50 640. 193 McNutt, John M M45 1:01:46 1:02:50 641. 404 McManus, Jill F F45 1:02:33 1:02:54 642. 848 Armstrong, Annette F FO 1:01:21 1:02:54 643. 1000 Knight, Fiona F F45 1:02:13 1:02:55 644. 701 Lepka, Ania F FO Rock Runners 1:02:19 1:03:01 645. 748 Britton, Tanya F FO Enniskillen Running Club 1:02:18 1:03:04 646. 112 McGrath, Nikki F F45 None 1:02:17 1:03:05 647. 799 Beacom, Michelle F FO 1:02:01 1:03:05 648. 78 Dillon, Shaina F FO 1:02:30 1:03:06 649. 893 Lee, Sean M M45 N/A 1:01:32 1:03:07 650. 1120 Crawford, Mark M M45 1:01:29 1:03:12 651. 108 McGurn, Pat M M65 Derrygonnelly Running Club 1:01:16 1:03:14 652. 529 Dooher, Jane F FO 1:03:00 1:03:15 653. 653 Wilde, Joe M M45 n/a 1:02:01 1:03:16 654. 35 Taylor, Nathan M MO Derrygonnelly Running Group 1:01:18 1:03:16 655. 632 McCann, Eilish F F45 1:02:25 1:03:21 656. 895 Teague, Angie F FO None 1:02:25 1:03:21 657. 613 Howell, Cathy F FO 1:02:21 1:03:32 658. 767 McIntyre, Eoin M MO Liam 1:02:19 1:03:34 659. 832 McCoy, Tanya F FO 1:02:17 1:03:39 660. 583 Kerr, Elaine F F45 1:02:08 1:03:41 661. 247 Reid, Rita F F55 Enniskillen Park Run 1:02:47 1:03:43 662. 119 Rasdale, Resha F F45 Derrygonnelly 1:01:56 1:03:47 663. 405 Patton, Jeffrey M M45 1:01:57 1:03:48 664. 540 Murphy, Tommy M MO 1:02:10 1:03:52 665. 981 McCullagh, Robyn F FO 1:02:28 1:03:52 666. 758 Armstrong, Sarah F FO 1:02:28 1:03:52 667. 43 Moane, Gwen F F55 1:03:22 1:03:53 668. 436 Hanna, Eugene M MO 1:02:14 1:03:55 669. 279 Hurst, Alison F FO 1:03:07 1:03:58 670. 115 McCaffrey, Nicola F FO N/A 1:02:09 1:03:59 671. 378 Brown, Angela F FO 1:03:27 1:04:03 672. 1145 Williamson, Jacqueline F F45 Star Running Club 1:02:41 1:04:07 673. 712 Longworth, Sharon F F45 Lonely Goat Running Club 1:02:34 1:04:14 674. 486 Meehan, Siobhan F FO 1:02:36 1:04:19 675. 1084 Scallon, Eilis F FO 1:03:53 1:04:21 676. 609 Martin, Teresa F F55 Rock runners 1:03:46 1:04:22 677. 103 Rooke, Arran M MO 1:03:55 1:04:24 678. 472 Savage, Kerry F FO 1:03:51 1:04:24 679. 456 Eamea, Andrew M MO 1:04:05 1:04:25 680. 189 O’neill, James M MO ACORNS AC 1:02:58 1:04:27 681. 683 Ralph, Oran M MO None 1:03:40 1:04:29 682. 1071 Flanagan, Brian M M55 1:03:35 1:04:30 683. 1044 Trainor, Louise F FO 1:03:34 1:04:31 684. 837 Feehily, Carmel F F55 1:04:10 1:04:33 685. 337 McCabe, Leah F FO 1:03:32 1:04:33 686. 101 McManus, Laura F FO 1:03:13 1:04:42 687. 603 Owens, Louise F FO Maguiresbridge 1:04:21 1:04:43 688. 288 Johnston, Dean M MO 1:03:14 1:04:44 689. 1017 Smith, Megan F FO 1:03:43 1:04:46 690. 205 Conway, Laura F FO 1:03:01 1:04:53 691. 668 Moorhead, Melissa F FO 1:03:06 1:04:54 692. 1046 Gallagher, Paul M MO 1:03:44 1:04:57 693. 935 Simpson, Patricia F FO Nrewy city runner 1:04:44 1:05:02 694. 55 Montieth, Oliva F FO None 1:04:25 1:05:03 695. 494 McCaffrey, Diane F FO Knocks 1:03:48 1:05:10 696. 1140 Mc Caffrey, Rachel F FO 1:04:49 1:05:10 697. 741 Armstrong, Paula F F55 1:03:29 1:05:13 698. 53 Browne, Thelma F F45 1:03:15 1:05:14 699. 599 McGrail, Sean M MO 1:03:31 1:05:14 700. 977 Devine, Iona F FO 1:05:02 1:05:21 701. 700 Mills, Caroline F FO 1:04:43 1:05:22 702. 186 Maguire, Sinead F F45 Rock Runners 1:04:32 1:05:22 703. 185 Maguire, Paul M M45 Rock Runners 1:04:32 1:05:22 704. 1093 Curran, Frank M M55 1:03:48 1:05:27 705. 626 Boglari, Dom M MO 1:03:45 1:05:27 706. 386 Curran, Rita F F45 None 1:05:16 1:05:30 707. 1116 Isherwood, Marcus M M45 1:05:12 1:05:31 708. 1087 Boyle, Paul M MO 1:05:28 1:05:35 709. 740 McWilliams, Trudie F FO Maguiresbridge Running Club 1:05:20 1:05:41 710. 1059 Cathcart, Declan M M45 1:04:48 1:05:43 711. 1096 Robinson, Jonathan M MO 1:04:48 1:05:45 712. 152 O’hanlon, Erin F FO 1:04:39 1:05:48 713. 1026 Lee, Patricia F F55 Monaghan Town Runners 1:04:02 1:05:53 714. 958 Monahan, Iain M M55 Monaghan Town Runners 1:04:02 1:05:53 715. 294 McHugh, Eibhlin F FO Knocks Running Club 1:04:29 1:05:58 716. 67 Lindsey, Nicki F FO Knocks running club 1:04:31 1:05:59 717. 514 McGarron, Sean M MO 1:04:52 1:06:02 718. 447 Goodwin, Anne F F45 1:05:05 1:06:11 719. 661 Abbott, Tiana-Grace F FO 1:04:39 1:06:14 720. 716 Abbott, Derek M M55 1:04:39 1:06:14 721. 605 Seaman, Kerry F FO 1:04:29 1:06:18 722. 145 Powell, Daphne F F45 1:05:42 1:06:23 723. 173 Markey, Matthew M M55 Running Sucks 1:05:18 1:06:25 724. 959 McManus, Geraldine F F45 1:05:25 1:06:27 725. 1011 Wilson, Sinead F F45 1:05:25 1:06:28 726. 600 Cunningham, Diarmait M MO Na 1:04:45 1:06:28 727. 818 Cornyn, Ciaran M MO 1:05:05 1:06:29 728. 341 McClurg, Anne F F45 Ballydrain Harriers 1:04:45 1:06:30 729. 338 Whitley, Joy F F55 Saintfield Striders 1:04:45 1:06:30 730. 658 Parkinson, Harry M MO Fermanagh Musical Theatre 1:05:05 1:06:34 731. 140 Hutchinson, Patricia F FO 1:05:05 1:06:34 732. 636 McGurn, Patricia F F45 1:06:04 1:06:35 733. 1083 Gallagher, Conor M MO 1:05:52 1:06:39 734. 52 Kent, Pauline F F55 Churchill ladies running group 1:04:47 1:06:43 735. 264 Conway, Joe M M45 1:06:37 1:06:49 736. 448 Black, Roisin F FO 1:05:52 1:06:50 737. 918 Deeney, Ciaran M MO 1:06:08 1:07:00 738. 917 McDonald, Sarah F FO 1:06:08 1:07:00 739. 994 Smyth, William M M65 None 1:05:45 1:07:02 740. 393 Watson, David M M45 1:06:44 1:07:12 741. 501 McGowan, Angus M MO 1:05:40 1:07:19 742. 57 McShea, Noel M M55 Derrygonnelly 1:05:22 1:07:20 743. 317 McAuley, Brenda F F45 Rock Runners 1:06:50 1:07:25 744. 546 McCaffrey, Aisling F FO 1:05:54 1:07:26 745. 945 Coulter, Adam M M45 1:06:37 1:07:29 746. 1024 Weir, Aimee F FO 1:06:27 1:07:30 747. 59 McIlveen, Hazel F F65 Churchill Ladies 1:05:40 1:07:37 748. 301 Jones, Emma F FO 1:06:42 1:07:39 749. 707 Brown, Stephanie F FO 1:07:21 1:07:41 750. 875 Heron, Sarah F FO At peters AC 1:06:41 1:07:41 751. 98 Leonard, Michaela F FO 1:07:32 1:07:43 752. 100 Mulrone, Louise F FO Garrison Run4Fun 1:07:31 1:07:43 753. 617 Dunne, Deidre F FO Maguiresbridge Running Club 1:07:26 1:07:48 754. 194 Malone, Caroline F FO 1:07:01 1:07:51 755. 922 Fee, Pamela F F45 Enniskillen 1:07:02 1:07:51 756. 667 Wilson, Philip M MO 1:06:07 1:07:55 757. 40 Woods, Odette F F45 Derrygonnelly Running Group 1:06:00 1:08:03 758. 1002 McManus, Colleen F FO Croissant Run Club 1:07:43 1:08:06 759. 442 Hodgkinson, Toni F FO 1:06:35 1:08:08 760. 26 Cromie, Kay F F55 1:07:54 1:08:10 761. 280 Hurst, James M MO 1:07:18 1:08:10 762. 10 Murphy, Roberta F F55 1:07:54 1:08:11 763. 46 McGovern, Paula F FO 1:07:48 1:08:11 764. 417 McGovern, Shannon F FO 1:07:49 1:08:12 765. 369 Flanagan, Lorcan M M45 None 1:07:18 1:08:13 766. 1010 Connors, Kevin M M45 1:07:07 1:08:14 767. 607 Murphy, Debbie F F45 Rock Runners 1:07:56 1:08:32 768. 278 Martin, Nicole F FO 1:07:07 1:08:36 769. 1090 Kelly, Aidan M M55 1:08:11 1:08:41 770. 468 Wallace, Vicky F FO Mill runners 1:06:52 1:08:48 771. 41 Mc Manus, Carmel F FO Derrygonnelly Running Club 1:06:51 1:08:54 772. 17 Latimer, Debbie F F45 None 1:06:59 1:08:58 773. 56 Cairns, Alison F FO 1:06:59 1:08:58 774. 122 Fitzpatrick, Carmel F F45 None 1:07:52 1:09:03 775. 516 Gannon, Adam M MO 1:07:14 1:09:08 776. 861 Annesley, Stephen M M45 Melvin Walk Jog Run 1:07:27 1:09:09 777. 357 Scallon, Francis M M55 1:08:40 1:09:09 778. 365 Kerr, Diane F F45 1:08:31 1:09:09 779. 639 Clendinning, Nicola F F45 1:08:32 1:09:10 780. 871 Campbell, James M M55 Melvin wjr 1:07:28 1:09:10 781. 851 Walsh, Sheila F FO MRC 1:08:48 1:09:11 782. 8 Tarvida, Inita F F45 1:08:55 1:09:11 783. 602 Thornton, Elaine F FO Maguiresbridge Running Club 1:08:53 1:09:16 784. 652 Hanna, Karen F FO MRC 1:08:54 1:09:16 785. 148 Skuce, Evelyn F F55 Church hill Ladies 1:07:22 1:09:19 786. 974 Mc Govern, Ruby Alice F FO 1:07:39 1:09:19 787. 203 Haskins, Natalie F FO N/A 1:08:13 1:09:21 788. 198 Baxter, Cleo F F45 Rock Runners 1:08:47 1:09:22 789. 575 O Dare, Declan M MO 1:07:26 1:09:24 790. 786 Davis, Helen F FO MODERN TYRES 1:08:11 1:09:26 791. 223 Carey, Aine F FO MODERN TYRES 1:08:11 1:09:26 792. 688 Downey, Sarah F FO N/A 1:08:50 1:09:27 793. 630 Finch, Amanda F FO Fermanagh Musical Theatre 1:08:03 1:09:34 794. 361 McFarland, Ryan M MO 1:09:15 1:09:38 795. 721 Burnett, Jonny M MO 1:09:24 1:09:38 796. 150 Stenson, Daniel M MO 1:07:55 1:09:42 797. 149 Stenson, Stephanie F FO 1:07:56 1:09:42 798. 816 Neeson, Gráinne F FO 1:08:12 1:09:47 799. 665 Rasdale, Aoife F FO 1:08:00 1:09:48 800. 179 Stone, Jean F F65 Orangegrove AC 1:08:30 1:09:50 801. 388 McClenaghan, Cathy F F45 Rock runners 1:08:03 1:09:59 802. 538 Cutler, Emma F FO 1:08:04 1:09:59 803. 33 McEvoy, James M MO Newry City Runners AC 1:09:42 1:09:59 804. 1115 Glenn, Stephen M MO 1:08:10 1:10:01 805. 957 Browne, Liam M MO 1:09:19 1:10:01 806. 684 Lavelle, Eilish F FO 1:08:27 1:10:03 807. 39 Drumm, Rita F FO None 1:09:22 1:10:03 808. 798 Dillon, Gerry M M55 1:08:55 1:10:05 809. 1159 Wilson, Shay M MO 1:08:54 1:10:07 810. 846 Maguire, Tracey F FO N/A 1:08:19 1:10:13 811. 200 Gunn, Julie F F45 1:09:26 1:10:15 812. 921 Campbell, Briege F FO 1:09:43 1:10:19 813. 45 Cleary, Martina F FO Derrygonnelly running club 1:08:40 1:10:30 814. 728 Kerlin, Shane M MO 1:08:57 1:10:31 815. 229 Byrne, Shauna F F45 MODERN TYRES 1:09:16 1:10:33 816. 225 Byrne, Connor M M45 MODERN TYRES 1:09:17 1:10:33 817. 1126 Fitzpatrick, Sharon F F45 1:09:21 1:10:38 818. 581 Maguire, Sean M MO 1:08:41 1:10:38 819. 257 Maguire, Claire F FO 1:09:01 1:10:39 820. 836 Irvine, Claire F FO 1:09:48 1:10:52 821. 703 Breen, Anne F FO 1:09:48 1:10:52 822. 711 Longworth, Michael M M55 Lonely Goat Running Club 1:09:13 1:10:53 823. 335 Gilheaney, Ciana F FO 1:09:56 1:10:57 824. 634 Trainor, Aisling F FO Omg ac 1:10:06 1:11:02 825. 555 Richmond, Amy F FO 1:09:58 1:11:04 826. 130 Magee, Liam M MO 1:09:00 1:11:06 827. 903 Lee, Stephanie F FO 1:10:40 1:11:14 828. 124 Cluff, Cheryl F FO Derrygonnelly running club 1:09:44 1:11:27 829. 808 Green, Shauna F FO 1:09:38 1:11:27 830. 356 Scallon, Mary F F55 Rock Runners 1:10:50 1:11:32 831. 751 Gilroy Collins, Sheila F F75 1:10:48 1:11:35 832. 511 Martin, Joshua M MO 1:10:56 1:11:39 833. 21 McManus, Fiona F F45 WashFitness Running 1:11:20 1:11:44 834. 503 Black, Charlene F FO 1:10:01 1:11:48 835. 735 McDermott, Nige M M55 London 1:10:24 1:11:51 836. 71 Duffy, Niamh F FO 1:10:07 1:11:55 837. 372 Alexander, Joanne F F45 1:10:41 1:11:55 838. 222 Conway, Gail F F45 MODERN TYRES 1:10:46 1:11:58 839. 797 Conway, Saoirse F F U18 MODERN TYRES 1:10:47 1:11:58 840. 1025 McGinnity, Maria F FO Monaghan Town Runners 1:10:19 1:12:10 841. 643 McCoole, Siobhan F FO 1:11:46 1:12:13 842. 428 O’Donnell, Conor M MO 1:10:56 1:12:14 843. 237 Donnelly, Julie F FO 1:12:04 1:12:22 844. 133 Smyth, Frankie M M55 None 1:11:01 1:12:28 845. 686 Corr, Matthew M M45 1:11:01 1:12:28 846. 1157 Kerr, Team M M W/C 1:11:42 1:12:30 847. 1160 Kerr, Team M M W/C 1:11:42 1:12:30 848. 1158 Kerr, Team M M W/C 1:11:42 1:12:30 849. 1075 McLaughlin, Sharon F F55 Run for enda 1:11:56 1:12:40 850. 454 Sweeney, Cora F FO 1:13:03 1:13:16 851. 732 Murphy, Kathleen F F65 Enniskillen Running club 1:12:34 1:13:21 852. 102 McGibney, Tracy F F45 1:12:15 1:13:23 853. 143 McGee, Leona F FO OMG AC 1:12:15 1:13:23 854. 545 Kernaghan, Alex F FO None 1:12:09 1:13:28 855. 761 Palmer, Zara F FO 1:12:09 1:13:29 856. 274 Wray, Nuala F F55 Enniskillen Parkrun 1:12:35 1:13:34 857. 438 Lunney, Bronagh F F55 1:12:53 1:13:36 858. 155 Lynam, Margaret F F45 Rock runners 1:13:00 1:13:36 859. 936 McCaffrey, Thomas M M45 Cuilcagh Tri club 1:13:17 1:13:44 860. 774 Heron, Conor M M55 Xp5 fitness 1:12:17 1:14:02 861. 775 Lilly, Una F F45 Enniskillen running club 1:12:17 1:14:03 862. 841 Guzman, Andreina F FO None 1:13:15 1:14:07 863. 297 Wiggett, Donna F F45 Run for Enda 1:12:31 1:14:08 864. 342 Shaw, Rachel F F45 Run for Enda Omagh 1:12:30 1:14:08 865. 344 Kavanagh, Niamh F FO Run For Edna 1:12:30 1:14:08 866. 562 Johnston, Naomi F FO None 1:12:40 1:14:35 867. 557 Johnston, Neil M M45 1:12:40 1:14:35 868. 275 Connolly, Marcella F FO The Knocks 1:13:23 1:14:41 869. 3 Clarke, Barbara F F45 1:13:28 1:14:48 870. 379 Butt, Kirsty F FO 1:14:18 1:14:54 871. 86 Braund, Edel F F45 1:13:13 1:15:08 872. 333 Elliott, Eyvonne F F55 ERC 1:14:15 1:15:14 873. 534 Hassard, Kim F F65 Enniskillen 1:14:26 1:15:21 874. 844 Murphy, Thomas M MO 1:13:51 1:15:28 875. 346 Murphy, Matthew M MO Enniskillen Running Club 1:13:52 1:15:28 876. 828 Campbell, Andrea F FO Knocks Running Club 1:14:46 1:16:07 877. 948 Campbell, Leona F FO N/a 1:14:46 1:16:07 878. 429 Humphrey, Rebekah F FO 1:14:56 1:16:16 879. 313 McManus, Ciara F FO 1:15:35 1:16:35 880. 328 Gilheaney, Helen F FO None 1:15:35 1:16:35 881. 919 Gunn, Jessica F FO N/a 1:15:45 1:16:36 882. 674 McManus, Laura F FO N/A 1:16:23 1:16:37 883. 729 Reid, Catherine F FO 1:15:05 1:16:38 884. 664 Wickham, Sally F F55 1:16:11 1:16:46 885. 1042 Miller, John M M65 Mill Runners 1:14:49 1:16:46 886. 30 Gilbride, Laisir F FO 1:15:54 1:16:54 887. 507 Murphy, Nicola F FO 1:15:03 1:16:55 888. 582 Graham, Alison F FO None 1:15:55 1:16:56 889. 924 Jordan, Jacqueline F F55 1:15:11 1:16:59 890. 642 Donnelly, Eimear F FO N/A 1:16:34 1:17:02 891. 431 McCusker, Roma F FO None 1:16:05 1:17:06 892. 432 Murphy, Katie F FO None 1:16:06 1:17:06 893. 638 Murphy, Niall M M45 1:16:05 1:17:06 894. 68 McGurn, Oliver M M45 Derrygonnelly Running Club 1:15:09 1:17:07 895. 204 Connolly, Edel F FO Enniskillen Running Club 1:15:50 1:17:26 896. 172 McGarrity, Emma F F45 1:17:15 1:17:54 897. 181 Rojas, Catherine F F45 1:17:15 1:17:54 898. 963 Carroll, James M MO 1:16:49 1:18:02 899. 962 Burns, Karol M MO 1:16:53 1:18:04 900. 83 Mac Annaidh, Seamas M M55 1:16:56 1:18:10 901. 612 Nixon, Rachel F FO 1:17:50 1:18:13 902. 74 McComb, Kirstie F FO 1:17:50 1:18:13 903. 24 Scollan, Danielle F FO Derrygonnelly running group 1:16:30 1:18:24 904. 422 Richmond, Kate F FO 1:16:37 1:18:27 905. 64 Collins, Wendy F F45 1:17:04 1:18:29 906. 63 Walker, John M M65 1:17:05 1:18:29 907. 946 Coulter, Joshua M M U18 1:17:43 1:18:35 908. 69 Wilson-Taylor, Daniel M MO 1:17:06 1:19:03 909. 796 Shaw, Stephen M M45 MODERN TYRES 1:17:58 1:19:04 910. 696 McElvaney, Martina F F55 Knocks Running Club 1:17:45 1:19:11 911. 93 Graham, Clare F FO 1:18:39 1:19:12 912. 597 Taylor, Caitlin M MO 1:17:35 1:19:29 913. 596 Forde, Sam M MO 1:17:37 1:19:29 914. 517 McLoughlin, Michelle F F45 1:17:58 1:19:32 915. 853 Goodrich, Brendon M M55 Killygarry Running Group 1:18:15 1:19:32 916. 659 Thompson, Paula F FO NFFC 1:19:03 1:19:36 917. 1105 Donnelly, Kerrie Jayne F FO 1:19:02 1:19:36 918. 358 Fee, Clodagh F FO 1:18:30 1:19:37 919. 117 Ferguson, Reginald M M65 1:18:26 1:19:54 920. 647 Woodhouse, Fo F FO 1:18:47 1:19:58 921. 331 Hemathulin, Lalin F FO 1:19:09 1:20:16 922. 620 Smith, Blathine F FO Fermanagh Musical Theatre 1:18:44 1:20:18 923. 772 Love, Megan F FO 1:19:54 1:21:00 924. 1041 Miller, Helena F F65 Mill Runners 1:19:06 1:21:02 925. 530 Wallace, Moyra F F45 Mill runners 1:19:06 1:21:03 926. 926 McLaughlin, Darron M M45 1:21:17 1:21:58 927. 96 Black, Alicia F FO 1:21:50 1:22:01 928. 635 Sweeney, Eimear F F U18 Fermanagh Musical Theatre 1:20:40 1:22:08 929. 1132 Cameron, Teresa F F45 1:21:17 1:22:12 930. 614 Sweeney, Moya F FO Fermanagh Musical Theatre 1:20:46 1:22:19 931. 287 Morton, Rachel F FO 1:21:45 1:22:20 932. 1133 Mc Mahon, Jade F FO 1:21:34 1:22:24 933. 1032 Seaman, David M M55 1:21:27 1:22:37 934. 792 Brannigan, Yoly F F U18 1:22:09 1:22:40 935. 1154 Kitchin, Dylan M M U18 1:22:10 1:22:41 936. 1130 Mc Caffrey, Aoife F FO 1:22:12 1:23:03 937. 1035 McElroy, Mary F F45 1:22:01 1:23:03 938. 15 McSherry, Chloe F FO 1:21:21 1:23:08 939. 439 Doherty, Lucia F FO 1:22:09 1:23:11 940. 258 Ginn, Glenda F FO 1:22:51 1:23:25 941. 269 Coll, Kate F F45 NFFC 1:22:50 1:23:25 942. 810 Tummon, Stephen M MO 1:22:14 1:23:33 943. 802 Cole, James M MO n/a 1:22:15 1:23:35 944. 349 Allen, Derek M M65 None 1:23:13 1:23:41 945. 885 Reynolds, David M MO 1:23:25 1:24:11 946. 1015 Teague, Sarah F FO N/A 1:22:42 1:24:34 947. 681 Harron, Katie F F U18 1:23:55 1:24:39 948. 518 Trainor, Michelle F F45 1:24:13 1:25:46 949. 1099 1099, N.N. 1:25:29 1:26:22 950. 5 Elliott, Carol F F55 Enniskillen 1:24:53 1:26:33 951. 839 Nelson, Jackie F F45 1:24:31 1:26:34 952. 525 Maguire, Siobhan F F45 Derrygonnelly 1:24:31 1:26:34 953. 723 Ingram, Barbara F F65 1:25:02 1:26:42 954. 233 Ingram, Linda F F45 Scrabo Striders 1:25:03 1:26:42 955. 138 Gilleece, Maria F F45 1:26:43 1:27:19 956. 888 Byrne, Claire F FO MODERN TYRES 1:27:39 1:28:41 957. 781 Byrne, Caroline F F45 MODERN TYRES 1:27:39 1:28:42 958. 780 Byrne, Rory M M55 MODERN TYRES 1:26:58 1:28:48 959. 961 Clyde, Leonie F FO MODERN TYRES 1:28:26 1:30:27 960. 960 Willigham, Johnny M MO MODERN TYRES 1:28:30 1:30:30 961. 451 Ferguson, Jane F FO 1:29:19 1:30:56 962. 1073 O’Dee, Matthew M M55 1:30:37 1:31:46 963. 1074 O’Dee, Danny M MO 1:30:37 1:31:47 964. 1072 Odee, Eileen F F55 1:30:39 1:31:47 965. 1111 Toye, Geraldine F FO 1:32:15 1:33:07 966. 1097 Birney, Barbara F F55 1:32:09 1:33:07 967. 559 Ryan, Myrtle F F45 1:32:50 1:34:12 968. 865 865, N.N. 1:32:50 1:34:12 969. 142 Hamilton, Maggie F FO Enniskillen 1:34:06 1:35:37 970. 631 Stenson, Nadia F FO Fermanagh Musical Theatre 1:34:08 1:35:38 971. 606 Murphy, Scarlett F F U18 Rock Runners 1:34:09 1:35:38 972. 396 Devenney, John M MO None 1:35:22 1:35:41 973. 259 Donnelly, Carla F FO n/a 1:35:22 1:35:42 974. 571 Moohan, Janice F FO N/A 1:35:11 1:36:09 975. 1153 Crawford, Joanne F FO 1:35:22 1:37:12 976. 931 Quinn, Fergal M M45 MODERN TYRES 1:35:22 1:37:12 977. 887 McHugh, Paraic M MO Fermanagh Musical Theatre 1:35:47 1:37:17 978. 615 Martin, Chloe F FO Fermanagh Musical Theatre 1:35:46 1:37:17 979. 616 O’connor, Hannah F F U18 Fermanagh Musical Theatre 1:35:46 1:37:17 980. 760 McGoldrick, Shane M M55 1:35:54 1:37:31 981. 441 Hammond, Adele F F45 1:36:01 1:37:40 982. 785 Corscadden, Claire F FO MODERN TYRES 1:37:13 1:38:45 983. 1109 Bogue, Bernie F F65 1:37:53 1:38:46 984. 784 Corscadden, Glenn M MO MODERN TYRES 1:37:14 1:38:46 985. 1156 Mc Hugh, David M M55 1:39:19 1:39:49 986. 1155 Mc Hugh, Valerie F F55 1:39:19 1:39:49 987. 296 Taylor, James M MO Derrygonnelly Running Group 1:40:11 1:42:13 988. 44 Taylor, Ann F F45 Derrygonnelly Running Group 1:40:14 1:42:13 989. 680 McDonagh, Kathryn F FO 1:45:47 1:47:12 990. 937 Monaghan, Bernadette F F45 1:46:22 1:47:12 991. 678 Bonner, Fergal M MO 1:45:48 1:47:12 992. 677 Bonner, Wendy F FO 1:45:47 1:47:12 993. 679 McDonagh, Jim M MO 1:45:47 1:47:13 994. 1110 Mc Elroy, Rachel F FO 1:50:25 1:51:26 995. 1113 Livingstone, Jenna F FO 1:50:26 1:51:26 996. 231 Corrigan, Catherine F FO MODERN TYRES 1:50:25 1:51:26 997. 889 Corscadden, Charles M M65 MODERN TYRES 1:49:54 1:51:26 998. 890 Corscadden, Pat F F65 MODERN TYRES 1:49:54 1:51:27 999. 862 Irwin, Carol F F55 1:57:14 1:59:16 1000. 708 Saunderson, Linda F F55 1:57:24 1:59:25 1001. 911 Connolly, Darren M M45 Enniskillen running club 1:57:23 1:59:31 1002. 1200 1200, Emma F FO 1:57:24 1:59:32