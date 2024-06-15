Enniskillen 10k full round up – with times and placings

OVER 1,000 runners took part in one of the most scenic races in the country today, with the Enniskillen 10k returning for the first time in five years.
The ‘Castle to Castle’ event set off from the iconic Enniskillen Castle, made its towards the National Trust property Castle Coole, before returning to the finish line at Derrychara Playing Fields.
Check out the competitors in our video below as they get set this morning. Scroll on for the full reults of the event, sponsored by Modern Tyres.
Well done to the Enniskillen Running Club and all who took part!
(Please note, the results table is best viewed on a desktop or larger-screened device.)
|Place
|Bib
|Name
|M/F
|AG
|Club
|ChipTime
|GunTime
|1.
|966
|Doherty, Jon-Jo
|M
|MO
|Finn Valley AC
|32:00
|32:00
|2.
|1
|McCaughey, Conan
|M
|MO
|32:05
|32:06
|3.
|380
|Roebuck, Jonathan
|M
|MO
|Inverclyde AC
|34:14
|34:17
|4.
|4
|Naan, James
|M
|MO
|Enniskillen RC
|35:09
|35:09
|5.
|1060
|Mc Girr, Fergus
|M
|M45
|Enniskillen Running Club
|35:14
|35:15
|6.
|407
|Callaghan, Paul
|M
|MO
|Knockmany RC
|35:33
|35:35
|7.
|475
|Reihill, Charlie
|M
|M U18
|St Michaels
|36:09
|36:10
|8.
|815
|Fitzpatrick, John
|M
|M45
|36:22
|36:23
|9.
|248
|Adams, Phil
|M
|MO
|Omagh Harriers
|36:37
|36:38
|10.
|489
|Prentice, Stephen
|M
|MO
|36:55
|36:56
|11.
|402
|Burns, Niall
|M
|MO
|37:16
|37:17
|12.
|951
|Kane, Oliver
|M
|MO
|37:37
|37:39
|13.
|531
|McBride, Adrian
|M
|MO
|Enniskillen Running Club
|37:41
|37:42
|14.
|822
|Ahern, David
|M
|M45
|37:47
|37:49
|15.
|717
|Martin, Jason
|M
|MO
|37:54
|37:57
|16.
|838
|Pimentel, Delfim
|M
|M55
|38:34
|38:35
|17.
|830
|Hearn, Gary
|M
|MO
|Flying machines running club
|38:44
|38:46
|18.
|110
|McGread, Brian
|M
|MO
|Omagh Triathlon Club
|39:06
|39:09
|19.
|788
|Sweeney, Declan
|M
|MO
|39:08
|39:13
|20.
|825
|Choinard, Antoine
|M
|MO
|39:12
|39:15
|21.
|914
|Sprice, Cillian
|M
|MO
|St Michaels Enniskillen
|39:25
|39:28
|22.
|1023
|Isherwood, Scott
|M
|MO
|39:33
|39:39
|23.
|915
|Sprice, Patrick
|M
|MO
|St Michaels Enniskillen
|39:51
|39:53
|24.
|925
|McSherry, Ciaran
|M
|M45
|39:54
|39:58
|25.
|898
|Breen, Jordan
|M
|MO
|39:59
|40:00
|26.
|270
|Campbell, Nick
|M
|MO
|Enniskillen Running Club
|39:57
|40:03
|27.
|37
|McIntyre, Nadine
|F
|FO
|Enniskillen
|40:03
|40:05
|28.
|972
|Donnelly, Barry
|M
|M45
|Inishowen AC
|40:06
|40:12
|29.
|852
|Corrigan, Rory
|M
|MO
|40:09
|40:14
|30.
|199
|Ohara, Maggie
|F
|FO
|Finn Valley AC
|40:14
|40:16
|31.
|384
|Feeney, Norbert
|M
|MO
|Enniskillen
|40:26
|40:29
|32.
|1152
|Seaman, Lloyd
|M
|MO
|40:49
|40:50
|33.
|942
|Irvine, Gary
|M
|M45
|Enniskillen
|40:52
|40:54
|34.
|465
|465, N.N.
|41:00
|41:10
|35.
|1101
|Browne, Malcolm
|M
|M55
|41:18
|41:22
|36.
|999
|Connor, Frankie
|M
|MO
|41:26
|41:31
|37.
|351
|Donnelly, Paula
|F
|FO
|41:36
|41:40
|38.
|856
|Bermingham, Eamonn
|M
|MO
|Blood, Sweat and Beers
|41:39
|41:44
|39.
|833
|Haffey, Wayne
|M
|M45
|Flying Machines
|41:50
|41:52
|40.
|1138
|Lindsay, Aaron
|M
|MO
|N/A
|41:42
|41:52
|41.
|9
|Tarvids, Dainis
|M
|M45
|Enniskillen running club
|41:41
|41:53
|42.
|1104
|Higgins, Eimear
|F
|FO
|41:53
|41:55
|43.
|1103
|McGrath, Paul
|M
|MO
|41:54
|41:55
|44.
|49
|Parr, Gareth
|M
|MO
|41:58
|42:02
|45.
|896
|Evans, Donna
|F
|F55
|Clones AC
|42:03
|42:06
|46.
|731
|Murphy, James
|M
|M45
|Enniskillen Running club
|42:09
|42:13
|47.
|933
|Lunny, Niall
|M
|MO
|1Zero1
|42:19
|42:24
|48.
|1030
|O’Callaghan, Gemma
|F
|FO
|Enniskillen
|42:37
|42:40
|49.
|1005
|Connolly, Charlotte
|F
|F45
|Monaghan Town Runners
|42:42
|42:45
|50.
|1009
|Mc Laughlin, Danny
|M
|M45
|MILFORD AC DONEGAL
|42:44
|42:46
|51.
|710
|Kelly, Daryl
|M
|MO
|42:36
|42:50
|52.
|485
|Ferguson, Rory
|M
|MO
|42:43
|42:52
|53.
|14
|Edwards, Andrew
|M
|M45
|Enniskillen
|42:49
|42:57
|54.
|479
|Byrne, Reece
|M
|M45
|MODERN TYRES
|42:52
|43:05
|55.
|481
|Byrne, Joel
|M
|M45
|MODERN TYRES
|42:56
|43:11
|56.
|905
|Gilgan, Stephen
|M
|M45
|Sligo Ac
|43:12
|43:15
|57.
|1021
|Harper, Gavin
|M
|MO
|Rock Runners
|43:26
|43:39
|58.
|139
|Hutchinson, David
|M
|MO
|43:23
|43:41
|59.
|1094
|McEvoy, Peter
|M
|M45
|Enniskillen Running Club
|43:32
|43:45
|60.
|1149
|Clancy, Sean
|M
|M55
|43:45
|43:54
|61.
|1057
|Ahern, Mark
|M
|M U18
|43:49
|43:58
|62.
|904
|O Rourke, Ronan
|M
|MO
|Carrick on shannon
|43:59
|44:03
|63.
|136
|Garvey, Paul
|M
|MO
|Enniskillen
|43:22
|44:07
|64.
|153
|Murphy, Jarlath
|M
|MO
|Omagh Tri Club
|42:59
|44:07
|65.
|913
|Sprice, Conor
|M
|M45
|Lakeland Cycle Club
|44:08
|44:10
|66.
|1056
|Slater, Dave
|M
|M45
|44:13
|44:14
|67.
|106
|Gilliland, Deborah
|F
|FO
|Annadale Striders
|44:12
|44:21
|68.
|1146
|Leonard, Conor
|M
|MO
|44:18
|44:26
|69.
|1117
|Ledwith, Karl
|M
|MO
|44:18
|44:26
|70.
|1050
|Malanaphy, Daniel
|M
|MO
|44:19
|44:27
|71.
|1029
|McGovern, Ciaran
|M
|MO
|43:34
|44:35
|72.
|1144
|Leonard, Eoin
|M
|MO
|44:23
|44:37
|73.
|1058
|Murphy, Max
|M
|M U18
|44:36
|44:39
|74.
|997
|Boyd, Stuart
|M
|MO
|43:57
|44:39
|75.
|869
|Duffy, Corey
|M
|MO
|Fit4Life Finn Valley
|44:41
|44:45
|76.
|561
|McGarrigle, Deirdre
|F
|F45
|Tír Chonaill AC
|44:38
|44:46
|77.
|1007
|Funston, Dale
|M
|MO
|43:33
|44:50
|78.
|215
|Carron, Donal
|M
|MO
|44:18
|44:50
|79.
|916
|McAdam, Bernie
|F
|F45
|Clones AC
|44:46
|44:56
|80.
|498
|Johnston, Jamie
|M
|MO
|44:50
|44:58
|81.
|975
|Kennedy, Michael
|M
|MO
|Ballymoyer Emmetts
|44:55
|44:58
|82.
|512
|Kehoe, Karl
|M
|MO
|44:43
|44:59
|83.
|610
|McShea, Paul
|M
|M55
|1 zero 1
|44:54
|45:05
|84.
|474
|Kenwell, David
|M
|MO
|45:04
|45:13
|85.
|219
|Curran, Michael
|M
|M45
|45:06
|45:15
|86.
|876
|Lilleker, David
|M
|M45
|Knocks
|43:55
|45:28
|87.
|733
|Timoney, Jamie
|M
|MO
|Naomh Bríd
|44:47
|45:30
|88.
|715
|Cassidy, Peter
|M
|MO
|Monea
|45:03
|45:32
|89.
|897
|Breen, Adam
|M
|MO
|45:33
|45:34
|90.
|1143
|Murphy, Aideen
|F
|FO
|45:22
|45:36
|91.
|308
|Sweeney, Shaun
|M
|MO
|247 Letterkenny
|44:34
|45:38
|92.
|855
|Bermingham, Finbarr
|M
|MO
|45:30
|45:40
|93.
|6
|Andrews, James
|M
|M45
|45:11
|45:41
|94.
|216
|Wilson, Gary
|M
|MO
|45:39
|45:42
|95.
|995
|Maguire, Nuala
|F
|FO
|Knocks Running Club
|44:30
|45:44
|96.
|491
|McDermott, Neil
|M
|MO
|44:37
|45:53
|97.
|325
|Mc Guire, Michael
|M
|M45
|N/A
|45:49
|45:54
|98.
|1052
|Leonard, Andy
|M
|M55
|Monaghan joggernutts
|45:26
|45:55
|99.
|986
|Gallagher, Hugh
|M
|MO
|46:04
|46:19
|100.
|353
|ó Fiaich, Seán
|M
|M55
|46:08
|46:22
|101.
|873
|Mc Gee, Julie
|F
|F45
|Finn valley
|46:19
|46:23
|102.
|984
|Corcoran, Nigel
|M
|MO
|Run for enda
|45:36
|46:25
|103.
|1014
|Sinclair, Paddy
|M
|M U18
|45:33
|46:26
|104.
|576
|Jones, Gary
|M
|M45
|46:18
|46:27
|105.
|743
|Corrigan, Ciaran
|M
|M55
|Kinawley
|46:26
|46:29
|106.
|625
|McGurn, John
|M
|MO
|Derrygonnelly
|45:57
|46:29
|107.
|804
|Ternan, Edwina
|F
|FO
|Orangegrove AC
|46:23
|46:33
|108.
|764
|Avery, Joseph
|M
|MO
|46:30
|46:33
|109.
|854
|Henry, Christopher
|M
|MO
|46:16
|46:40
|110.
|329
|Ferguson, Colin
|M
|M45
|n/a
|46:22
|46:41
|111.
|827
|Twardy, Mattie
|M
|MO
|46:12
|46:45
|112.
|801
|Ohara, Peter
|M
|M65
|flying machines
|46:44
|46:46
|113.
|1012
|Burns, Mark
|M
|MO
|1Zero1
|46:46
|46:51
|114.
|843
|Fee, Cathal
|M
|MO
|46:39
|46:52
|115.
|209
|Potter, Arthur
|M
|M45
|Craughwell AC
|46:49
|46:58
|116.
|872
|Mc Gee, John
|M
|M45
|Finn valley
|46:53
|46:58
|117.
|183
|Domer, Stuart
|M
|MO
|Clogher valley runners
|46:04
|46:59
|118.
|22
|Markey, Sean
|M
|M45
|WashFitness Running
|46:36
|47:00
|119.
|520
|Sloan, Robbie
|M
|MO
|46:53
|47:02
|120.
|1033
|Smyton, Aaron
|M
|MO
|MODERN TYRES
|46:49
|47:03
|121.
|824
|McCaffrry, Karen
|F
|F45
|46:53
|47:06
|122.
|12
|Caswell, Paul
|M
|M45
|HomeStart Lakeland
|46:59
|47:06
|123.
|1127
|Weeks, Gail
|F
|F45
|46:51
|47:08
|124.
|165
|Hall, Eileen
|F
|F45
|Clones AC
|46:59
|47:09
|125.
|482
|Byrne, Darragh
|M
|M45
|MODERN TYRES
|47:03
|47:11
|126.
|654
|O’Donnell, Garrett
|M
|M45
|46:48
|47:12
|127.
|572
|Farry, Aidan
|M
|MO
|46:11
|47:17
|128.
|282
|Klacanska, Petra
|F
|FO
|46:22
|47:28
|129.
|967
|Finnan, Carmel
|F
|F55
|Monaghan joggernutts
|47:03
|47:31
|130.
|1081
|McKenna, Ciaran
|M
|M45
|monaghan joggernutts
|47:03
|47:33
|131.
|214
|Lavelle, Daniel
|M
|MO
|46:25
|47:34
|132.
|1080
|Rooney, Conor
|M
|MO
|Finnabanes Flyers
|47:34
|47:39
|133.
|1085
|Scallon, Tomas
|M
|MO
|47:25
|47:41
|134.
|778
|Kennedy, Colin
|M
|MO
|47:10
|47:43
|135.
|864
|Sweeney, Stephen
|M
|MO
|46:37
|47:43
|136.
|675
|McManus, Paul
|M
|MO
|N/A
|46:58
|47:43
|137.
|1107
|Hannaway, Paul
|M
|M45
|47:40
|47:45
|138.
|321
|Soffe, Paul
|M
|M45
|47:39
|47:46
|139.
|1102
|McGrath, Kevin
|M
|M45
|47:18
|47:50
|140.
|25
|Cromie, Neville
|M
|M55
|47:43
|47:53
|141.
|312
|Lumayad, Axiel
|M
|M45
|Enniskillen running club
|47:29
|47:55
|142.
|881
|Smiley, Peter
|M
|MO
|47:36
|47:56
|143.
|77
|Hume, Rachel
|F
|FO
|Enniskillen
|47:48
|47:59
|144.
|998
|McCafferty, Gerard
|M
|M55
|Tir Chonaill
|47:47
|48:02
|145.
|226
|McKee, James
|M
|M55
|MODERN TYRES
|47:23
|48:02
|146.
|719
|Speight, Laurence
|M
|M65
|48:05
|48:06
|147.
|261
|McElroy, Fergal
|M
|M45
|Rock runners
|47:27
|48:12
|148.
|255
|McVitty, Matthew
|M
|MO
|47:52
|48:13
|149.
|230
|Byrne, James
|M
|MO
|MODERN TYRES
|48:06
|48:13
|150.
|552
|Mylott, Teresa
|F
|FO
|Carrick on Shannon AC
|47:52
|48:16
|151.
|202
|McGovern, Conor
|M
|MO
|47:34
|48:19
|152.
|840
|McDowell, Freddie
|M
|MO
|46:57
|48:20
|153.
|744
|McCaffrey, Stephen
|M
|MO
|48:14
|48:22
|154.
|763
|Malanaphy, Thomas
|M
|M55
|47:39
|48:23
|155.
|120
|Trotman, James
|M
|MO
|na
|47:10
|48:23
|156.
|970
|Fitzpatrick, Stephen
|M
|MO
|47:23
|48:24
|157.
|985
|Corcoran, Keiran
|M
|MO
|Run for enda
|47:35
|48:24
|158.
|290
|O Murray, Emma
|F
|FO
|47:26
|48:25
|159.
|80
|Hamilton, Mark
|M
|MO
|48:07
|48:27
|160.
|814
|Houston, Alan
|M
|M65
|Loner
|48:26
|48:29
|161.
|782
|Byrne Jr, Rory
|M
|MO
|MODERN TYRES
|47:31
|48:31
|162.
|1016
|McAleer, Seamus
|M
|MO
|OSE
|47:57
|48:32
|163.
|996
|Boyd, Keith
|M
|M55
|47:51
|48:35
|164.
|182
|McGrath, Seamus
|M
|MO
|47:50
|48:37
|165.
|912
|Patterson, Dean
|M
|MO
|48:31
|48:38
|166.
|1051
|Farry, Neill
|M
|MO
|47:54
|48:38
|167.
|217
|Quigley, Neil
|M
|MO
|N/A
|48:19
|48:39
|168.
|666
|Rasdale, Brendan
|M
|M45
|Derrygonnelly Harps
|48:27
|48:44
|169.
|663
|Campbell, Conor
|M
|M45
|47:43
|48:48
|170.
|1148
|Cullen, Joe
|M
|MO
|47:50
|48:51
|171.
|907
|Courade, Clément
|M
|MO
|48:43
|48:54
|172.
|196
|McCann, Aravon
|F
|F55
|MRC
|48:45
|48:58
|173.
|521
|Patton, Stephen
|M
|M45
|47:11
|48:59
|174.
|992
|McAleer, Joseph
|M
|M45
|48:36
|49:03
|175.
|1128
|Guette, Anna
|F
|FO
|48:53
|49:08
|176.
|1119
|Boyle, John
|M
|M45
|48:27
|49:11
|177.
|813
|Jardine, Rory
|M
|MO
|48:09
|49:14
|178.
|95
|Love, Barry
|M
|MO
|48:18
|49:18
|179.
|1092
|Cusack, Padtaig
|M
|M45
|East Breffni Athletics
|48:40
|49:18
|180.
|860
|Morton, Thom
|M
|MO
|N/a
|48:03
|49:24
|181.
|504
|Brady, Charles
|M
|M45
|48:54
|49:26
|182.
|629
|Blake, Rory
|M
|MO
|Fermanagh Musical Theatre
|47:54
|49:27
|183.
|1031
|Porteous, Sean
|M
|MO
|48:14
|49:31
|184.
|932
|932, N.N.
|48:14
|49:32
|185.
|483
|Byrne, Ethan
|M
|M45
|MODERN TYRES
|49:19
|49:33
|186.
|547
|O Huallachain, Ronan
|M
|MO
|48:11
|49:36
|187.
|793
|793, N.N.
|49:38
|49:41
|188.
|1013
|Sinclair, Luke
|M
|MO
|48:51
|49:45
|189.
|880
|Mulhern, Noel
|M
|M45
|48:52
|49:51
|190.
|1064
|McFarland, Lauren
|F
|FO
|Longevity Enniskillen
|48:46
|49:55
|191.
|724
|Melarkey, Ben
|M
|MO
|48:11
|49:56
|192.
|18
|Wallace, Brian
|M
|M45
|49:53
|49:57
|193.
|757
|McCartney, Ross
|M
|MO
|49:54
|50:01
|194.
|488
|Prentice, Carla
|F
|FO
|50:00
|50:03
|195.
|508
|Ward, Leslie
|F
|F55
|48:45
|50:07
|196.
|234
|Ward, Alan
|M
|M55
|48:46
|50:07
|197.
|604
|Brady, Gillian
|F
|FO
|Portadown Running Club
|49:42
|50:08
|198.
|262
|Cox, Patrick
|M
|M55
|Sparkhill Harriers
|48:47
|50:09
|199.
|235
|Ohara, Fearghal
|M
|MO
|49:44
|50:10
|200.
|991
|Welsh, Una
|F
|F45
|49:55
|50:10
|201.
|1004
|Connolly, Colm
|M
|MO
|Monaghan town runners
|48:47
|50:12
|202.
|859
|Foster, George
|M
|MO
|48:54
|50:15
|203.
|618
|Reihill, Mary
|F
|F45
|Enniskillen
|50:11
|50:19
|204.
|554
|Dolan, Patrick
|M
|MO
|49:50
|50:23
|205.
|528
|Parlon, Michael
|M
|MO
|49:51
|50:23
|206.
|938
|Gordon, Lisa
|F
|FO
|49:27
|50:24
|207.
|988
|Mills, Kyle
|M
|MO
|KC Runners
|48:48
|50:26
|208.
|131
|Magee, Colleen
|F
|FO
|Derrygonnelly Running Club
|48:54
|50:27
|209.
|373
|Drumm, Patrick
|M
|MO
|50:02
|50:32
|210.
|157
|Leonard, Adrian
|M
|M55
|Derrygonnelly
|49:00
|50:33
|211.
|868
|Patton, Brendan
|M
|M55
|FINN VALLEY FIT4LIFE
|50:28
|50:34
|212.
|1135
|Elliott, Keira
|F
|FO
|50:07
|50:34
|213.
|495
|Armstrong, Gary
|M
|M45
|Kings Chase Harriers
|50:28
|50:36
|214.
|670
|Corrigan, Ross
|M
|MO
|50:30
|50:37
|215.
|158
|Mooney, Ciaran
|M
|MO
|Acorn ac
|50:11
|50:38
|216.
|347
|McClurg, Matthew
|M
|MO
|48:58
|50:42
|217.
|300
|Smyth, Conall
|M
|MO
|49:27
|50:43
|218.
|759
|Murphy, Glenn
|M
|MO
|49:25
|50:45
|219.
|345
|McClurg, James
|M
|MO
|49:03
|50:47
|220.
|377
|Armstrong, John Ross
|M
|MO
|50:43
|50:49
|221.
|82
|McIvor, Chris
|M
|M55
|KC runners
|49:10
|50:49
|222.
|141
|Tripp, Adam
|M
|M45
|50:43
|50:54
|223.
|877
|Cooper, Hannah
|F
|FO
|49:33
|50:56
|224.
|412
|412, N.N.
|50:20
|50:58
|225.
|302
|Gibson, Niall
|M
|M45
|49:21
|50:59
|226.
|238
|Dixon, Lucy
|F
|FO
|49:56
|51:00
|227.
|310
|Dane, Kenny
|M
|MO
|Homestart
|50:54
|51:00
|228.
|480
|Rod, Jamie
|M
|M45
|MODERN TYRES
|50:50
|51:06
|229.
|263
|Cox, Donal
|M
|M45
|49:46
|51:09
|230.
|425
|O’doherty, Maria
|F
|FO
|Trotting donkeys running club
|50:26
|51:10
|231.
|766
|Hoy, Rory
|M
|M55
|50:14
|51:10
|232.
|624
|Owens, Padraig
|M
|MO
|50:22
|51:12
|233.
|277
|Burns, Krystal
|F
|FO
|51:03
|51:12
|234.
|190
|Smith, Kerry
|F
|FO
|51:03
|51:13
|235.
|1112
|O’Reilly, Geraldine
|F
|F45
|50:35
|51:18
|236.
|692
|Kent, Connor
|M
|MO
|50:14
|51:20
|237.
|722
|Cox, Paul
|M
|M U18
|St Michaels
|49:59
|51:20
|238.
|909
|Kennedy, Russell
|M
|M45
|Dromore AC
|51:10
|51:21
|239.
|496
|Orr, Christopher
|M
|MO
|Derryclavin Running Club
|51:04
|51:23
|240.
|418
|Bowbanks, Natalie
|F
|FO
|Portadown Running Club
|49:52
|51:24
|241.
|48
|Parr, Corey
|F
|FO
|51:09
|51:24
|242.
|28
|McBrien, Sean
|M
|M45
|51:01
|51:25
|243.
|210
|Maguire, Emma
|F
|FO
|Derrygonnelly Running Group
|49:52
|51:25
|244.
|949
|Montgomery, Stephen
|M
|M45
|Enniskillen Running Club
|51:13
|51:25
|245.
|817
|Kudalkar, Virendra
|M
|MO
|50:07
|51:30
|246.
|1003
|Curran, Daniel
|M
|M U18
|50:17
|51:32
|247.
|1076
|Tierney, James
|M
|M U18
|50:17
|51:32
|248.
|129
|Wilson, Brian
|M
|MO
|HomeStart Lakeland
|51:29
|51:37
|249.
|777
|Barton, Simon
|M
|MO
|50:19
|51:37
|250.
|391
|Hillan, Charlotte
|F
|FO
|51:00
|51:40
|251.
|522
|Wild, Matthew
|M
|M45
|51:05
|51:45
|252.
|969
|Keatley, Trevor
|M
|M45
|Melvin
|50:05
|51:46
|253.
|286
|Whyte, Rodney
|M
|M45
|HomeStart Lakeland
|51:40
|51:47
|254.
|706
|Nolan, Dermot
|M
|M55
|51:45
|51:49
|255.
|882
|Mc Phillips, Laura
|F
|F45
|Clones AC
|51:15
|51:51
|256.
|879
|Matthews, Emer
|F
|FO
|Newry City Runners
|51:33
|51:52
|257.
|383
|McCabe, Elaine
|F
|F45
|50:31
|51:54
|258.
|556
|Logan, Raymond
|M
|MO
|51:40
|51:55
|259.
|460
|Callaghan, John
|M
|M55
|51:08
|52:03
|260.
|1036
|Dawson, Deborah
|F
|F45
|50:55
|52:09
|261.
|537
|Barrett, Elish
|F
|FO
|Dromore runners
|51:14
|52:09
|262.
|90
|McAloon, Nuala
|F
|FO
|Garrison Run4Fun
|51:27
|52:10
|263.
|178
|Doherty, Alan
|M
|M45
|51:30
|52:11
|264.
|401
|Nevin, Matthew
|M
|MO
|50:16
|52:14
|265.
|159
|Colville, Paul
|M
|MO
|NA
|51:59
|52:15
|266.
|1055
|Bell, Gordon
|M
|M45
|51:29
|52:15
|267.
|427
|Murnaghan, Eoin
|M
|MO
|Trotting donkeys running club
|50:53
|52:17
|268.
|466
|Gilchrist, Ethan
|M
|MO
|52:06
|52:18
|269.
|38
|Crawford, Rachel
|F
|F45
|ERC
|52:14
|52:19
|270.
|135
|Davidson, Alex
|M
|M45
|n/a
|52:09
|52:19
|271.
|563
|Johnston, Simon
|M
|MO
|N/A
|50:50
|52:20
|272.
|1082
|McMurray, Frankie
|M
|M55
|52:14
|52:21
|273.
|805
|Grew, Eileen
|F
|F55
|Knocks running club
|51:51
|52:26
|274.
|682
|McKeown, Lorraine
|F
|F45
|Knockmany Running Club
|50:55
|52:31
|275.
|433
|Douris, Geraldine
|F
|FO
|Carryduff Running Club
|52:06
|52:32
|276.
|177
|Coyle, Declan
|M
|M45
|Knocks Running Club
|51:06
|52:34
|277.
|97
|Carters, Claire
|F
|FO
|52:11
|52:34
|278.
|965
|Mulhern, Danielle
|F
|FO
|Finn Valley
|52:32
|52:37
|279.
|505
|Black, Jonnie
|M
|MO
|52:19
|52:39
|280.
|1040
|Murphy, Catherine
|F
|F45
|Monaghan Phoenix
|52:11
|52:40
|281.
|370
|Bogue, Ronan
|M
|MO
|51:00
|52:41
|282.
|134
|Young, David
|M
|M45
|Homestart Lakeland
|52:36
|52:43
|283.
|950
|Little, Albert
|M
|M55
|Enniskillen Running Club
|52:31
|52:44
|284.
|720
|Krustins, Janis
|M
|MO
|51:47
|52:45
|285.
|387
|Jones, Aine
|F
|FO
|51:43
|52:46
|286.
|943
|Humphreys, Andrew
|M
|MO
|52:08
|52:46
|287.
|1061
|Crawford-Rayner, Chris
|M
|M55
|Maguiresbridge Running Club
|52:29
|52:47
|288.
|900
|Granleese, Darren
|M
|M45
|Maguiresbridge
|52:31
|52:48
|289.
|424
|O’doherty, Eilish
|F
|F55
|51:30
|52:52
|290.
|272
|Oneill, Stephen
|M
|MO
|Acorns ac
|52:26
|52:53
|291.
|730
|Collins, Anthony
|M
|MO
|51:16
|53:01
|292.
|821
|Jordan, Philip
|M
|M45
|Saintfield Striders
|51:53
|53:01
|293.
|892
|Martin, Damian
|M
|M55
|1Zero1
|52:00
|53:02
|294.
|16
|Armale, Indre
|F
|FO
|52:04
|53:05
|295.
|752
|Rooney, Kenny
|M
|MO
|51:56
|53:11
|296.
|34
|Rutledge, Mary
|F
|F55
|Derrygonnelly Running Group
|51:22
|53:14
|297.
|107
|Ferguson, Hannah
|F
|FO
|Derrygonnelly Running Club
|51:22
|53:14
|298.
|878
|Armitage, Tommy
|M
|M45
|51:40
|53:14
|299.
|267
|Bogues, David
|M
|MO
|52:15
|53:18
|300.
|874
|Reilly, Paul
|M
|MO
|52:24
|53:20
|301.
|92
|Murdock, Adele
|F
|F45
|52:53
|53:25
|302.
|542
|Maguire, Andrew
|M
|MO
|53:12
|53:26
|303.
|850
|Toal, Lucy
|F
|FO
|52:23
|53:26
|304.
|849
|Toal, Patrick
|M
|M45
|52:23
|53:26
|305.
|718
|Magee, Maria
|F
|F55
|101 athletes
|53:15
|53:27
|306.
|168
|Bohan, Miceal
|M
|M55
|52:29
|53:28
|307.
|284
|McFarland, Jonathan
|M
|M45
|52:01
|53:29
|308.
|184
|Foster, Wesley
|M
|M55
|Clones
|52:55
|53:30
|309.
|251
|Ovens, Allan
|M
|M55
|N/A
|52:57
|53:30
|310.
|1068
|Wylie, Darren
|M
|MO
|53:12
|53:33
|311.
|340
|McClurg, Trevor
|M
|M55
|Ballydrain Harriers
|51:49
|53:33
|312.
|845
|Leonard, Ethan
|M
|M U18
|52:50
|53:35
|313.
|725
|McCaffrey, Angela
|F
|F45
|MRC
|53:14
|53:36
|314.
|23
|Cochrane, Sharon
|F
|F45
|N/A
|52:00
|53:36
|315.
|662
|Cullen, Sean
|M
|M55
|53:10
|53:38
|316.
|685
|Carron, Margo
|F
|F45
|OMG A/C
|52:24
|53:38
|317.
|289
|McCabe, Stacey
|F
|FO
|53:22
|53:40
|318.
|283
|O’brien, Aoife
|F
|FO
|Garrison Run4Fun
|53:28
|53:41
|319.
|452
|Johnston, Lee
|M
|MO
|52:14
|53:41
|320.
|211
|Maguire, Aidan
|M
|M45
|53:14
|53:45
|321.
|568
|McCusker, Dana
|F
|FO
|N/A
|52:58
|53:46
|322.
|1125
|McCafferty, Sinéad
|F
|FO
|Rock Runners
|53:04
|53:47
|323.
|414
|Martin, Joanne
|F
|FO
|Rock Runners
|53:05
|53:47
|324.
|983
|Freeman, Lauren
|F
|FO
|52:30
|53:54
|325.
|982
|Burrell, Sally
|F
|FO
|52:31
|53:54
|326.
|532
|Ohagan, Rachael
|F
|FO
|52:53
|53:55
|327.
|1129
|Kenwell, Alfie
|M
|M U18
|53:47
|53:57
|328.
|1141
|Corrigan, Chris
|M
|MO
|53:47
|53:57
|329.
|1118
|Godfrey, Elaine
|F
|FO
|53:47
|53:57
|330.
|151
|Gibson, Bronwyn
|F
|FO
|52:24
|53:59
|331.
|419
|Richmond, Norman
|M
|M45
|Portadown Running Club
|52:34
|54:05
|332.
|787
|Hopkins, Micky
|M
|MO
|52:15
|54:07
|333.
|1027
|Hamilton, Jill
|F
|FO
|53:08
|54:07
|334.
|773
|Dolan, Michael
|M
|MO
|Liams swimmers
|52:58
|54:12
|335.
|311
|Lumayad, Karina
|F
|FO
|53:49
|54:14
|336.
|947
|Hamilton, Caroline
|F
|F45
|Rock Runners
|53:33
|54:15
|337.
|446
|O’Connor, Sophie
|F
|FO
|53:45
|54:16
|338.
|376
|Johnston, Stephen
|M
|MO
|54:10
|54:16
|339.
|334
|Cox, Niall
|M
|MO
|52:57
|54:18
|340.
|588
|Gault, Mandy
|F
|FO
|None
|52:38
|54:19
|341.
|239
|King, Shannon
|F
|FO
|53:56
|54:22
|342.
|240
|Allen, Thomas
|M
|MO
|53:57
|54:22
|343.
|1139
|Fisher, Ciara
|F
|FO
|54:00
|54:22
|344.
|406
|McMahon, Nathaniel
|M
|M U18
|Ward Park Runners
|52:46
|54:22
|345.
|954
|Brady, Gerry
|M
|MO
|Clones AC
|53:49
|54:26
|346.
|589
|Trainor, Damian
|M
|MO
|53:23
|54:30
|347.
|1001
|Dolan, Eugene
|M
|M55
|Rockrunners Derrylin
|53:50
|54:30
|348.
|327
|Gallagher, Enda
|M
|MO
|Na
|53:28
|54:31
|349.
|535
|Hawthorne, Judith
|F
|F45
|53:29
|54:31
|350.
|244
|Audley, Christopher
|M
|M45
|53:24
|54:36
|351.
|128
|McFarland, Joanne
|F
|FO
|53:13
|54:40
|352.
|366
|Condell, Richard
|M
|M45
|53:48
|54:40
|353.
|415
|Lee, Siobhan
|F
|FO
|Rock Runners
|53:57
|54:40
|354.
|399
|Carson, Rosa
|F
|FO
|Dub runners
|53:33
|54:41
|355.
|689
|McCusker, Eunan
|M
|MO
|N/A
|54:16
|54:41
|356.
|420
|Skelton, Mark
|M
|MO
|53:23
|54:42
|357.
|1062
|Beacom, Philip
|M
|MO
|N/A
|54:16
|54:42
|358.
|536
|Mc Manus, Nailin
|F
|FO
|54:19
|54:44
|359.
|147
|Corrigan, Lori
|F
|FO
|54:27
|54:46
|360.
|623
|McVitty, Chris
|M
|MO
|54:03
|54:51
|361.
|622
|McVitty, Emma
|F
|FO
|54:03
|54:51
|362.
|423
|O’doherty, Pat
|M
|M55
|54:10
|54:52
|363.
|187
|Sheridan, John
|M
|M65
|None (Parkrun)
|54:08
|54:54
|364.
|645
|McGrath, Eimeàr
|F
|FO
|54:29
|54:58
|365.
|66
|Sloan, Emma
|F
|FO
|Ormeau runners
|53:30
|54:58
|366.
|1124
|Rowland, Felix
|M
|MO
|54:09
|54:59
|367.
|1123
|Morrison, Sam
|M
|M U18
|54:09
|54:59
|368.
|539
|Fitzsimons, Eamonn
|M
|MO
|LELP
|53:45
|55:00
|369.
|1078
|Funston, Lindsay
|F
|FO
|53:49
|55:08
|370.
|176
|Boyle, Karen
|F
|FO
|Clones AC
|54:32
|55:09
|371.
|595
|Corrigan, Maria
|F
|FO
|Dub Running Club
|53:55
|55:09
|372.
|1067
|Donnelly, Gary
|M
|M45
|Fintona Cycling Club
|54:26
|55:11
|373.
|738
|Byrne, Jordan
|F
|FO
|Silverhill Scramblers
|53:51
|55:13
|374.
|497
|Murray, Kirsty
|F
|F45
|N/A
|54:42
|55:13
|375.
|513
|Carson, Clodagh
|F
|FO
|Dub Runners
|54:04
|55:19
|376.
|736
|McDermott, Pol
|M
|MO
|London
|53:54
|55:21
|377.
|1088
|McCauley, Fiona
|F
|FO
|53:47
|55:23
|378.
|1037
|Gormley, Carmel
|F
|F45
|54:13
|55:27
|379.
|27
|Taylor, Alan
|M
|M45
|Derrygonnelly Running Group
|53:30
|55:27
|380.
|1131
|Cooke, James
|M
|MO
|54:00
|55:30
|381.
|1043
|McEnhill, Cathal
|M
|M55
|Run For Enda
|53:50
|55:31
|382.
|1022
|Kearns, Kevin
|M
|M45
|Run for Enda
|53:50
|55:31
|383.
|762
|Grew, Aidan
|M
|M45
|CLONES AC
|54:54
|55:31
|384.
|385
|Coyle, Claire
|F
|FO
|54:26
|55:36
|385.
|979
|Johnston, Kyle
|M
|MO
|54:27
|55:38
|386.
|188
|O’Kane, Sara
|F
|FO
|N/A
|54:44
|55:40
|387.
|812
|Casey, David
|M
|MO
|54:48
|55:42
|388.
|265
|Kirke, Trevor
|M
|M55
|None
|55:03
|55:45
|389.
|621
|McCaffrey, Paddy
|M
|MO
|54:53
|55:45
|390.
|1028
|Sheerin, Robert
|M
|M45
|55:39
|55:54
|391.
|464
|McElroy, Dolores
|F
|FO
|Rock Runners
|54:42
|55:57
|392.
|322
|Jackman, Lucia
|F
|F45
|MRC
|55:37
|56:00
|393.
|444
|Walker, Conor
|M
|MO
|55:43
|56:01
|394.
|673
|Maguire, Ciara
|F
|FO
|55:16
|56:06
|395.
|359
|Morrison, Paul
|M
|M55
|Maguiresbridge Running Club
|55:36
|56:07
|396.
|734
|Conway, Emer
|F
|F45
|Monaghan Joggernuts
|55:40
|56:08
|397.
|543
|Corrigan, Rodney
|M
|MO
|Orangegrove AC
|54:32
|56:10
|398.
|649
|Turkington, Peter
|M
|M65
|55:26
|56:11
|399.
|245
|McCrossan, Ryan
|M
|MO
|N/A
|54:51
|56:13
|400.
|929
|McClure, Declan
|M
|MO
|MODERN TYRES
|55:02
|56:14
|401.
|416
|Smith, Daniel
|M
|MO
|55:55
|56:19
|402.
|704
|Mc Garry, Joe
|M
|M45
|55:33
|56:21
|403.
|863
|Dillon, Sean
|M
|MO
|55:16
|56:21
|404.
|65
|Benson, Gary
|M
|MO
|Enniskillen Running Club
|55:48
|56:22
|405.
|227
|McFarland, Noeleen
|F
|F45
|MODERN TYRES
|54:54
|56:23
|406.
|1039
|Mc Aree, Kate
|F
|F55
|Glaslough harriers
|55:57
|56:24
|407.
|132
|Armstrong, Robbie
|M
|MO
|N/A
|55:49
|56:24
|408.
|208
|Rose, John
|M
|M45
|None
|56:24
|56:24
|409.
|800
|Dillon, Lisa
|F
|FO
|55:19
|56:24
|410.
|1086
|Law, Elaine
|F
|FO
|None
|54:49
|56:25
|411.
|458
|Connor, Paddy
|M
|MO
|56:15
|56:25
|412.
|397
|Connolly, Hannah
|F
|FO
|55:22
|56:28
|413.
|220
|Franklin, Chris
|M
|MO
|MODERN TYRES
|55:49
|56:31
|414.
|990
|Balfour, Fiona
|F
|F45
|56:16
|56:32
|415.
|584
|Sheridan, Ciara
|F
|FO
|55:48
|56:33
|416.
|434
|Parkinson, Molly
|F
|FO
|55:29
|56:33
|417.
|519
|Trainor, Rory
|M
|M45
|55:15
|56:34
|418.
|163
|Oreilly, Emily
|F
|FO
|55:28
|56:36
|419.
|1079
|Little, Robbie
|M
|MO
|N/A
|55:19
|56:37
|420.
|835
|Freeburn, Margaret
|F
|F45
|Enniskillen
|56:06
|56:37
|421.
|398
|Carson, Niall
|M
|MO
|55:31
|56:38
|422.
|791
|Noonan, Tatiana
|F
|F45
|55:43
|56:45
|423.
|902
|Hall, Glenda
|F
|F45
|56:14
|56:48
|424.
|162
|Ng, Kerryn
|M
|M45
|56:34
|56:52
|425.
|866
|Malcomson, Lynne
|F
|FO
|Nil
|56:21
|57:00
|426.
|989
|Carty, Mairead
|F
|FO
|Na
|55:50
|57:01
|427.
|1063
|Merrett, Dean
|M
|M45
|N/a
|56:24
|57:04
|428.
|699
|Miskimmin, Paddy
|M
|M45
|55:35
|57:04
|429.
|413
|Undheim, Marit
|F
|FO
|55:23
|57:04
|430.
|1122
|Morrison, Annabel
|F
|F U18
|55:50
|57:06
|431.
|1121
|Rowland, Isla
|F
|FO
|55:51
|57:06
|432.
|450
|Harvey, Jackie
|F
|F55
|Tir Chonaill AC
|56:55
|57:07
|433.
|644
|Cooney, Colin
|M
|M55
|56:39
|57:07
|434.
|727
|McCoy, Nicholas
|M
|MO
|Belfast Resbacks Aussie Rules Football Club
|56:14
|57:09
|435.
|697
|Jones, Eugene
|M
|MO
|56:16
|57:10
|436.
|857
|Creith, Michael
|M
|MO
|56:16
|57:10
|437.
|58
|Duffy, Alanna
|F
|FO
|Derrygonnelly
|55:19
|57:11
|438.
|47
|Elliott, Jennifer
|F
|F55
|Churchill Ladies
|55:38
|57:15
|439.
|164
|Taylor, Jenn
|F
|F45
|55:58
|57:21
|440.
|672
|Griffin, Laura
|F
|FO
|56:44
|57:22
|441.
|285
|McKenna, Michelle
|F
|FO
|57:13
|57:22
|442.
|585
|Veitch, Jane
|F
|FO
|56:25
|57:24
|443.
|886
|Scott, John
|M
|MO
|N/A
|55:32
|57:24
|444.
|657
|Mc Farland, Rachel
|F
|F45
|56:28
|57:25
|445.
|435
|Aruci, Julia
|F
|FO
|56:21
|57:26
|446.
|770
|McCready, Stephen
|M
|M45
|57:01
|57:26
|447.
|826
|Murphy, Gary
|M
|M45
|Knocks Running Club
|56:05
|57:28
|448.
|364
|McKinley, Janice
|F
|FO
|56:10
|57:29
|449.
|750
|Neill, Stephen
|M
|MO
|55:51
|57:29
|450.
|116
|Ferguson, Lauren
|F
|FO
|56:00
|57:30
|451.
|891
|McCullough, Helen
|F
|F65
|56:47
|57:32
|452.
|641
|Warnock, Aisling
|F
|FO
|57:11
|57:37
|453.
|409
|Keown, Conal
|M
|M55
|N/a
|56:52
|57:38
|454.
|410
|Donaghy, Chris
|M
|M45
|N/a
|56:52
|57:39
|455.
|299
|Pryce, Florence
|F
|F45
|Knocks Running Club
|56:15
|57:41
|456.
|834
|Lindsay, Hannah
|F
|FO
|N/a
|57:04
|57:42
|457.
|580
|Curry, Tanya
|F
|FO
|Rock runners
|57:18
|57:43
|458.
|392
|Watson, Joyce
|F
|F45
|57:18
|57:46
|459.
|254
|Magwood, Ryan
|M
|MO
|57:24
|57:46
|460.
|858
|Murnaghan, Kevin
|M
|M55
|56:23
|57:47
|461.
|941
|Fee, Eugene
|M
|M45
|Enniskillen Running Club
|57:41
|57:47
|462.
|330
|Fee, Adrian
|M
|MO
|56:43
|57:50
|463.
|461
|Gallinagh, Sean
|M
|MO
|56:40
|57:52
|464.
|224
|Byrne, Shane
|M
|M45
|MODERN TYRES
|57:10
|57:53
|465.
|1054
|Maguire, John
|M
|M55
|None
|57:00
|57:55
|466.
|76
|Hassard, Aaron
|M
|MO
|N/A
|56:27
|57:57
|467.
|437
|Farah, Mo
|M
|M45
|Homestart Lakeland
|57:49
|57:57
|468.
|197
|Magee, Claire
|F
|F45
|57:02
|57:58
|469.
|323
|McGandy, Conor
|M
|MO
|Olympian Triathlon Club
|57:18
|57:59
|470.
|867
|McGandy, Geraldine
|F
|F55
|Maguiresbridge Running Club
|57:38
|58:00
|471.
|250
|Pennell, Rebecca
|F
|FO
|N/A
|57:26
|58:02
|472.
|304
|Glass, Alison
|F
|FO
|57:26
|58:02
|473.
|776
|Peters, Patricia
|F
|F55
|57:32
|58:02
|474.
|726
|Carlin, Sean
|M
|M45
|1 Zero 1
|56:54
|58:04
|475.
|339
|Whitley, Lauren
|F
|FO
|Ballydrain Harriers
|56:20
|58:05
|476.
|487
|Meehan, Ryan
|M
|MO
|56:26
|58:05
|477.
|1100
|Murphy, Shane
|M
|MO
|56:55
|58:05
|478.
|348
|Barr, Emily
|F
|FO
|Ballydrain Harriers
|56:20
|58:05
|479.
|789
|Owens, Aileen
|F
|FO
|Tempo
|56:34
|58:05
|480.
|137
|Garvey, Tamryn
|F
|FO
|Enniskillen
|57:24
|58:10
|481.
|175
|Jones, Brian
|M
|MO
|57:20
|58:10
|482.
|394
|Martin, Peter
|M
|M65
|57:37
|58:12
|483.
|1048
|O’connell, Sonya
|F
|F55
|57:00
|58:14
|484.
|1020
|Elliott, Geoff
|M
|M45
|N/A
|57:31
|58:15
|485.
|515
|Mullally, Rose
|F
|F45
|Enniskillen
|57:39
|58:15
|486.
|637
|Johnston, Lucy
|F
|F U18
|None
|57:32
|58:16
|487.
|598
|O’Neill, Paul
|M
|MO
|Derrygonnelly
|56:52
|58:19
|488.
|577
|Jones, Imelda
|F
|FO
|Derrygonnelly Running Club
|56:52
|58:19
|489.
|930
|Rice, Teresa
|F
|FO
|MODERN TYRES
|57:09
|58:20
|490.
|702
|Saunderson, James
|M
|MO
|57:42
|58:22
|491.
|633
|Sweeney, Oran
|M
|MO
|Fermanagh Musical Theatre
|56:58
|58:26
|492.
|411
|Patton, Derek
|M
|M45
|56:39
|58:27
|493.
|462
|Quinn, Edel
|F
|FO
|58:15
|58:31
|494.
|964
|McLean, Fraser
|M
|MO
|57:47
|58:32
|495.
|1070
|Armstrong, Sophie
|F
|FO
|57:11
|58:33
|496.
|1053
|Rainey, Raquel
|F
|FO
|/
|58:14
|58:34
|497.
|548
|Brogan, Anne
|F
|F45
|MRC
|58:12
|58:34
|498.
|253
|Timoney, Elisha
|F
|FO
|56:59
|58:34
|499.
|363
|McShea, Carrie
|F
|FO
|57:00
|58:36
|500.
|403
|Dooris, Aisling
|F
|F45
|57:33
|58:38
|501.
|11
|McLaughlin, Nuala
|F
|FO
|58:00
|58:41
|502.
|362
|Cox, Orla
|F
|F45
|Enniskillen Running Club
|58:07
|58:44
|503.
|276
|Adams, Pamela
|F
|F55
|run for enda
|57:29
|58:45
|504.
|586
|Hunniford, Susan
|F
|FO
|Portadown
|58:20
|58:46
|505.
|1137
|Smyth, Dearbhla
|F
|FO
|57:26
|58:47
|506.
|1069
|Bradley, Mairead
|F
|F45
|57:27
|58:52
|507.
|506
|McCourt, Leanne
|F
|F45
|57:39
|58:53
|508.
|694
|North, Candace
|F
|FO
|Rockrunners
|58:12
|58:53
|509.
|89
|Johnston, Sarah
|F
|FO
|57:45
|58:57
|510.
|206
|Beacom, Pamela
|F
|F45
|Mill Runners
|58:23
|58:58
|511.
|1091
|McKiernan, Siobhan
|F
|F45
|Rock Runners
|58:21
|59:00
|512.
|180
|Mc Elroy, Catherine
|F
|F45
|Onocks
|58:13
|59:01
|513.
|564
|Khumalo, Prince
|M
|MO
|58:40
|59:02
|514.
|953
|Kelly, Bryan
|M
|M45
|Carmen Runners
|57:32
|59:03
|515.
|249
|Haveron, Stevie
|M
|MO
|57:34
|59:04
|516.
|1047
|Mc Ardle, Marie
|F
|F55
|Joggernutts
|58:37
|59:05
|517.
|430
|Skelton, Barry
|M
|MO
|57:47
|59:05
|518.
|705
|Obrien, Jason
|M
|MO
|58:26
|59:05
|519.
|655
|O’Neil, Shane
|M
|M45
|58:39
|59:06
|520.
|440
|Weir, Linda
|F
|F45
|57:30
|59:06
|521.
|256
|McCusker, Sarah
|F
|FO
|N/A
|57:27
|59:07
|522.
|123
|Ferguson, Norma
|F
|F45
|Derrygonnelly running club
|57:22
|59:17
|523.
|1018
|Cleary, Conor
|M
|MO
|59:14
|59:19
|524.
|146
|Cassidy, Breege
|F
|FO
|58:56
|59:21
|525.
|490
|Waterson, Victoria
|F
|FO
|N/A
|58:34
|59:24
|526.
|746
|Briggs, Ellie
|F
|FO
|None
|58:06
|59:26
|527.
|608
|McDaid, Sinead
|F
|FO
|Finn Valley AC
|57:54
|59:27
|528.
|336
|Boyd, Cyril
|M
|M65
|None
|57:55
|59:27
|529.
|499
|McCusker, Neil
|M
|M45
|58:10
|59:30
|530.
|343
|Cassidy, Liam
|M
|M55
|Mill Runners
|57:36
|59:31
|531.
|99
|McGrath, Martina
|F
|FO
|57:48
|59:34
|532.
|526
|Shannon, Ita
|F
|F45
|Rock Runners
|58:53
|59:34
|533.
|646
|McCann, Aislinn
|F
|FO
|57:52
|59:36
|534.
|755
|755, N.N.
|58:45
|59:37
|535.
|883
|McGourty, Tony
|M
|M65
|OMG
|57:55
|59:37
|536.
|395
|Kirke, Rachel
|F
|FO
|58:55
|59:38
|537.
|870
|McElchar, Lisa
|F
|FO
|Fit4Life Finn Valley
|59:27
|59:39
|538.
|527
|Campion, Louise
|F
|FO
|59:11
|59:44
|539.
|553
|O Gara, Adreanna
|F
|FO
|59:12
|59:44
|540.
|426
|O’doherty, Ellen
|F
|FO
|Trotting donkeys running club
|58:31
|59:44
|541.
|156
|Mc Cauley, Michelle
|F
|F45
|Derrygonnelly Running Group
|57:58
|59:45
|542.
|113
|Cox, Niamh
|F
|F45
|58:20
|59:45
|543.
|79
|Shaw, Caroline
|F
|F55
|59:20
|59:45
|544.
|326
|Cox, Arlene
|F
|FO
|58:35
|59:46
|545.
|315
|Munar, Ben
|M
|M55
|59:20
|59:46
|546.
|453
|Rippey, Tim
|M
|M55
|58:23
|59:47
|547.
|470
|Shaw, Emma
|F
|FO
|59:10
|59:48
|548.
|314
|Munar, Jo
|F
|F45
|59:26
|59:51
|549.
|819
|Murphy, Caroline
|F
|FO
|58:38
|59:51
|550.
|1114
|Burns, Bridin
|F
|FO
|58:43
|59:57
|551.
|1034
|Molly, Francie
|M
|M55
|MODERN TYRES
|59:34
|59:59
|552.
|1089
|McCauley, Michael
|M
|MO
|58:26
|1:00:00
|553.
|13
|McMahon, Gerard
|M
|M45
|58:23
|1:00:01
|554.
|7
|McCallum, Alison
|F
|F45
|58:24
|1:00:01
|555.
|973
|McGovern, Holly May
|F
|FO
|58:20
|1:00:01
|556.
|459
|Connoe, Yvonne
|M
|MO
|59:52
|1:00:03
|557.
|160
|Roche, Trudi
|F
|F45
|59:19
|1:00:06
|558.
|332
|Merrett, Frances
|F
|FO
|Garrison Run 4 Fun
|59:28
|1:00:07
|559.
|144
|Keenan, Rachel
|F
|FO
|59:17
|1:00:13
|560.
|944
|Wadsworth, Michelle
|F
|FO
|N/A
|59:54
|1:00:14
|561.
|669
|Breen, Kieran
|M
|MO
|59:42
|1:00:19
|562.
|85
|McCaughey, Carmel
|F
|F45
|59:31
|1:00:26
|563.
|352
|Murphy, Michelle
|F
|F45
|59:03
|1:00:28
|564.
|1006
|Irwin, Emma
|F
|FO
|59:12
|1:00:31
|565.
|484
|Conlon, Eoin
|M
|MO
|58:54
|1:00:31
|566.
|771
|Owens, Siobhan
|F
|FO
|59:04
|1:00:35
|567.
|831
|McManus, Conor
|M
|MO
|N/A
|59:39
|1:00:35
|568.
|260
|McElroy, Dolores
|F
|FO
|Rock runners
|59:47
|1:00:35
|569.
|550
|Prior, Sinead
|F
|F45
|Rockrunners
|59:55
|1:00:36
|570.
|1065
|Noble, Ciara
|F
|F45
|1:00:11
|1:00:36
|571.
|749
|Reihill, Aine
|F
|FO
|Maguiresbrigde
|1:00:17
|1:00:38
|572.
|968
|McCaffrey, Andrea
|F
|FO
|Rock Runners
|59:59
|1:00:40
|573.
|2
|Curry, Laura
|F
|FO
|1:00:17
|1:00:40
|574.
|493
|Keown, Kieran
|M
|MO
|1:00:03
|1:00:46
|575.
|569
|Allen, Naomi
|F
|FO
|Enniskillen
|59:58
|1:00:47
|576.
|212
|Jones, Paul
|M
|MO
|Na
|59:53
|1:00:50
|577.
|920
|Logan, Vicky
|F
|FO
|1:00:30
|1:00:56
|578.
|693
|Morton, Luke
|M
|MO
|Monday Movers
|59:13
|1:01:06
|579.
|502
|Turner, Gail
|F
|F55
|59:38
|1:01:18
|580.
|952
|McCreery, Avril
|F
|FO
|Maguiresbridge running club
|1:00:59
|1:01:21
|581.
|899
|Granleese, Christopher
|M
|MO
|Maguiresbridge
|1:01:05
|1:01:22
|582.
|1066
|McToal, Ciara
|F
|FO
|1:00:58
|1:01:23
|583.
|769
|Horkin, Siobhan
|F
|F55
|59:49
|1:01:25
|584.
|884
|Donnelly, Bernard
|M
|M75
|OMG
|59:52
|1:01:34
|585.
|779
|Beggan, Ciara
|F
|FO
|1:01:00
|1:01:34
|586.
|207
|White, Roy
|M
|M65
|Ballymena runners
|1:01:20
|1:01:35
|587.
|360
|Byers, Stephanie
|F
|FO
|1:01:13
|1:01:38
|588.
|295
|Gibson, Colette
|F
|FO
|59:59
|1:01:39
|589.
|1095
|Malanaphy, Orlaigh
|F
|FO
|1:01:29
|1:01:41
|590.
|1045
|Armstrong, Diane
|F
|FO
|None
|1:00:25
|1:01:41
|591.
|908
|Brady, Gemma
|F
|FO
|59:36
|1:01:41
|592.
|72
|McQuaid, Frances
|F
|F55
|59:46
|1:01:43
|593.
|111
|Burns, Leanne
|F
|FO
|1:00:26
|1:01:44
|594.
|978
|McCullough, Philip
|M
|M65
|1:01:00
|1:01:47
|595.
|671
|Reilly, John
|M
|M55
|N/A
|1:00:49
|1:01:48
|596.
|118
|Prunty, Colm
|M
|MO
|None
|1:00:37
|1:01:48
|597.
|742
|James, Camilla
|F
|F45
|Derrygonnelly Running Group
|1:00:02
|1:01:48
|598.
|939
|Prunty, Adrian
|M
|MO
|N/A
|1:00:38
|1:01:48
|599.
|574
|Simpson, Brian
|M
|M55
|1ZERO1
|1:00:26
|1:01:50
|600.
|273
|Wray, Seamus
|M
|M55
|Enniskillen Parkrun
|1:00:58
|1:01:53
|601.
|709
|Gallagher, Paula
|F
|FO
|1:00:10
|1:01:53
|602.
|803
|Higgins, Sian
|F
|FO
|1:00:53
|1:01:53
|603.
|847
|Mc Girr, Leona
|F
|FO
|1:00:26
|1:01:53
|604.
|842
|Kelly, Rory
|M
|MO
|None
|1:00:44
|1:01:56
|605.
|291
|O Murray, Colin
|M
|MO
|1:00:57
|1:01:59
|606.
|695
|Hall, Bernie
|F
|F55
|Enniskillen Running Club
|1:01:05
|1:01:59
|607.
|1151
|Ferris, Colm
|M
|MO
|1:01:25
|1:02:02
|608.
|566
|Doyle, Claire
|F
|FO
|1:01:33
|1:02:03
|609.
|565
|Stewart, Danielle
|F
|FO
|1:01:33
|1:02:03
|610.
|940
|Gilmour, Helen
|F
|F65
|Enniskillen Running Club
|1:01:19
|1:02:07
|611.
|1136
|Elliott, Christina
|F
|FO
|1:01:44
|1:02:09
|612.
|510
|McFrederick, William
|M
|MO
|N/A
|1:00:17
|1:02:09
|613.
|1038
|McElvaney, Bernie
|F
|F55
|Monaghan Joggernutts
|1:01:40
|1:02:10
|614.
|1150
|Nespor, Jozef
|M
|MO
|1:01:41
|1:02:10
|615.
|1077
|Doherty, Paddy
|M
|MO
|Melvin WJR
|1:01:08
|1:02:12
|616.
|578
|Campbell, Julia
|F
|F45
|1:01:04
|1:02:13
|617.
|579
|Campbell, Liam
|M
|M55
|1:01:04
|1:02:13
|618.
|319
|Prentice, Andrew
|M
|M45
|None
|1:00:59
|1:02:16
|619.
|690
|Mullan, Sean
|M
|MO
|1:00:36
|1:02:20
|620.
|756
|Domer, Alan
|M
|MO
|Knocks Running Club
|1:00:35
|1:02:20
|621.
|753
|McDonald, Martha
|F
|FO
|Knocks
|1:00:36
|1:02:20
|622.
|691
|Farrell, Roderick
|M
|M55
|1:00:35
|1:02:20
|623.
|42
|Caldwell, Gareth
|M
|MO
|N/A
|1:02:07
|1:02:21
|624.
|829
|Burns, Aj
|M
|M U18
|1:01:07
|1:02:21
|625.
|906
|Bannon, Christina
|F
|FO
|None
|1:01:23
|1:02:21
|626.
|628
|McGovern, Emma
|F
|FO
|1:02:11
|1:02:23
|627.
|382
|Thornto, Joanne
|F
|FO
|1:01:21
|1:02:24
|628.
|745
|Johnston, Emma
|F
|FO
|TW
|1:01:47
|1:02:25
|629.
|955
|McCrory, Cathy
|F
|FO
|Run for Enda
|1:00:53
|1:02:25
|630.
|809
|Coleman, Justin
|M
|M45
|1:01:10
|1:02:26
|631.
|232
|Graham, Ruth
|F
|F45
|1:00:55
|1:02:28
|632.
|324
|Patterson-Mcmahon, Margaret
|F
|F55
|N/a
|1:01:38
|1:02:34
|633.
|457
|Oreilly, Paul
|M
|M65
|1:01:21
|1:02:34
|634.
|934
|Malone, Cliodhna
|F
|FO
|1:02:12
|1:02:38
|635.
|1019
|Warnock, Elizabeth
|F
|FO
|1:01:15
|1:02:42
|636.
|81
|Slavinskaite, Janina
|F
|FO
|Enniskillen running club
|1:02:17
|1:02:42
|637.
|246
|Shannon, Patricia
|F
|F55
|1:02:23
|1:02:44
|638.
|478
|Byrne, Korena
|F
|F45
|MODERN TYRES
|1:01:46
|1:02:44
|639.
|241
|Parkinson, Abigail
|F
|FO
|1:01:47
|1:02:50
|640.
|193
|McNutt, John
|M
|M45
|1:01:46
|1:02:50
|641.
|404
|McManus, Jill
|F
|F45
|1:02:33
|1:02:54
|642.
|848
|Armstrong, Annette
|F
|FO
|1:01:21
|1:02:54
|643.
|1000
|Knight, Fiona
|F
|F45
|1:02:13
|1:02:55
|644.
|701
|Lepka, Ania
|F
|FO
|Rock Runners
|1:02:19
|1:03:01
|645.
|748
|Britton, Tanya
|F
|FO
|Enniskillen Running Club
|1:02:18
|1:03:04
|646.
|112
|McGrath, Nikki
|F
|F45
|None
|1:02:17
|1:03:05
|647.
|799
|Beacom, Michelle
|F
|FO
|1:02:01
|1:03:05
|648.
|78
|Dillon, Shaina
|F
|FO
|1:02:30
|1:03:06
|649.
|893
|Lee, Sean
|M
|M45
|N/A
|1:01:32
|1:03:07
|650.
|1120
|Crawford, Mark
|M
|M45
|1:01:29
|1:03:12
|651.
|108
|McGurn, Pat
|M
|M65
|Derrygonnelly Running Club
|1:01:16
|1:03:14
|652.
|529
|Dooher, Jane
|F
|FO
|1:03:00
|1:03:15
|653.
|653
|Wilde, Joe
|M
|M45
|n/a
|1:02:01
|1:03:16
|654.
|35
|Taylor, Nathan
|M
|MO
|Derrygonnelly Running Group
|1:01:18
|1:03:16
|655.
|632
|McCann, Eilish
|F
|F45
|1:02:25
|1:03:21
|656.
|895
|Teague, Angie
|F
|FO
|None
|1:02:25
|1:03:21
|657.
|613
|Howell, Cathy
|F
|FO
|1:02:21
|1:03:32
|658.
|767
|McIntyre, Eoin
|M
|MO
|Liam
|1:02:19
|1:03:34
|659.
|832
|McCoy, Tanya
|F
|FO
|1:02:17
|1:03:39
|660.
|583
|Kerr, Elaine
|F
|F45
|1:02:08
|1:03:41
|661.
|247
|Reid, Rita
|F
|F55
|Enniskillen Park Run
|1:02:47
|1:03:43
|662.
|119
|Rasdale, Resha
|F
|F45
|Derrygonnelly
|1:01:56
|1:03:47
|663.
|405
|Patton, Jeffrey
|M
|M45
|1:01:57
|1:03:48
|664.
|540
|Murphy, Tommy
|M
|MO
|1:02:10
|1:03:52
|665.
|981
|McCullagh, Robyn
|F
|FO
|1:02:28
|1:03:52
|666.
|758
|Armstrong, Sarah
|F
|FO
|1:02:28
|1:03:52
|667.
|43
|Moane, Gwen
|F
|F55
|1:03:22
|1:03:53
|668.
|436
|Hanna, Eugene
|M
|MO
|1:02:14
|1:03:55
|669.
|279
|Hurst, Alison
|F
|FO
|1:03:07
|1:03:58
|670.
|115
|McCaffrey, Nicola
|F
|FO
|N/A
|1:02:09
|1:03:59
|671.
|378
|Brown, Angela
|F
|FO
|1:03:27
|1:04:03
|672.
|1145
|Williamson, Jacqueline
|F
|F45
|Star Running Club
|1:02:41
|1:04:07
|673.
|712
|Longworth, Sharon
|F
|F45
|Lonely Goat Running Club
|1:02:34
|1:04:14
|674.
|486
|Meehan, Siobhan
|F
|FO
|1:02:36
|1:04:19
|675.
|1084
|Scallon, Eilis
|F
|FO
|1:03:53
|1:04:21
|676.
|609
|Martin, Teresa
|F
|F55
|Rock runners
|1:03:46
|1:04:22
|677.
|103
|Rooke, Arran
|M
|MO
|1:03:55
|1:04:24
|678.
|472
|Savage, Kerry
|F
|FO
|1:03:51
|1:04:24
|679.
|456
|Eamea, Andrew
|M
|MO
|1:04:05
|1:04:25
|680.
|189
|O’neill, James
|M
|MO
|ACORNS AC
|1:02:58
|1:04:27
|681.
|683
|Ralph, Oran
|M
|MO
|None
|1:03:40
|1:04:29
|682.
|1071
|Flanagan, Brian
|M
|M55
|1:03:35
|1:04:30
|683.
|1044
|Trainor, Louise
|F
|FO
|1:03:34
|1:04:31
|684.
|837
|Feehily, Carmel
|F
|F55
|1:04:10
|1:04:33
|685.
|337
|McCabe, Leah
|F
|FO
|1:03:32
|1:04:33
|686.
|101
|McManus, Laura
|F
|FO
|1:03:13
|1:04:42
|687.
|603
|Owens, Louise
|F
|FO
|Maguiresbridge
|1:04:21
|1:04:43
|688.
|288
|Johnston, Dean
|M
|MO
|1:03:14
|1:04:44
|689.
|1017
|Smith, Megan
|F
|FO
|1:03:43
|1:04:46
|690.
|205
|Conway, Laura
|F
|FO
|1:03:01
|1:04:53
|691.
|668
|Moorhead, Melissa
|F
|FO
|1:03:06
|1:04:54
|692.
|1046
|Gallagher, Paul
|M
|MO
|1:03:44
|1:04:57
|693.
|935
|Simpson, Patricia
|F
|FO
|Nrewy city runner
|1:04:44
|1:05:02
|694.
|55
|Montieth, Oliva
|F
|FO
|None
|1:04:25
|1:05:03
|695.
|494
|McCaffrey, Diane
|F
|FO
|Knocks
|1:03:48
|1:05:10
|696.
|1140
|Mc Caffrey, Rachel
|F
|FO
|1:04:49
|1:05:10
|697.
|741
|Armstrong, Paula
|F
|F55
|1:03:29
|1:05:13
|698.
|53
|Browne, Thelma
|F
|F45
|1:03:15
|1:05:14
|699.
|599
|McGrail, Sean
|M
|MO
|1:03:31
|1:05:14
|700.
|977
|Devine, Iona
|F
|FO
|1:05:02
|1:05:21
|701.
|700
|Mills, Caroline
|F
|FO
|1:04:43
|1:05:22
|702.
|186
|Maguire, Sinead
|F
|F45
|Rock Runners
|1:04:32
|1:05:22
|703.
|185
|Maguire, Paul
|M
|M45
|Rock Runners
|1:04:32
|1:05:22
|704.
|1093
|Curran, Frank
|M
|M55
|1:03:48
|1:05:27
|705.
|626
|Boglari, Dom
|M
|MO
|1:03:45
|1:05:27
|706.
|386
|Curran, Rita
|F
|F45
|None
|1:05:16
|1:05:30
|707.
|1116
|Isherwood, Marcus
|M
|M45
|1:05:12
|1:05:31
|708.
|1087
|Boyle, Paul
|M
|MO
|1:05:28
|1:05:35
|709.
|740
|McWilliams, Trudie
|F
|FO
|Maguiresbridge Running Club
|1:05:20
|1:05:41
|710.
|1059
|Cathcart, Declan
|M
|M45
|1:04:48
|1:05:43
|711.
|1096
|Robinson, Jonathan
|M
|MO
|1:04:48
|1:05:45
|712.
|152
|O’hanlon, Erin
|F
|FO
|1:04:39
|1:05:48
|713.
|1026
|Lee, Patricia
|F
|F55
|Monaghan Town Runners
|1:04:02
|1:05:53
|714.
|958
|Monahan, Iain
|M
|M55
|Monaghan Town Runners
|1:04:02
|1:05:53
|715.
|294
|McHugh, Eibhlin
|F
|FO
|Knocks Running Club
|1:04:29
|1:05:58
|716.
|67
|Lindsey, Nicki
|F
|FO
|Knocks running club
|1:04:31
|1:05:59
|717.
|514
|McGarron, Sean
|M
|MO
|1:04:52
|1:06:02
|718.
|447
|Goodwin, Anne
|F
|F45
|1:05:05
|1:06:11
|719.
|661
|Abbott, Tiana-Grace
|F
|FO
|1:04:39
|1:06:14
|720.
|716
|Abbott, Derek
|M
|M55
|1:04:39
|1:06:14
|721.
|605
|Seaman, Kerry
|F
|FO
|1:04:29
|1:06:18
|722.
|145
|Powell, Daphne
|F
|F45
|1:05:42
|1:06:23
|723.
|173
|Markey, Matthew
|M
|M55
|Running Sucks
|1:05:18
|1:06:25
|724.
|959
|McManus, Geraldine
|F
|F45
|1:05:25
|1:06:27
|725.
|1011
|Wilson, Sinead
|F
|F45
|1:05:25
|1:06:28
|726.
|600
|Cunningham, Diarmait
|M
|MO
|Na
|1:04:45
|1:06:28
|727.
|818
|Cornyn, Ciaran
|M
|MO
|1:05:05
|1:06:29
|728.
|341
|McClurg, Anne
|F
|F45
|Ballydrain Harriers
|1:04:45
|1:06:30
|729.
|338
|Whitley, Joy
|F
|F55
|Saintfield Striders
|1:04:45
|1:06:30
|730.
|658
|Parkinson, Harry
|M
|MO
|Fermanagh Musical Theatre
|1:05:05
|1:06:34
|731.
|140
|Hutchinson, Patricia
|F
|FO
|1:05:05
|1:06:34
|732.
|636
|McGurn, Patricia
|F
|F45
|1:06:04
|1:06:35
|733.
|1083
|Gallagher, Conor
|M
|MO
|1:05:52
|1:06:39
|734.
|52
|Kent, Pauline
|F
|F55
|Churchill ladies running group
|1:04:47
|1:06:43
|735.
|264
|Conway, Joe
|M
|M45
|1:06:37
|1:06:49
|736.
|448
|Black, Roisin
|F
|FO
|1:05:52
|1:06:50
|737.
|918
|Deeney, Ciaran
|M
|MO
|1:06:08
|1:07:00
|738.
|917
|McDonald, Sarah
|F
|FO
|1:06:08
|1:07:00
|739.
|994
|Smyth, William
|M
|M65
|None
|1:05:45
|1:07:02
|740.
|393
|Watson, David
|M
|M45
|1:06:44
|1:07:12
|741.
|501
|McGowan, Angus
|M
|MO
|1:05:40
|1:07:19
|742.
|57
|McShea, Noel
|M
|M55
|Derrygonnelly
|1:05:22
|1:07:20
|743.
|317
|McAuley, Brenda
|F
|F45
|Rock Runners
|1:06:50
|1:07:25
|744.
|546
|McCaffrey, Aisling
|F
|FO
|1:05:54
|1:07:26
|745.
|945
|Coulter, Adam
|M
|M45
|1:06:37
|1:07:29
|746.
|1024
|Weir, Aimee
|F
|FO
|1:06:27
|1:07:30
|747.
|59
|McIlveen, Hazel
|F
|F65
|Churchill Ladies
|1:05:40
|1:07:37
|748.
|301
|Jones, Emma
|F
|FO
|1:06:42
|1:07:39
|749.
|707
|Brown, Stephanie
|F
|FO
|1:07:21
|1:07:41
|750.
|875
|Heron, Sarah
|F
|FO
|At peters AC
|1:06:41
|1:07:41
|751.
|98
|Leonard, Michaela
|F
|FO
|1:07:32
|1:07:43
|752.
|100
|Mulrone, Louise
|F
|FO
|Garrison Run4Fun
|1:07:31
|1:07:43
|753.
|617
|Dunne, Deidre
|F
|FO
|Maguiresbridge Running Club
|1:07:26
|1:07:48
|754.
|194
|Malone, Caroline
|F
|FO
|1:07:01
|1:07:51
|755.
|922
|Fee, Pamela
|F
|F45
|Enniskillen
|1:07:02
|1:07:51
|756.
|667
|Wilson, Philip
|M
|MO
|1:06:07
|1:07:55
|757.
|40
|Woods, Odette
|F
|F45
|Derrygonnelly Running Group
|1:06:00
|1:08:03
|758.
|1002
|McManus, Colleen
|F
|FO
|Croissant Run Club
|1:07:43
|1:08:06
|759.
|442
|Hodgkinson, Toni
|F
|FO
|1:06:35
|1:08:08
|760.
|26
|Cromie, Kay
|F
|F55
|1:07:54
|1:08:10
|761.
|280
|Hurst, James
|M
|MO
|1:07:18
|1:08:10
|762.
|10
|Murphy, Roberta
|F
|F55
|1:07:54
|1:08:11
|763.
|46
|McGovern, Paula
|F
|FO
|1:07:48
|1:08:11
|764.
|417
|McGovern, Shannon
|F
|FO
|1:07:49
|1:08:12
|765.
|369
|Flanagan, Lorcan
|M
|M45
|None
|1:07:18
|1:08:13
|766.
|1010
|Connors, Kevin
|M
|M45
|1:07:07
|1:08:14
|767.
|607
|Murphy, Debbie
|F
|F45
|Rock Runners
|1:07:56
|1:08:32
|768.
|278
|Martin, Nicole
|F
|FO
|1:07:07
|1:08:36
|769.
|1090
|Kelly, Aidan
|M
|M55
|1:08:11
|1:08:41
|770.
|468
|Wallace, Vicky
|F
|FO
|Mill runners
|1:06:52
|1:08:48
|771.
|41
|Mc Manus, Carmel
|F
|FO
|Derrygonnelly Running Club
|1:06:51
|1:08:54
|772.
|17
|Latimer, Debbie
|F
|F45
|None
|1:06:59
|1:08:58
|773.
|56
|Cairns, Alison
|F
|FO
|1:06:59
|1:08:58
|774.
|122
|Fitzpatrick, Carmel
|F
|F45
|None
|1:07:52
|1:09:03
|775.
|516
|Gannon, Adam
|M
|MO
|1:07:14
|1:09:08
|776.
|861
|Annesley, Stephen
|M
|M45
|Melvin Walk Jog Run
|1:07:27
|1:09:09
|777.
|357
|Scallon, Francis
|M
|M55
|1:08:40
|1:09:09
|778.
|365
|Kerr, Diane
|F
|F45
|1:08:31
|1:09:09
|779.
|639
|Clendinning, Nicola
|F
|F45
|1:08:32
|1:09:10
|780.
|871
|Campbell, James
|M
|M55
|Melvin wjr
|1:07:28
|1:09:10
|781.
|851
|Walsh, Sheila
|F
|FO
|MRC
|1:08:48
|1:09:11
|782.
|8
|Tarvida, Inita
|F
|F45
|1:08:55
|1:09:11
|783.
|602
|Thornton, Elaine
|F
|FO
|Maguiresbridge Running Club
|1:08:53
|1:09:16
|784.
|652
|Hanna, Karen
|F
|FO
|MRC
|1:08:54
|1:09:16
|785.
|148
|Skuce, Evelyn
|F
|F55
|Church hill Ladies
|1:07:22
|1:09:19
|786.
|974
|Mc Govern, Ruby Alice
|F
|FO
|1:07:39
|1:09:19
|787.
|203
|Haskins, Natalie
|F
|FO
|N/A
|1:08:13
|1:09:21
|788.
|198
|Baxter, Cleo
|F
|F45
|Rock Runners
|1:08:47
|1:09:22
|789.
|575
|O Dare, Declan
|M
|MO
|1:07:26
|1:09:24
|790.
|786
|Davis, Helen
|F
|FO
|MODERN TYRES
|1:08:11
|1:09:26
|791.
|223
|Carey, Aine
|F
|FO
|MODERN TYRES
|1:08:11
|1:09:26
|792.
|688
|Downey, Sarah
|F
|FO
|N/A
|1:08:50
|1:09:27
|793.
|630
|Finch, Amanda
|F
|FO
|Fermanagh Musical Theatre
|1:08:03
|1:09:34
|794.
|361
|McFarland, Ryan
|M
|MO
|1:09:15
|1:09:38
|795.
|721
|Burnett, Jonny
|M
|MO
|1:09:24
|1:09:38
|796.
|150
|Stenson, Daniel
|M
|MO
|1:07:55
|1:09:42
|797.
|149
|Stenson, Stephanie
|F
|FO
|1:07:56
|1:09:42
|798.
|816
|Neeson, Gráinne
|F
|FO
|1:08:12
|1:09:47
|799.
|665
|Rasdale, Aoife
|F
|FO
|1:08:00
|1:09:48
|800.
|179
|Stone, Jean
|F
|F65
|Orangegrove AC
|1:08:30
|1:09:50
|801.
|388
|McClenaghan, Cathy
|F
|F45
|Rock runners
|1:08:03
|1:09:59
|802.
|538
|Cutler, Emma
|F
|FO
|1:08:04
|1:09:59
|803.
|33
|McEvoy, James
|M
|MO
|Newry City Runners AC
|1:09:42
|1:09:59
|804.
|1115
|Glenn, Stephen
|M
|MO
|1:08:10
|1:10:01
|805.
|957
|Browne, Liam
|M
|MO
|1:09:19
|1:10:01
|806.
|684
|Lavelle, Eilish
|F
|FO
|1:08:27
|1:10:03
|807.
|39
|Drumm, Rita
|F
|FO
|None
|1:09:22
|1:10:03
|808.
|798
|Dillon, Gerry
|M
|M55
|1:08:55
|1:10:05
|809.
|1159
|Wilson, Shay
|M
|MO
|1:08:54
|1:10:07
|810.
|846
|Maguire, Tracey
|F
|FO
|N/A
|1:08:19
|1:10:13
|811.
|200
|Gunn, Julie
|F
|F45
|1:09:26
|1:10:15
|812.
|921
|Campbell, Briege
|F
|FO
|1:09:43
|1:10:19
|813.
|45
|Cleary, Martina
|F
|FO
|Derrygonnelly running club
|1:08:40
|1:10:30
|814.
|728
|Kerlin, Shane
|M
|MO
|1:08:57
|1:10:31
|815.
|229
|Byrne, Shauna
|F
|F45
|MODERN TYRES
|1:09:16
|1:10:33
|816.
|225
|Byrne, Connor
|M
|M45
|MODERN TYRES
|1:09:17
|1:10:33
|817.
|1126
|Fitzpatrick, Sharon
|F
|F45
|1:09:21
|1:10:38
|818.
|581
|Maguire, Sean
|M
|MO
|1:08:41
|1:10:38
|819.
|257
|Maguire, Claire
|F
|FO
|1:09:01
|1:10:39
|820.
|836
|Irvine, Claire
|F
|FO
|1:09:48
|1:10:52
|821.
|703
|Breen, Anne
|F
|FO
|1:09:48
|1:10:52
|822.
|711
|Longworth, Michael
|M
|M55
|Lonely Goat Running Club
|1:09:13
|1:10:53
|823.
|335
|Gilheaney, Ciana
|F
|FO
|1:09:56
|1:10:57
|824.
|634
|Trainor, Aisling
|F
|FO
|Omg ac
|1:10:06
|1:11:02
|825.
|555
|Richmond, Amy
|F
|FO
|1:09:58
|1:11:04
|826.
|130
|Magee, Liam
|M
|MO
|1:09:00
|1:11:06
|827.
|903
|Lee, Stephanie
|F
|FO
|1:10:40
|1:11:14
|828.
|124
|Cluff, Cheryl
|F
|FO
|Derrygonnelly running club
|1:09:44
|1:11:27
|829.
|808
|Green, Shauna
|F
|FO
|1:09:38
|1:11:27
|830.
|356
|Scallon, Mary
|F
|F55
|Rock Runners
|1:10:50
|1:11:32
|831.
|751
|Gilroy Collins, Sheila
|F
|F75
|1:10:48
|1:11:35
|832.
|511
|Martin, Joshua
|M
|MO
|1:10:56
|1:11:39
|833.
|21
|McManus, Fiona
|F
|F45
|WashFitness Running
|1:11:20
|1:11:44
|834.
|503
|Black, Charlene
|F
|FO
|1:10:01
|1:11:48
|835.
|735
|McDermott, Nige
|M
|M55
|London
|1:10:24
|1:11:51
|836.
|71
|Duffy, Niamh
|F
|FO
|1:10:07
|1:11:55
|837.
|372
|Alexander, Joanne
|F
|F45
|1:10:41
|1:11:55
|838.
|222
|Conway, Gail
|F
|F45
|MODERN TYRES
|1:10:46
|1:11:58
|839.
|797
|Conway, Saoirse
|F
|F U18
|MODERN TYRES
|1:10:47
|1:11:58
|840.
|1025
|McGinnity, Maria
|F
|FO
|Monaghan Town Runners
|1:10:19
|1:12:10
|841.
|643
|McCoole, Siobhan
|F
|FO
|1:11:46
|1:12:13
|842.
|428
|O’Donnell, Conor
|M
|MO
|1:10:56
|1:12:14
|843.
|237
|Donnelly, Julie
|F
|FO
|1:12:04
|1:12:22
|844.
|133
|Smyth, Frankie
|M
|M55
|None
|1:11:01
|1:12:28
|845.
|686
|Corr, Matthew
|M
|M45
|1:11:01
|1:12:28
|846.
|1157
|Kerr, Team
|M
|M W/C
|1:11:42
|1:12:30
|847.
|1160
|Kerr, Team
|M
|M W/C
|1:11:42
|1:12:30
|848.
|1158
|Kerr, Team
|M
|M W/C
|1:11:42
|1:12:30
|849.
|1075
|McLaughlin, Sharon
|F
|F55
|Run for enda
|1:11:56
|1:12:40
|850.
|454
|Sweeney, Cora
|F
|FO
|1:13:03
|1:13:16
|851.
|732
|Murphy, Kathleen
|F
|F65
|Enniskillen Running club
|1:12:34
|1:13:21
|852.
|102
|McGibney, Tracy
|F
|F45
|1:12:15
|1:13:23
|853.
|143
|McGee, Leona
|F
|FO
|OMG AC
|1:12:15
|1:13:23
|854.
|545
|Kernaghan, Alex
|F
|FO
|None
|1:12:09
|1:13:28
|855.
|761
|Palmer, Zara
|F
|FO
|1:12:09
|1:13:29
|856.
|274
|Wray, Nuala
|F
|F55
|Enniskillen Parkrun
|1:12:35
|1:13:34
|857.
|438
|Lunney, Bronagh
|F
|F55
|1:12:53
|1:13:36
|858.
|155
|Lynam, Margaret
|F
|F45
|Rock runners
|1:13:00
|1:13:36
|859.
|936
|McCaffrey, Thomas
|M
|M45
|Cuilcagh Tri club
|1:13:17
|1:13:44
|860.
|774
|Heron, Conor
|M
|M55
|Xp5 fitness
|1:12:17
|1:14:02
|861.
|775
|Lilly, Una
|F
|F45
|Enniskillen running club
|1:12:17
|1:14:03
|862.
|841
|Guzman, Andreina
|F
|FO
|None
|1:13:15
|1:14:07
|863.
|297
|Wiggett, Donna
|F
|F45
|Run for Enda
|1:12:31
|1:14:08
|864.
|342
|Shaw, Rachel
|F
|F45
|Run for Enda Omagh
|1:12:30
|1:14:08
|865.
|344
|Kavanagh, Niamh
|F
|FO
|Run For Edna
|1:12:30
|1:14:08
|866.
|562
|Johnston, Naomi
|F
|FO
|None
|1:12:40
|1:14:35
|867.
|557
|Johnston, Neil
|M
|M45
|1:12:40
|1:14:35
|868.
|275
|Connolly, Marcella
|F
|FO
|The Knocks
|1:13:23
|1:14:41
|869.
|3
|Clarke, Barbara
|F
|F45
|1:13:28
|1:14:48
|870.
|379
|Butt, Kirsty
|F
|FO
|1:14:18
|1:14:54
|871.
|86
|Braund, Edel
|F
|F45
|1:13:13
|1:15:08
|872.
|333
|Elliott, Eyvonne
|F
|F55
|ERC
|1:14:15
|1:15:14
|873.
|534
|Hassard, Kim
|F
|F65
|Enniskillen
|1:14:26
|1:15:21
|874.
|844
|Murphy, Thomas
|M
|MO
|1:13:51
|1:15:28
|875.
|346
|Murphy, Matthew
|M
|MO
|Enniskillen Running Club
|1:13:52
|1:15:28
|876.
|828
|Campbell, Andrea
|F
|FO
|Knocks Running Club
|1:14:46
|1:16:07
|877.
|948
|Campbell, Leona
|F
|FO
|N/a
|1:14:46
|1:16:07
|878.
|429
|Humphrey, Rebekah
|F
|FO
|1:14:56
|1:16:16
|879.
|313
|McManus, Ciara
|F
|FO
|1:15:35
|1:16:35
|880.
|328
|Gilheaney, Helen
|F
|FO
|None
|1:15:35
|1:16:35
|881.
|919
|Gunn, Jessica
|F
|FO
|N/a
|1:15:45
|1:16:36
|882.
|674
|McManus, Laura
|F
|FO
|N/A
|1:16:23
|1:16:37
|883.
|729
|Reid, Catherine
|F
|FO
|1:15:05
|1:16:38
|884.
|664
|Wickham, Sally
|F
|F55
|1:16:11
|1:16:46
|885.
|1042
|Miller, John
|M
|M65
|Mill Runners
|1:14:49
|1:16:46
|886.
|30
|Gilbride, Laisir
|F
|FO
|1:15:54
|1:16:54
|887.
|507
|Murphy, Nicola
|F
|FO
|1:15:03
|1:16:55
|888.
|582
|Graham, Alison
|F
|FO
|None
|1:15:55
|1:16:56
|889.
|924
|Jordan, Jacqueline
|F
|F55
|1:15:11
|1:16:59
|890.
|642
|Donnelly, Eimear
|F
|FO
|N/A
|1:16:34
|1:17:02
|891.
|431
|McCusker, Roma
|F
|FO
|None
|1:16:05
|1:17:06
|892.
|432
|Murphy, Katie
|F
|FO
|None
|1:16:06
|1:17:06
|893.
|638
|Murphy, Niall
|M
|M45
|1:16:05
|1:17:06
|894.
|68
|McGurn, Oliver
|M
|M45
|Derrygonnelly Running Club
|1:15:09
|1:17:07
|895.
|204
|Connolly, Edel
|F
|FO
|Enniskillen Running Club
|1:15:50
|1:17:26
|896.
|172
|McGarrity, Emma
|F
|F45
|1:17:15
|1:17:54
|897.
|181
|Rojas, Catherine
|F
|F45
|1:17:15
|1:17:54
|898.
|963
|Carroll, James
|M
|MO
|1:16:49
|1:18:02
|899.
|962
|Burns, Karol
|M
|MO
|1:16:53
|1:18:04
|900.
|83
|Mac Annaidh, Seamas
|M
|M55
|1:16:56
|1:18:10
|901.
|612
|Nixon, Rachel
|F
|FO
|1:17:50
|1:18:13
|902.
|74
|McComb, Kirstie
|F
|FO
|1:17:50
|1:18:13
|903.
|24
|Scollan, Danielle
|F
|FO
|Derrygonnelly running group
|1:16:30
|1:18:24
|904.
|422
|Richmond, Kate
|F
|FO
|1:16:37
|1:18:27
|905.
|64
|Collins, Wendy
|F
|F45
|1:17:04
|1:18:29
|906.
|63
|Walker, John
|M
|M65
|1:17:05
|1:18:29
|907.
|946
|Coulter, Joshua
|M
|M U18
|1:17:43
|1:18:35
|908.
|69
|Wilson-Taylor, Daniel
|M
|MO
|1:17:06
|1:19:03
|909.
|796
|Shaw, Stephen
|M
|M45
|MODERN TYRES
|1:17:58
|1:19:04
|910.
|696
|McElvaney, Martina
|F
|F55
|Knocks Running Club
|1:17:45
|1:19:11
|911.
|93
|Graham, Clare
|F
|FO
|1:18:39
|1:19:12
|912.
|597
|Taylor, Caitlin
|M
|MO
|1:17:35
|1:19:29
|913.
|596
|Forde, Sam
|M
|MO
|1:17:37
|1:19:29
|914.
|517
|McLoughlin, Michelle
|F
|F45
|1:17:58
|1:19:32
|915.
|853
|Goodrich, Brendon
|M
|M55
|Killygarry Running Group
|1:18:15
|1:19:32
|916.
|659
|Thompson, Paula
|F
|FO
|NFFC
|1:19:03
|1:19:36
|917.
|1105
|Donnelly, Kerrie Jayne
|F
|FO
|1:19:02
|1:19:36
|918.
|358
|Fee, Clodagh
|F
|FO
|1:18:30
|1:19:37
|919.
|117
|Ferguson, Reginald
|M
|M65
|1:18:26
|1:19:54
|920.
|647
|Woodhouse, Fo
|F
|FO
|1:18:47
|1:19:58
|921.
|331
|Hemathulin, Lalin
|F
|FO
|1:19:09
|1:20:16
|922.
|620
|Smith, Blathine
|F
|FO
|Fermanagh Musical Theatre
|1:18:44
|1:20:18
|923.
|772
|Love, Megan
|F
|FO
|1:19:54
|1:21:00
|924.
|1041
|Miller, Helena
|F
|F65
|Mill Runners
|1:19:06
|1:21:02
|925.
|530
|Wallace, Moyra
|F
|F45
|Mill runners
|1:19:06
|1:21:03
|926.
|926
|McLaughlin, Darron
|M
|M45
|1:21:17
|1:21:58
|927.
|96
|Black, Alicia
|F
|FO
|1:21:50
|1:22:01
|928.
|635
|Sweeney, Eimear
|F
|F U18
|Fermanagh Musical Theatre
|1:20:40
|1:22:08
|929.
|1132
|Cameron, Teresa
|F
|F45
|1:21:17
|1:22:12
|930.
|614
|Sweeney, Moya
|F
|FO
|Fermanagh Musical Theatre
|1:20:46
|1:22:19
|931.
|287
|Morton, Rachel
|F
|FO
|1:21:45
|1:22:20
|932.
|1133
|Mc Mahon, Jade
|F
|FO
|1:21:34
|1:22:24
|933.
|1032
|Seaman, David
|M
|M55
|1:21:27
|1:22:37
|934.
|792
|Brannigan, Yoly
|F
|F U18
|1:22:09
|1:22:40
|935.
|1154
|Kitchin, Dylan
|M
|M U18
|1:22:10
|1:22:41
|936.
|1130
|Mc Caffrey, Aoife
|F
|FO
|1:22:12
|1:23:03
|937.
|1035
|McElroy, Mary
|F
|F45
|1:22:01
|1:23:03
|938.
|15
|McSherry, Chloe
|F
|FO
|1:21:21
|1:23:08
|939.
|439
|Doherty, Lucia
|F
|FO
|1:22:09
|1:23:11
|940.
|258
|Ginn, Glenda
|F
|FO
|1:22:51
|1:23:25
|941.
|269
|Coll, Kate
|F
|F45
|NFFC
|1:22:50
|1:23:25
|942.
|810
|Tummon, Stephen
|M
|MO
|1:22:14
|1:23:33
|943.
|802
|Cole, James
|M
|MO
|n/a
|1:22:15
|1:23:35
|944.
|349
|Allen, Derek
|M
|M65
|None
|1:23:13
|1:23:41
|945.
|885
|Reynolds, David
|M
|MO
|1:23:25
|1:24:11
|946.
|1015
|Teague, Sarah
|F
|FO
|N/A
|1:22:42
|1:24:34
|947.
|681
|Harron, Katie
|F
|F U18
|1:23:55
|1:24:39
|948.
|518
|Trainor, Michelle
|F
|F45
|1:24:13
|1:25:46
|949.
|1099
|1099, N.N.
|1:25:29
|1:26:22
|950.
|5
|Elliott, Carol
|F
|F55
|Enniskillen
|1:24:53
|1:26:33
|951.
|839
|Nelson, Jackie
|F
|F45
|1:24:31
|1:26:34
|952.
|525
|Maguire, Siobhan
|F
|F45
|Derrygonnelly
|1:24:31
|1:26:34
|953.
|723
|Ingram, Barbara
|F
|F65
|1:25:02
|1:26:42
|954.
|233
|Ingram, Linda
|F
|F45
|Scrabo Striders
|1:25:03
|1:26:42
|955.
|138
|Gilleece, Maria
|F
|F45
|1:26:43
|1:27:19
|956.
|888
|Byrne, Claire
|F
|FO
|MODERN TYRES
|1:27:39
|1:28:41
|957.
|781
|Byrne, Caroline
|F
|F45
|MODERN TYRES
|1:27:39
|1:28:42
|958.
|780
|Byrne, Rory
|M
|M55
|MODERN TYRES
|1:26:58
|1:28:48
|959.
|961
|Clyde, Leonie
|F
|FO
|MODERN TYRES
|1:28:26
|1:30:27
|960.
|960
|Willigham, Johnny
|M
|MO
|MODERN TYRES
|1:28:30
|1:30:30
|961.
|451
|Ferguson, Jane
|F
|FO
|1:29:19
|1:30:56
|962.
|1073
|O’Dee, Matthew
|M
|M55
|1:30:37
|1:31:46
|963.
|1074
|O’Dee, Danny
|M
|MO
|1:30:37
|1:31:47
|964.
|1072
|Odee, Eileen
|F
|F55
|1:30:39
|1:31:47
|965.
|1111
|Toye, Geraldine
|F
|FO
|1:32:15
|1:33:07
|966.
|1097
|Birney, Barbara
|F
|F55
|1:32:09
|1:33:07
|967.
|559
|Ryan, Myrtle
|F
|F45
|1:32:50
|1:34:12
|968.
|865
|865, N.N.
|1:32:50
|1:34:12
|969.
|142
|Hamilton, Maggie
|F
|FO
|Enniskillen
|1:34:06
|1:35:37
|970.
|631
|Stenson, Nadia
|F
|FO
|Fermanagh Musical Theatre
|1:34:08
|1:35:38
|971.
|606
|Murphy, Scarlett
|F
|F U18
|Rock Runners
|1:34:09
|1:35:38
|972.
|396
|Devenney, John
|M
|MO
|None
|1:35:22
|1:35:41
|973.
|259
|Donnelly, Carla
|F
|FO
|n/a
|1:35:22
|1:35:42
|974.
|571
|Moohan, Janice
|F
|FO
|N/A
|1:35:11
|1:36:09
|975.
|1153
|Crawford, Joanne
|F
|FO
|1:35:22
|1:37:12
|976.
|931
|Quinn, Fergal
|M
|M45
|MODERN TYRES
|1:35:22
|1:37:12
|977.
|887
|McHugh, Paraic
|M
|MO
|Fermanagh Musical Theatre
|1:35:47
|1:37:17
|978.
|615
|Martin, Chloe
|F
|FO
|Fermanagh Musical Theatre
|1:35:46
|1:37:17
|979.
|616
|O’connor, Hannah
|F
|F U18
|Fermanagh Musical Theatre
|1:35:46
|1:37:17
|980.
|760
|McGoldrick, Shane
|M
|M55
|1:35:54
|1:37:31
|981.
|441
|Hammond, Adele
|F
|F45
|1:36:01
|1:37:40
|982.
|785
|Corscadden, Claire
|F
|FO
|MODERN TYRES
|1:37:13
|1:38:45
|983.
|1109
|Bogue, Bernie
|F
|F65
|1:37:53
|1:38:46
|984.
|784
|Corscadden, Glenn
|M
|MO
|MODERN TYRES
|1:37:14
|1:38:46
|985.
|1156
|Mc Hugh, David
|M
|M55
|1:39:19
|1:39:49
|986.
|1155
|Mc Hugh, Valerie
|F
|F55
|1:39:19
|1:39:49
|987.
|296
|Taylor, James
|M
|MO
|Derrygonnelly Running Group
|1:40:11
|1:42:13
|988.
|44
|Taylor, Ann
|F
|F45
|Derrygonnelly Running Group
|1:40:14
|1:42:13
|989.
|680
|McDonagh, Kathryn
|F
|FO
|1:45:47
|1:47:12
|990.
|937
|Monaghan, Bernadette
|F
|F45
|1:46:22
|1:47:12
|991.
|678
|Bonner, Fergal
|M
|MO
|1:45:48
|1:47:12
|992.
|677
|Bonner, Wendy
|F
|FO
|1:45:47
|1:47:12
|993.
|679
|McDonagh, Jim
|M
|MO
|1:45:47
|1:47:13
|994.
|1110
|Mc Elroy, Rachel
|F
|FO
|1:50:25
|1:51:26
|995.
|1113
|Livingstone, Jenna
|F
|FO
|1:50:26
|1:51:26
|996.
|231
|Corrigan, Catherine
|F
|FO
|MODERN TYRES
|1:50:25
|1:51:26
|997.
|889
|Corscadden, Charles
|M
|M65
|MODERN TYRES
|1:49:54
|1:51:26
|998.
|890
|Corscadden, Pat
|F
|F65
|MODERN TYRES
|1:49:54
|1:51:27
|999.
|862
|Irwin, Carol
|F
|F55
|1:57:14
|1:59:16
|1000.
|708
|Saunderson, Linda
|F
|F55
|1:57:24
|1:59:25
|1001.
|911
|Connolly, Darren
|M
|M45
|Enniskillen running club
|1:57:23
|1:59:31
|1002.
|1200
|1200, Emma
|F
|FO
|1:57:24
|1:59:32
