Enniskillen man dies while on holiday in Thailand

AN Enniskillen man was preparing to return home for his godson’s birthday when he tragically died while on holiday in Thailand.

Damien Melarkey had been nearly four weeks holidaying in the popular Southeast Asian country when he died suddenly just days before his flight home.

“He died last Wednesday morning and was flying out on the Thursday to be back here on the Friday. His bags were packed,” his brother, Brian Melarkey, said.

“He was coming back for his godson Cormac McEvoy’s birthday.”

“He was bringing him back Liverpool kits as well as Manchester United kits for his other nephew, Sean McEvoy.

“He never missed coming back for his godson’s birthday – he’d even cut a week off his holiday to be back in time for it, depending on what day it was on.

“It’s a massive shock to all of us. But before he passed away, he got to spend a month in a place that he loved with good friends, so that gives us some comfort.”

Mr Melarkey had been holidaying in Thailand for the past 12 years. Thousands of Irish and British holidaymakers flock to the holiday destination throughout the year and the 49-year-old loved the country.

“Originally, he went out with a girlfriend and they loved it. When they split up he went out himself,” Brian explained.

“He worked all year round to go out at this time of year. He’d built up contacts there over the years, and would always meet up with these Australian lads and an American friend that he got to know well there.

“The four of them would have travelled around together to the likes of Ko Samui and Phuket. It’s such a beautiful country. He loved the Thai people and the food.

“He was staying in a little tourist village about two hours from Bangkok when he passed away.”

Mr Melarkey of 98 Derrin Park, Cornagrade, worked at Mannok’s packaging in Derrylin as a forklift driver for over ten years.

Enniskillen Gaels were among those who paid their respects to the local man on social media.

“The club wish to offer sincere condolences to the Melarkey and McEvoy families on the death of Damien. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” the club’s Facebook post read.

Dear son of Bridie (nee Montgomery) and the late Kevin and loving brother of Brian, Anne (Brendan McEvoy) and Margaret (Nerijus). Beloved uncle to Sean and Cormac.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, sisters, brother, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, cousins and extended family circle.

Mr Melarkey’s body will arrive back in Enniskillen on Friday, with his Funeral Mass to take place at 11am on Monday, June 17, at St Michael’s Church, Enniskillen.

