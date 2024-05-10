Fermanagh rower Cassidy wins gold with Great Britain

ENNISKILLEN Royal Boat Club captain Acorn Cassidy made her GB Under-19 debut at the Munich Junior Championships last weekend where they competed in a coxless four with crew mates they had not rowed with before.

On Saturday, they won a silver medal, just missing out by one second to the German crew.

On Sunday, they went one better winning gold medal ahead of another GB and German crew.

This event gives a strong pointer for the World Junior Rowing Championship selection later this year.

At home, the juniors had a successful trip to the Portadown Regatta with five wins for women’s J14 2x (Aimee Turner and Eva Fowler), men’s J14 2x (James McAleer and Evan Clarke), men’s J14 2x (Oliver Jennings and Joel Crean), women’s J14 4x+ (Leah Topping, Clodagh Donaghy, Maeve Roulston McAuliffe, Freya McNeary and Cox Ben Cameron) and men’s J15 2x (Cameron Bell and Jacob Woods).

There was more positive news when former Enniskillen rower Lewis Nixon, now rowing with Oxford Brookes, won a silver medal in the Lightweight Intermediate Pairs Class at the BUCS (British Universities & Colleges Sport) Regatta in Nottingham.

The club’s focus now turns to the National Schools’ Regatta on May 24-26 at the Dorney Lake Olympic venue, but before that some rowers will attend the Belfast Sprints on Saturday and the re-scheduled Neptune regatta on Sunday.

