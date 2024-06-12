Sadness as Belleek teen passes away following crash

Belleek teenager Oisin Gregg has sadly passed away following the weekend's crash in Kesh.

There has been widespread sadness across Fermanagh today at news the Belleek teenager injured in the weekend’s crash in Kesh has passed away.

Eighteen-year-old Oisin Gregg, who has been named locally, was critically injured in the two-vehicle collision on the Letterboy Road on Friday evening. Since the crash there has been an outpouring of support for Oisin and his family, with Rev Rebecca Guildea from the Garrison group of parishes leading prayers for the teenager.

A short time ago Devenish GAA club confirmed the community’s worst fears that teenager had tragically passed away.

“All in the club extend our sympathies to the Gregg family following the tragic and untimely death of Oisin,” said a club spokesman in a post on social media. “We extend our sympathies to the wider family circle and our thoughts and prayers are with them now and in the time ahead.”

Erne Gaels GAA club in Belleek have also extended sympathy to Oisin’s family, and has postponed all club activities for the coming days as mark of respect.

“Everyone at Erne Gaels would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to The Gregg Family on the heartbreaking passing of Oisin Gregg,” said a club spokesman. “We keep Oisin’s parents, his brothers and sister and extended family in our thoughts over the coming days.”

A 44-year-old man was also injured in Friday’s crash and treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the tragic incident. Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1515 07/06/24.