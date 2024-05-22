Fermanagh rower Ross Corrigan ready for Word Cup II

READY TO ROW... Ross Corrigan will represent Ireland in the Men's Pair at the Rowing World Cup II in Switzerland this weekend.

FERMANAGH rower Ross Corrigan is set to represent Ireland in the Men’s Pair at World Cup II in Lucerne in Switzerland this weekend.

The Kinawley man is set to partner with Queen’s University Belfast rower John Kearney for the event which kicks off on Friday [May 24] and runs until Sunday [May 26].

