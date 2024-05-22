+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh rower Ross Corrigan ready for Word Cup II
READY TO ROW... Ross Corrigan will represent Ireland in the Men's Pair at the Rowing World Cup II in Switzerland this weekend.

Fermanagh rower Ross Corrigan ready for Word Cup II

Posted: 3:36 pm May 22, 2024

FERMANAGH rower Ross Corrigan is set to represent Ireland in the Men’s Pair at World Cup II in Lucerne in Switzerland this weekend.

The Kinawley man is set to partner with Queen’s University Belfast rower John Kearney for the event which kicks off on Friday [May 24] and runs until Sunday [May 26].

Check out next week’s paper for full reaction from World Cup II.

