Another Fermanagh post office closes down

CLOSING DOWN... Derrylester Post Office is set to close down today (Wednesday).

IT’S the end of an era at Derrylester Post Office today (Wednesday) as the shutters are set to come down at the long-standing community institutions.

In a major blow to the people of Killesher and the surrounding border areas, the Post Office has confirmed that Derrylester Post Office is shutting its doors following the resignation of postmistress, Delia Quigley.

Network Provision Lead at The Post Office, Janese Sung, ‘regrettably’ said in an open letter to the Fermanagh community that there’s no plans in place to replace Derrylester Post Office after its closure.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Councillor for Erne West, Declan McArdle, feels strongly that the loss of Derrylester Post Office will be felt throughout the local community.

“It’s a massive loss,” Mr McArdle told the Herald, “you have a post office in Bellanaleck not too far away, but for the residents, it’s like taking away a hub.”

The Sinn Féin representative is urging Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to throw its support behind the campaign to save Derrylester Post Office.

“Myself and Elaine [Brough] have asked the Council to write to the Post Office and extend the deadline for closure and see if we can get a new postmaster or postmistress into the position,” said Mr McArdle.

“Until we get word back through the Council, we have asked for the deadline [of closure] to be lengthened and that’s what we’re working on at the minute.”

The Derrylester Post Office closure has come as a result of the resignation of long-serving postmistress, Delia Quigley. Mr McArdle paid tribute to the tireless community stalwart on her retirement.

“I want to pay tribute to her [Delia Quigley] for her many years of service. The community is full of gratitude for everything she has done,” said the Erne West councillor.

“We just have to work hard on it and hope that we can get a positive response from the Post Office.”

Over the years, rural post offices in Fermanagh have disappeared one by one. In Enniskillen, right in the heart of the town centre, one of the busiest post offices in the county also recently closed down.

