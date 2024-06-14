Country music star Declan Nerney set for Enniskillen

Declan Nerney will be taking to the stage at the Ardhowen Theatre next week.

THE Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen is expected to be a sell-out when the award-winning Country music star Declan Nerney rolls into town.

The Fermanagh venue recently confirmed that 65-year-old Declan Nerney is set to headline a major concert and excitement is already building as ‘The Wee Man from Drumlish’ prepares to stop off in Enniskillen.

“A young man growing up at that time, Declan [Nerney] was heavily influenced by these greats and was getting the rare opportunity to see most of the top showbands appear in Drumlish,” said the Ardhowen.

“He would cajole his mother into seeing Joe Dolan, Big Tom, Philomena Begley, The Capital Showband, and many more perform when they appeared at the marquee at the end of May and early June.

“From his vantage point close to the stage, he would absorb every move made by the guitarist in the bands, watching his fingers slide along the strings, hoping that one day he might be up there performing.”

A recent inductee into the RTE Country Music ‘Hall of Fame’, Mr Nerney is renowned for his top tracks, including the hugely popular song ‘The Marquee in Drumlish’.

The Ardhowen Theatre is looking forward to bringing him back to Fermanagh for what’s expected to be a sell-out.

“Declan [Nerney] has went on to have a super career that has spanned over four decades at the top of Irish Country Music,” they said.

“He has won many accolades along the way and scored countless hits with his catalogue of trademark song. Join Declan and his live band with special guests for a nostalgic night of music, song and laughter.”

